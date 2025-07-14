Nelson Mandela Day, critical climate discussions and more events this week in civil society

On Tuesday, 15 July, at 10am, the Institute for Economic Justice will host a webinar on how South Africa’s new Climate Change Act can advance a just transition in the food system.

During the webinar, experts will break down key provisions of the act, spotlight advocacy opportunities, and explore how civil society can play a leading role in ensuring climate justice includes food justice.

Register for the webinar here.

On Wednesday, 16 July, at 10am, the Institute for Security Studies will host a seminar on the Special Investigating Unit’s achievements and challenges, and how to secure its future success.

“The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is reputed to be South Africa’s most effective anti-corruption agency. New research by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) undertaken in cooperation with the SIU examined the factors associated with its success and the challenges the unit faces in combating corruption. This seminar will discuss key research findings and recommendations for the SIU’s future,” the ISS said.

Panellists include:

Andy Mothibi, Head, SIU

Firoz Cachalia, Chairperson, National Anti-Corruption Advisory Commission

Colette Ashton, Research Consultant, ISS

David Bruce, Research Consultant, ISS

Register for the seminar here.

On Thursday, 17 July at 1pm, the Dullah Omar Institute’s Children’s Rights Project will host the first instalment of a webinar series exploring children’s rights.

The webinar, Children’s Rights and Business in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities, aims to build and sustain a focused Africa-wide discourse on the subject.

“The business sector has significant implications for the realisation of children’s rights in Africa, both negative and positive. While businesses contribute to beneficial societal outcomes and economic growth in ways that support the realisation of the rights of children, their operations, products and policies can also adversely impact children’s rights,” the institute said.

Panellists include:

Opal Sibanda

Chairman Okoloise

Nimrod Muhumuza

Register for the webinar here.

Friday, 18 July is International Nelson Mandela Day, where people, communities and organisations around the world will reflect on Mandela’s values to make a positive impact on their communities.

Here are the events that will take place in celebration of Nelson Mandela Day:

Licebo Harvest will spend the day teaching young people about agriculture and community building on the organisation’s farm. The youth will learn how to plant and harvest crops, understand farm management techniques, and get hands-on experience in a real farm setting.

To attend, RSVP to Vuyo at 060 469 8725.

Maruma Bantfu is running an essay-writing contest to commemorate Mabiba’s legacy of social justice, change and unity.

Grade 8-12 learners are encouraged to submit 300-500-word essays on the following question: How to create non-violent, harmless and safe communities for children?

The winning entry will be announced and celebrated on 18 July 2025.

Entries close on 16 July. Learners can submit their essays here.

On Friday, 18 July at 12.30pm, Life After Coal will host a webinar on the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

The webinar will unpack what the NDC is and how civil society can engage with South Africa’s next big climate commitment.

Register here.

On Saturday, 19 July, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will host the highly anticipated Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run at Wanderers Stadium.

The annual event is dedicated to promoting community service and inspiring positive change within our communities.

Venue: DP World Wanderers Stadium, Corlett Drive, Illovo, Sandton, Johannesburg.

Register for the walk and run here. DM