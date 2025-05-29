As Olorato Mongale’s family prepares to lay her to rest this weekend, the police have made a major breakthrough in the case, apprehending one suspect and naming three dangerous fugitives now at the centre of a national manhunt.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Thursday, 29 May, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said preliminary investigations, led by a multidisciplinary team from the SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, had resulted in key developments.

The investigation initially led officers to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where two suspects had booked a room.

Following that lead, the team located a vehicle, which is believed to have been involved in the case, at a panel beater’s workshop in Phoenix, Durban. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle.

An elderly man, believed to be the owner of the vehicle, has since been arrested. However, the police are still searching for three men believed to be directly involved in the murder.

The first two suspects have been identified as Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya.

“The pair are considered to be dangerous and members of the public are cautioned not to go near them,” Mathe said.

The third suspect has been identified as Bongani Mthimkhulu, who is Makhanya’s friend.

The suspects are believed to be on the run and members of the public have been urged to distribute their photos far and wide to assist police investigations.

Mathe said the search for all suspects had reached a “critical and sensitive” stage.

She confirmed that police are investigating a syndicate believed to be targeting women, particularly young women, using a specific modus operandi. Speaking to journalists outside the Protea Magistrates’ Court, where a 59-year-old police officer appeared on charges of raping a police trainer, she said: “We do officially confirm that we are investigating a syndicate. We do believe that we have broken the back of a syndicate that is targeting women, especially young women where they utilise the same modus operandi where they propose these young women in malls, request to take them on dates when they agree that is when they plan to rob them.”

Olorato was last seen in the company of a man initially identified as “John”, whom she had met a few days earlier at Bloemfontein Mall in the Free State. The man picked her up from her place in a white vehicle, which the police found had counterfeit number plates.

Family spokesperson Criselda Kananda said Olorato’s mother, Basetsana Kekana, was crippled with pain, but took solace in the developments being made, hoping the killers would soon be brought to book.

“She’s trying her best to cope.”

Mongale’s death is the latest femicide in a country in which about 11 women are murdered every day, which equates to one woman murdered almost every two hours.

The police have officially reported a rise in similar incidents in the Sandton area, indicating a consistent modus operandi that may point to the involvement of a syndicate or a serial killer.

“We are picking up similar cases in the area of Sandton,” Mathe told the SABC.

“On the 8th of May, we picked up the lifeless body of a female in Sandton, which was dumped just like Olorato was dumped, in Katherine Street in Sandown. We had a similar case as well in Sandton, I think it was in April, where a lifeless body of a female was also dumped.”

Mongale was studying for a master’s degree in ICT Policy and Regulation. She had completed her honours degree in Journalism and Media Studies at Rhodes University and worked briefly as a multimedia journalist at TimesLIVE before continuing her academic journey.

“For her it was like, ‘No I don’t want to live a life where I would keep chasing horrible stories’, she wanted to influence the reporting of the horrible stories, and help shape the policies behind the headlines, and we were robbed of that,” said Kananda.

Olorato will be laid to rest on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

“If there is something we will miss about Olorato, it is her heart,” Kananda said. DM