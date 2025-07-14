Lake Chad Basin’s remote, vulnerable military bases in terror group’s crosshairs

At least 15 confirmed Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) attacks have targeted military outposts across the Lake Chad region this year. Common to this campaign, which the group calls Camp Holocaust, is that the targets were isolated, under-resourced, and often in border zones where state presence is lacking.

Institute for Security Studies (ISS) research shows that in May, Iswap overran Nigeria’s 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Gari and 50 Task Force Battalion in Marte, and mounted a twin assault on the Nigeria-Cameroon joint base in Wulgo and Cameroon’s Soueram outpost.

These locations — like those hit earlier this year in Malam Fatori and Goniri, among others — were civilian communities situated far from fortified urban centres. Many had been virtually destroyed by insurgents, and military outposts were set up there to facilitate stabilisation and resettlement. Poor roads, the risk of ambush and improvised explosive devices, and vast, ungoverned terrain make them vulnerable and difficult to reinforce.

Sites of Iswap attacks on remote military bases

These outposts have become Iswap’s softest targets and a strategic weak point in regional counter-insurgency efforts. Analysis of the group’s tactical trends reveals a pivot to fast-moving assaults by large numbers of fighters with light but sophisticated weapons, nighttime raids, and modified commercial drones to drop explosives to shock troops into disarray.

Recent defectors undergoing a government deradicalisation programme in Maiduguri told ISS that Iswap’s tactical prowess had been aided by at least six trainers from the Middle East deployed by Islamic State. Military targets are attacked in order to seize weapons to reduce reliance on smuggling and consolidate territorial control, allowing for the extortion of civilians and securing resources for operations and expansion.

Two Nigerian Boko Haram war veterans said the outposts were “in the middle of nowhere” and undermanned, yet needed to cover a wide area. Where battalions should have about 800 personnel, many had far fewer, or were under-resourced for the area size and number of sub-units.

Political officials across the Lake Chad Basin are aware of the problem. Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has repeatedly raised the alarm, and the Nigerian senate recently urged the military to redeploy troops in response to renewed attacks. However, without mass recruitment, this is difficult. The military is already overstretched and engaged in counter-insurgency operations countrywide.

Geography presents another challenge. Lake Chad’s islands, swamps and porous borders offer Iswap natural cover and operational flexibility, while complicating the various states’ military logistics. The governments of the four Lake Chad Basin countries — Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria — have ceded much of this territory as they lack adequate amphibious or naval capabilities.

Nigeria has used air power for the lake areas and hard-to-reach dry lands. But Iswap has adapted by digging bunkers at their homes and bases on Lake Chad’s islands, where they live with their families, to avoid detection and airstrikes, ex-fighters told ISS. On dry land, airstrikes are delivering blows, but are infrequent.

Reinforcements often arrive too late because of the outposts’ remoteness, the distances between them, and limited human and logistical resources. In one of its most devastating attacks, Iswap attacked Nigeria’s 149 Battalion in Malam Fatori on the Niger border on 24 January, killing at least 20 soldiers, including the commander.

No reinforcements

Survivors said the fight lasted three hours, but no reinforcements came — neither from nearby units nor via air support, allowing the insurgents to strip the base of arms.

This illustrates the breakdown of a standard response tactic, which, say military insiders, should involve each unit holding its ground, buying time for backup via ground or air. But these outposts lack the human resources and