Redi Tlhabi meets Winnie Byanyima: Fighting AIDS, inequality and reclaiming power

UNAIDS head Winnie Byanyima joins Redi Tlhabi to unpack HIV funding, health justice, and democracy under threat. From South Africa to the UN, she reveals what it takes to lead—and why the world must act now. A bold, urgent conversation on rights, resistance, and real change.
Redi Tlhabi
By Redi Tlhabi
14 Jul 2025
The UNAids Global Aids Update 2025, launched on 10 July, shows ‘remarkable achievements’ in the worldwide effort to combat HIV/Aids. However, because of the cut in USAid funding, there could be an additional six million HIV infections and an additional four million Aids-related deaths by 2029.

Hosted by Redi Tlhabi
Guest Winnie Byaniyma
Produced by Emilie Gambade & Bernard Kotze
Original Theme Music & Design by Bernard Kotze

