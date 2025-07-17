Daily Maverick
Listen — the undisputed superpower of the seas (China pt. 1) Episode 6

Spread across the Earth’s oceans, the Chinese distant-water fishing fleet is the single largest armada in human history. This three-part series is an unprecedented investigation into their secretive fishing practices. The fleet is so gargantuan that even the Chinese government can’t account for all its vessels. We do know it has hauled in more than $35-billion worth of catch per year and sold it across the globe – and yet, almost nothing was known about its practices. That is, until the Outlaw Ocean team started asking questions, and eventually managed to get aboard.
outlawOcean-S2Ep6 The Chinese squid jigger Zhe Pu Yuan 98 doubles as a floating hospital to treat deckhands without bringing them to shore. (Photo: Ben Blankenship / The Outlaw Ocean Project)
The Outlaw Ocean Project
By The Outlaw Ocean Project
17 Jul 2025
Episode highlights:

  • Averaging one dead body every six weeks, mostly-Chinese fishing vessels have been dropping off their deceased in Uruguay’s coastal capital for years. But in 2021, an Indonesian deckhand named Daniel Aritonang arrives clinging to life. He’s conscious enough to say he’d been beaten, tied up by the neck and starved for days;
  • We learn Daniel’s story is shockingly common in the world’s Chinese-run fish processing infrastructure. It’s a realm where health and human safety are secondary to meeting quotas and where forced labour and human rights abuses are rampant. We learn how vulnerable people like Daniel are recruited, and how routinely they never make it home; and
  • The team is convinced that they need to speak directly to the crew on one of these vessels. They themselves are shocked when a captain agrees to let them aboard. Even more surprising, a minder briefly leaves host Ian Urbina alone with the crew and immediately some men plead to be rescued.

Ian Urbina throws a bottle with a message inside to crew members aboard a Chinese squid jigger in the Atlantic Ocean near the Falkland Islands in February 2022. (Photo: Ed Ou / The Outlaw Ocean Project)
A deckhand aboard a Chinese squid vessel is silhouetted against the bright lights as the automated jigs pull squid up from the depths. (Photo: Ben Blankenship / The Outlaw Ocean Project)
A Chinese squid jigger transiting across dark waters and under ominous skies near the Falkland Islands in February 2022. (Photo: Ed Ou / The Outlaw Ocean Project)
A Chinese squid jigger fishing near the Falkland Islands in February 2022. (Photo: Ed Ou / The Outlaw Ocean Project)
Chinese squid ships, which make up the largest distant-water fleet in the world, fishing near the Falkland Islands. (Photo: Ed Ou / The Outlaw Ocean Project)
A Chinese squid jigger operating near the Falkland Islands in February 2022. (Photo: Ed Ou / The Outlaw Ocean Project)

