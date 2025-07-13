Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Economy

IN THE CROSSHAIRS

Hunting industry's hidden value: R45-billion boost for South Africa's economy and conservation efforts

A new study shows the local hunting industry’s important economic footprint.
leopard Illustrative image: Hunting earns billions by the economy, but questionable practices have done the industry a great deal of harm. (Photo: iStock)
Ed Stoddard
By Ed Stoddard
13 Jul 2025
Facebook
13

South Africa’s hunting sector generates about R45-billion ($2.5-billion) for the economy annually, creating badly needed jobs while conserving habitat and wildlife, according to the findings of a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Wildlife Research.

This is a significantly larger sum than previous estimates, underscoring the importance of hunting to a barely growing economy that faces many challenges.

The study’s findings come at a time when the hunting industry in Africa is in the cross ­hairs of animal welfare and rights organisations and Western public opinion, with campaigns in the UK and elsewhere to ban the import of trophies from hunts.

Hunting is a hot-button culture issue. Critics maintain that it is a needlessly cruel activity, that its economic and conservation contribution is often inflated by its backers and that it endangers a number of species. This strikes a chord with the educated, middle-class people who tend to spearhead anti-hunting campaigns.

Read more: Giraffes under siege: The silent crisis of trophy hunting and its threat to survival

But such views have little traction in Africa outside the urban middle class, and African governments such as Namibia, Botswana and others have lobbied against trophy hunting bans in large part because of the economic benefits hunting brings for their developing economies and the rural communities who must live alongside dangerous wildlife.

There is a growing body of objective, peer-reviewed research in academic journals that highlights hunting’s economic and conservation importance. And pointedly, there are no such studies that suggest that properly regulated hunting is driving any species to extinction.

Read more: There will be many more dead wild animals if hunting is outlawed

This study is the latest in this vein to objectively assess the economic impact of hunting and its conservation spin-offs. Titled Assessing the Contributions of Hunting Tourism to the South African Economy: A Post-Covid Analysis, it was written by Peet van der Merwe and Andrea Saayman, professors focused on tourism management and economics at North-West University. It does not address the thorny issues of animal welfare or cruelty, which are legitimate concerns beyond its scope, but provides a clinical and dispassionate dollars-and-cents examination of the issue.

The authors used surveys of international and domestic hunters to reach an estimate of their expenditure. They then applied a “production multiplier”, an economic tool that tries to measure the snowball effects of expenditure and investment.

“The result revealed that hunting tourism’s total impact on the South African economy is $2.5-billion. Hunting represents a production multiplier of 2.97, indicating that for every $1 spent by hunting tourists, production increases by an additional $1.97,” they write.

“Agriculture, trade, accommodation and personal services are the industry sectors most dependent on hunting tourism.”

The questionnaires for the survey were sent between August 2022 and October 2023, and 414 international and 1,864 domestic hunters completed them. From this sample, the authors used other sources such as Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment data to estimate the total number of hunters from both categories – about 200,000.

“It is evident that the typical local hunter spends approximately $3,594 (R64 500)during a season on hunting. Game hunted by hunters accounted for $2,033 (R37 000). […] Accommodation, transport and meat processing are also significant hunting categories for local hunting tourists,” the authors write.

The total spending of an international hunter was estimated to be $27,170 (R488 000). This includes gear, ammunition, transport, food and beverages, guiding fees and costs related to taxidermy and trophies.

The total expenditure was estimated to reach $888-million (R16-billion), with the production multiplier bringing the total to about $2.5-billion (R45-billion).

The authors noted several broad findings. “The first finding of the research is that hunting tourism makes a significant economic contribution to the South African economy. […] The findings imply that hunting tourism drives production, household income and employment across various sectors, particularly for the agriculture and services delivery sectors,” they write.

“Any disruption or decline in this activity would significantly impact dependent industries and the economy of the country.”

The second finding “is that hunting tourism plays an important role in income generation and poverty reduction in South Africa. The implication is that hunting tourism has a high income multiplier, generating substantial income gains for the country’s low- and middle-income households.”

The study highlights the role that hunting plays in job creation for low-skilled workers, because it is a labour-intensive sector. “The reduction of hunting tourism could disproportionately harm these workers, thus exacerbating the unemployment challenges in South Africa,” the authors write.

Another key takeaway is the linkages of hunting to various sectors, including agriculture – South Africa allows private ownership of wildlife, and game farming is big business – as well as trade, accommodation and personal services.

Beyond its economic spoor, the hunting sector has also blazed conservation trails as former farmland has been transformed to wildlife habitat. “Hunting tourism contributes to the rewilding of previously crop and livestock farming areas as these are replaced with wildlife reserves. Reduction in hunting tourism activities will negatively impact land use for wildlife as landowners will revert back to alternative agricultural activities,” the authors write.

At about R45-billion in local currency, hunting is clearly material to the economy and not far behind the wine industry’s estimated contribution to GDP of R56-billion, according to data compiled by Wines of South Africa.

Critics of hunting in South Africa and Africa more widely often insist that it can be replaced with photographic tourism, which also creates jobs and economic value. But many hunting areas are ill-suited to game viewing, defined by a dull landscape, thick bush and the difficulty of providing the amenities that such clients typically demand.

Read more: Documentary explores elephant issues in Botswana from a pro-hunting perspective

Debates about hunting will continue to rage. Many people simply detest hunting, and unscrupulous operators involved in canned hunting and other questionable practices have done the industry a great deal of harm.

But the tracks of its economic and conservation value are in plain sight. There is a reason South Africa’s government and other African governments oppose trophy hunting bans sought by mostly non-Africans up north. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

Comments

Craig Strachan Jul 14, 2025, 07:21 AM

Tu study was paid for by the “Sustainable use coalition” who say: “SUCo-SA’s is focused on enhancing the right of our &gt;70,000 members to practice their chosen hunting and wildlife related professions to its fullest potential in accordance with section 22 of our Constitution, and to give effect to our members’ section 24 rights to speak and be heard on all relevant aspects of the environment.” Hardly sounds neutral to me.

Tima Huntzrod Jul 14, 2025, 08:02 AM

Exactly!

Tima Huntzrod Jul 14, 2025, 08:01 AM

? We know who paid for this… Those “badly needed jobs” do nothing but harm local communities. We’re not idiots, Ed. Trying to pass this selfish, TROPHY industry off as anything other than ego maniacs running around, congratulating each other on felling creatures that actually BOOST our tourism is the biggest load of BS. Disgraceful and biased reporting.

John P Jul 14, 2025, 08:17 AM

Trophy hunting and all blood sports should be banned. Full stop. There can be no excuse for the murder and torture of other creatures in the name of "sport"

Antony Medway Jul 14, 2025, 10:19 AM

Trophy hunting contributes to the decline in animal populations by killing the biggest and healthiest animals thus removing them from the gene pool. Trophy hunters should explain why there are very few (if any) big tuskers left.

Paddy Ross Jul 14, 2025, 10:45 AM

There are legitimate reasons why wild animal numbers need to be controlled. The long time ignored excessive numbers of elephants in the Medikwe area are an example. Individual game reserves often need to control numbers of the various antelope 'family'. There appear to be clear arguments why breeding animals solely for hunting purposes should be banned but as an educated urban resident, from now on, I will leave the arguments to those who have far more understanding of the subject than I do.

Marie-Louise Kellett Jul 14, 2025, 10:45 AM

This study add some important information to the debate but the conflict of interest between the funders and the research findings need to be made explicit. More detailed data is also needed on exactly how hunting contributes to conservation including the cost to biodiversity through unregulated and unethical hunting and hunting endangered and apex predator species. Most crucially, hunting needs to be defined primarily as a conservation activity rather than an agricultural one.

Andrew Mckenzie Jul 14, 2025, 10:57 AM

R45 billion sounds fanciful! In any event most think people abhor the idea of hunting - trophy hunting must be the pinnacle of that. Pop out into the bush - spot nice animals - and kill them. Appalling.

Chris Taylor Jul 14, 2025, 12:50 PM

I personally dislike hunting, simply because I cannot understand anyone taking pleasure in killing an animal. But I also know that we breed and kill for food millions of other animals. What is the difference between hunting and livestock slaughter? Hunting at least does conserve wildlife, because the animals you produce on your concession are tomorrow's hunting stock, and you can't breed animals without a suitable environment. So the hunting business has to look after land and animals

John P Jul 14, 2025, 02:52 PM

Chris the big difference is that trophy hunters do not kill to eat or to survive. They kill only to adorn their walls with stuffed animal heads and tell their mates how brave and skillful they are. Hunting does not conserve wildlife in any meaningful way.

Big Bronco Jul 15, 2025, 01:24 PM

The meat gets converted to biltong, process meats, venison trade at restaurants or used by the locals. Animals are continually bred and raised to take the place of those removed, be they trophies or otherwise. You have ZERO idea about this hunting and conservation model, open your eyes

Ian Wallace Wallace Jul 14, 2025, 06:34 PM

It is mostly Europeans sitting in their concrete paradises that have the luxury of being outraged at the hunting industry, Europe that has successfully driven to extinction most of its charismatic wildlife. African governments that have successfully managed their wildlife are going to take issue with anyone trying to dictate wildlife policy to them. They are in fact victims of their own successful wildlife management policies.

Jul 14, 2025, 07:31 PM

Thank you, Ed, for an article that the hysterical comments decrie, as it doesn't suit their armchair conservationist mindset.