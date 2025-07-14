Redi Tlhabi meets Winnie Byanyima: Fighting AIDS, inequality and reclaiming power

The UNAids Global Aids Update 2025, launched on 10 July, shows ‘remarkable achievements’ in the worldwide effort to combat HIV/Aids. However, because of the cut in USAid funding, there could be an additional six million HIV infections and an additional four million Aids-related deaths by 2029.

Read more about the report: UNAids HIV/Aids report calls for ‘global solidarity’ in face of mass funding cuts

Hosted by Redi Tlhabi

Guest Winnie Byaniyma

Produced by Emilie Gambade & Bernard Kotze

Original Theme Music & Design by Bernard Kotze

