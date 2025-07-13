Jannik Sinner dethrones Carlos Alcaraz to capture maiden Wimbledon crown

When Jannik Sinner arrived at three match points in the fourth set of his Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, the memory of what happened five weeks ago in Paris was flashing through the minds of everyone inside Centre Court.

Everyone, perhaps, except world number one Sinner, who managed to banish any lurking demons to seal a 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory and become the first Italian Wimbledon singles champion.

Jannik Sinner of Italy (left) celebrates with the trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (right) at Wimbledon on 13 July 2025. (Photo: EPA / Tolga Akmen)

Just as on the Parisian clay, 23-year-old Sinner was the better player for long periods. Just as at Roland Garros, he had the title in his hands.

But unlike that day when three consecutive match points vanished in the fourth set and Alcaraz roared back to win the longest French Open final yet, this time the ice-cool Sinner was never going to be denied.

Alcaraz, whose bid to become only the fifth man in the professional era to win three successive Wimbledon titles was watched from the Royal Box by Spain’s King Felipe, saved one match point.

But this time, there was no escape for Alcaraz as Sinner fired down an unreturnable serve.

There were no ecstatic celebrations. Sinner raised his arms to the sky, before consoling the man he dethroned and headed off in time-honoured fashion to embrace those in his box.

“Back in the days when I was young, this was only a dream, because it was so far away from where I’m from,” the man from the Dolomites, who could have been a top skier, said on court.

“Emotionally, I had a very tough loss in Paris. So I’m very happy that I held my nerves and yeah, it’s an amazing feeling.”

“I would like to start with Carlos. An amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for the player you are,” Sinner said.

“It’s so difficult to play against you, but we have an amazing relationship off the court and on the court ... keep going, keep pushing.”

While Sunday’s duel contained some mind-boggling points, it lacked the twists of last month’s Roland Garros roller-coaster.

Great rivalry

It did, though, underline why the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry is set to dominate men’s tennis for the foreseeable future.

Alcaraz had led their series 8-4 entering Sunday’s final, including winning their last five showdowns. So while Sinner was fuelled by a shot at redemption, he also needed to make a statement.

He did so with a superlative display of craft and skill. He refused to be knocked off track by losing the last four games of the first set and went on to pick apart Alcaraz’s game with a level of tennis his opponent could not match.

The 23-year-old Sinner drew first blood in the first set, breaking for a 3-2 lead, but Alcaraz clawed back before hitting a spectacular return at full stretch to wrap up the opening set. He celebrated by cupping his ear and soaking up the cheers.

Alcaraz was below his best on Sunday and was always vulnerable to Sinner's crisp, early ball-striking. He still hit back from a slow start and clinched the first set with a stretching backhand sliced winner from an impossible position.

Sinner grabbed an early break in the second, and consolidated it despite a Champagne cork popping and landing on the court – prompting a chorus of loud boos.

Just as Alcaraz sealed the opening set in style, Sinner produced a moment of magic to take the second, whipping an audacious forehand winner at full elastic stretch.

The third set felt crucial, and after a lull it was Alcaraz who blinked, dropping serve at 4-4 after a slide and slip on the baseline allowed Sinner to guide away a winner.

Sinner duly held serve to move one set from victory, but after what happened in Paris five weeks ago, it still felt like the finishing line was far away.

But the usual Alcaraz exuberance was missing, and he was scowling after Sinner clubbed away a backhand winner off a short second serve to gain an early break in the fourth.

Alcaraz’s mood darkened when Sinner held serve for a 4-2 lead with a net cord off a forehand.

Sinner survived a huge test of his nerve at 4-3, 15-40 when a break may have re-ignited Alcaraz, but he showed remarkable composure to take the next four points.

The biggest examination came at 5-4, though, with Sinner obliged to serve for the title, and he passed it with barely a backward glance.

“It’s amazing to be in this position,” said Sinner.

“We were talking actually before the match; we would never have thought to be in this position. Back in the days when I was young, this was only a dream, because it was so far away from where I’m from. So I’m just living my dream, it’s amazing.”

“I’d like to thank my team and everyone who came here for this special day. It means so much. You give me so much emotion on and off the court and we try to keep pushing and trying to become a better tennis player, but mostly a better person.”

“I’m just really happy and really proud about everything I’m doing,” the 22-year-old Alcaraz said.

“At the beginning of the season, I struggled a little bit on the court, but then suddenly I started to bring joy on the court again and that excitement I have every time I step on the court.

“It’s a great journey so far, which I’m really proud of.”

“Every time we play each other, I think our level is really high. We don’t see a level like this,” Alcaraz said.

“I don’t see any player playing against each other, having the level that we’re playing when we face each other.

“This rivalry, it’s becoming better and better ... we’re playing in the finals of Grand Slams, finals of Masters and the best tournaments in the world. It’s going to get better.” DM