AirFryday: Baby gem squash, cooked in an air fryer in minutes

Baby gem squash need help. There’s not much flavour in them, and I sometimes think it’s a shame to cull them so young, before they have a chance to grow up and become those lovely adult gem squash that I like to cook with parmesan and lots of butter.

Their one advantage is that you can eat the whole thing, their shells being so soft that they’re merely a part of the fruit itself. Yes, squash are fruit.

I have a similar problem with patty pans. They have hardly any flavour to speak of, other than tasting vaguely squashy. Or squishy.

Like patty pans, baby gems need to have flavour added to them if they’re to be at all palatable.

But, just add flavour, and that little problem is solved.

I decided to give them a go in an air fryer and see how they turned out. Not bad, actually.

Tony’s baby gem squash cooked in an air fryer

(Serves 2 as a side dish)

Ingredients

6 to 8 baby gem squash

3 Tbsp Tokara premium multivarietal extra virgin olive oil, or similar

2 tsp Rozendal fynbos vinegar, or balsamic vinegar

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp oregano leaves, or 1 tsp dried oregano

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Add the olive oil, fynbos vinegar, herbs and seasonings to a bowl and whisk.

Slice the tops off the baby gems, slice them in half through the middle, and add them to the bowl. Toss well.

Preheat the air fryer to 200°C.

Cook for 15 minutes, shaking the basket after 5 and 10 minutes. If not soft enough for your liking, cook for 3 to 5 minutes more.

They should be ready to serve as a side dish. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award, in 2021 and 2023.

This dish is photographed in a bowl by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.