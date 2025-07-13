Delizioso! Italian rugby stars savour a taste of home at Gqeberha restaurant

Lucia Zanella could barely see past the shoulders of the towering visitors who ducked through the doorway of her cosy pizzeria in Walmer, Gqeberha.

“They made me feel so tiny — I’d never seen such big people before!” she laughed, recalling the unexpected arrival of seven Italian rugby players at Quitschy’s Pizza & Restaurant in Walmer.

Lucia and her husband, Stefano, moved their restaurant from Jeffreys Bay to Gqeberha in 2021.

Lucia Zanella makes most of her dishes from scratch. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

The Italian players arrived at their restaurant on Friday, ahead of their match against the Springboks at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium, which Italy lost 45-0.

When the restaurant owners asked the players why they chose the unassuming spot tucked away in Gqeberha, their answer was simple: they were craving something that tasted like home.

“They said they wanted authentic Italian food,” said Lucia, “and that’s exactly what we do — everything made from scratch, with proper Italian ingredients. Nothing fake, nothing rushed.”

For the Zanellas, it was a full-circle affirmation of the heart and heritage they pour into every dish. From the wood-fired pizzas to the hand-rolled pasta, Quitschy’s is a little slice of Italy in the Eastern Cape — now with a stamp of approval from some of Italy’s finest athletes.

“Seeing them enjoy our food felt like a win for us,” smiled Lucia.

“Our food is authentic Italian cuisine, delicately served with love and respect. We want people to enjoy it. It’s not fast food — it’s about the company and connection,” said Stefano.

And boy, did the Italian team connect over their pizzas! Eleven pizzas were shared among seven players, each telling the other to taste their food.

“They could not have any alcohol because they were preparing to play, but they really enjoyed the food, and kept laughing and teasing each other. They’re such a warm, kind bunch — even interacting with our other customers,” said Stefano.

Stefano says patrons enjoy the authenticity of the food they serve. (Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla)

On game day, Stefano and his wife backed different teams. Lucia, who was born in Italy, said she would always back her fellow Italians, while Stefano was all in for the Boks.

He “was born in Pretoria and lived there until my teen years before my parents and I moved back to Italy. I also played rugby in high school, so the Springboks have a special place in my heart.”

Something else that has a special place in his heart is homemade fish and chips, when he’s not enjoying Italian food, of course.

For Lucia, steamed bread made the traditional isiXhosa way is a weakness. “I often ask my staff to make me that steamed bread in those enamel dishes; the taste is just so amazing!”

Reflecting on what makes Quitschy’s so special for her, she said, “We’re blessed with some of the best customers who truly love authentic food and come here for the culture as well. We hope to never lose that.” DM