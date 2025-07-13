Daily Maverick
Ramaphosa puts Senzo Mchunu on leave, Prof Firoz Cachalia to act as police minister

Follow live updates as President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation about the scandal at the top echelons of the police force.
OpEd-Matisonn-GNU President Cyril Ramaphosa came home to three crises that won’t wait, and that have even ANC supporters demanding decisive leadership. (Photo: Luba Lesolle / Gallo Images)

Rod MacLeod Jul 13, 2025, 09:48 PM

Yay! A Commission of enquiry! "Preliminary interim" reports will be issued in 3 and 6 months time. God knows when the final report will come in, but I'm still offering 10:22 that Mchunu gets exonerated, Mkhwanazi gets the boot. Justice Madlanga "no reason whatsoever for the imposition of the western conception of the notions of judicial impartiality and independence in the African customary law setting" is the head, a Jacob Zuma appointee to the ConCourt. No rubber stamper, this chap.

Donal Slemon Jul 13, 2025, 10:06 PM

A big fat suka to Mr Ramaphosa and the party he represents for disrespecting south African people - firstly by showing late without an apology, secondly by effectively doing nothing. You are a disgrace.

Jul 14, 2025, 09:14 AM

Watching the Wimbledon Men's Single final was much more gratifying