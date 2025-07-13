Planting hope — Stellenbosch student champions social change in Kayamandi

A social work student at Stellenbosch University, Nkosinathi Malukanya has dedicated his academic journey to not only studying theory but also living out the values instilled in him from childhood, particularly by his grandmother, Esther Anna Mthimunye.

Born and raised in Siyabuswa, KwaNdebele, in Mpumalanga, Malukanya was brought up by his grandmother alongside his twin brother and cousins. He recalls how her selflessness and warmth shaped his outlook on life.

“She was more social and extroverted. She was a person who helped a lot of people, and she loved giving,” he told Daily Maverick. “I would be called to come make tea and food for the visitors.”

Venturing into the Western Cape for his studies, Malukanya didn’t initially tell his family that he had been accepted at Stellenbosch University. But it’s in this new environment – particularly in the community of Kayamandi – that his purpose has been sharpened.

“More passion [for social change] came when I was at Stellenbosch. I saw many social issues, such as substance abuse, crime, and many others,” he said. “So with the knowledge I got from my degree, I was able to create projects on how to facilitate them, along with upskilling people.”

A movement arises

It was in Kayamandi that Malukanya co-founded Arise, a student-led initiative rooted in community upliftment. Through the project, Malukanya and fellow students run three main programmes: tutoring at Ikaya Primary School, tree planting and food security drives.

“The tree programme was based on planting 100 trees in Ikaya Primary School,” he said. “We have volunteers from the university and the Student Representative Council (SRC) helping us. [...] The planting is still ongoing.”

Alongside this greening effort, Arise addresses a dire need in the community: food insecurity.

“We are trying to get perishable goods from different people and students who can donate. We can repackage them. [...] That’s when we created a soup kitchen and also distributed food to those families in Kayamandi who are impoverished,” Malukanya said.

The team also collects clothes and blankets for families and children in need, especially as winter bites. And Malukanya’s love for education hasn’t taken a back seat.

Through Arise, he helped organise a career exhibition at Makapula Secondary School, bringing in lecturers, tutors and professors from the university to guide pupils on their potential careers and the academic marks they’ll need to get there.

“Every week on Thursdays, we’ll do a breakout, dedicating two hours or three hours in the school,” he said, “because there’s Wi-Fi in the school, and [we] assist those in Grade 12 to do the applications in different universities.”

Challenges

While the work has been rewarding, Malukanya admits that it hasn’t been easy.

“Funding was one of the biggest issues,” he said. “We face issues of a lack of transport, because we also wanted to get some of the students from different faculties at the university and some snacks and food.”

Still, his vision is anything but small. He dreams of expanding Arise across the Western Cape and into other struggling communities.

“Having this all over the Western Cape, establishing branches, and going to impoverished communities is the main goal,” he said. “Also, having more projects and not just focusing on these three, which we are currently doing.”

The hope is for more hands to join the cause, Malukanya said. “We are currently asking for more volunteers who will help out in facilitating these different projects.” DM

People who want to donate food, clothes, or blankets can contact Nkosinathi Malukanya at (072) 955 4021 or ariseproject25@gmail.com or drop off donations at Ikaya Primary School, 37 Sixth Avenue, Kayamandi.