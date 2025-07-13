Ramaphosa puts Senzo Mchunu on leave, Prof Firoz Cachalia to act as police minister

Yay! A Commission of enquiry! "Preliminary interim" reports will be issued in 3 and 6 months time. God knows when the final report will come in, but I'm still offering 10:22 that Mchunu gets exonerated, Mkhwanazi gets the boot. Justice Madlanga "no reason whatsoever for the imposition of the western conception of the notions of judicial impartiality and independence in the African customary law setting" is the head, a Jacob Zuma appointee to the ConCourt. No rubber stamper, this chap.