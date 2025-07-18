Banyana Banyana out to tame Senegal’s Lionesses in crunch Wafcon quarterfinal clash

The last time Banyana Banyana lost a match at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) was when they were defeated 1-0 by Ghana during the bronze medal playoff of the 2016 edition. Since then, Desiree Ellis’ team have been nearly impenetrable at the continental tournament.

The South Africans also lost on penalties to Nigeria in the 2018 final, after the teams could not be separated during a nil-all draw. However, that match was technically recorded as a stalemate. To maintain their impressive Wafcon run, Banyana Banyana will need to navigate a tricky Senegalese side in their quarterfinal tussle.

Stubborn Lionesses

Despite qualifying for the last eight via the “backdoor” as one of the two best third-placed teams, the Lionesses of Teranga will be another tough test for Ellis and her charges.

They finished third in a group that was dominated by title hopefuls Zambia and Morocco, but the Senegalese were never embarrassed during the group phase.

They went blow for blow with Zambia’s Copper Queens, narrowly losing 3-2. They frustrated tournament hosts Morocco, with the latter nation needing a Yasmin Mrabet penalty to squeeze 1-0 past the stubborn Lionesses.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

It was against the Democratic Republic of Congo that Senegal’s potential was on full display, as they fired on all cylinders to thrash the Congolese 4-0. They can definitely play, and Banyana Banyana will be wary heading into Saturday night’s quarterfinal.

“They’ve shown in a very difficult group that they can fight it out with the best, and we have to be at our absolute best to get a result, because it’s not going to be easy. No game has been easy at this Wafcon, it shows that teams on the continent are improving. Every Fifa international window there are countries playing,” said Ellis.

“This Wafcon is not just a one-sided tournament where you can predict an outcome. The games are so tight and it’s one moment of magic or one moment of madness, then that’s it. This shows how tight the games are, so we have to be on top of our game against Senegal. They showed [their quality] against Zambia and Morocco, where they had very tight games,” the Banyana Banyana coach added.

Banyana are ready

Senegal and Banyana Banyana are no strangers; the two teams tussled in June 2024, with South Africa registering a 3-1 aggregate victory during the double-header of international friendlies. A year later, the two nations meet under much more strenuous conditions, in a contest in which the winner will reach the Wafcon semifinals and the loser returns home.

Victory for the Senegalese would mark their first passage beyond the Wafcon quarterfinals. Banyana Banyana, on the other hand, are aiming for a seventh overall Wafcon final. Taming the Lionesses would bring the 2022 African champions to within one victory of achieving this impressive feat.

Fikile Magama of South Africa during their 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations match against Tanzania at Honor Stadium on 11 July 2025 in Oujda, Morocco. (Photo: Seyi Victor / Gallo Images)

Jermaine Seoposenwe in action against Tanzania in Morocco. (Photo: Seyi Victor / Gallo Images)

Karabo Dhlamini at Honor Stadium on 11 July 2025. (Photo: Seyi Victor / Gallo Images)

But their eyes are also on the overall prize.

“We’ve managed to watch a few clips, obviously they are in the tournament as well. But we’ve been doing a lot of video sessions to analyse them, so that we can have a gameplan… Then we just need to go out there, stick to the plan and do our best,” fullback Gabriela Salgado told Banyana Banyana’s media department.

“We have our country expecting us to do well. But we also owe it to ourselves [to get another good result]; we’ve worked so hard to be where we are now. We want to defend the title, everyone is on the same page,” Salgado said.

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it

It has been a theme so far at this Wafcon for South Africa to fight it out with teams that are physically imposing. Defender Karabo Dhlamini believes there is no need for Banyana Banyana to alter their approach for the Senegalese.

The team plans to continue playing its brand of South African soccer. This consists of keeping the ball on the ground and weaving quick passes that usually leave their opponents in a daze.

“Senegal is a good team. We know they have tall players, which is something we lack. But we have played against teams with taller players and dealt well with them, meaning we’re ready to cope with that again against Senegal. At the end of the day, it will be 11 against 11 — same ball. To beat Senegal, we need to stick to our style of play,” Dhlamini was quoted as saying by SowetanLive.

Dhlamini has been part of a stingy Banyana Banyana defence that has conceded just once in their three Wafcon outings to date — the 1-1 draw against Tanzania in their second group game. She, alongside the likes of Bambanani Mbane and right-back Fikile Magama, will be expected to thwart the Lionesses.

Up front, the search for goals will rest primarily on the shoulders of Jermaine Seoposenwe, while Hildah Magaia and Linda Motlhalo are also capable of creating magic in attacking moments. Young striker Ronnel Donnelly scored her first senior goal during the 4-0 winner over Mali earlier this week, so she is another forward threat. DM

