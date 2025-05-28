Daily Maverick
Unlike the fake ‘white genocide’, Olorato Mongale's killing shows the real murder epidemic elicits a mere shrug

A country is defined not just by its Constitution or its flag, but by what it tolerates. And South Africa has tolerated gender-based violence for far too long.
By Rebecca Davis
28 May 2025
Less than two hours. That’s how long it seems to have taken between the point when 30-year-old Olorato Mongale stepped out of her home in Johannesburg for a date, and the moment her dead body was discarded on the side of the road.

Less than two hours.

Olorato did everything right. She had reportedly already met the man she was going on a date with in person at least once, at a mall in Bloemfontein. She told her friends what she was doing. She gave them access to location tracking on her cellphone so that they could follow her movements.

Olorato’s friends did everything right. They kept a close eye on her location. Seemingly, as soon as they saw that she appeared to be entering a dodgy location, they sprang into action and began searching for her. It was Olorato’s friends, rather than the police, who apparently found her bag and cellphone.

“Women are urged to always report their whereabouts to friends and family when meeting new friends or going out on dates,” the SAPS said in a statement reporting on Olorato’s murder.

But that’s exactly what she did. It didn’t save her.

Olorato Mongale didn’t die because she was reckless. She died because she was South African.

An uncomfortable conversation

We live in a country where the idea of a “white genocide” has been flogged across international headlines, despite being a fiction with no statistical basis. Yet, the very real murder epidemic taking place — the unchecked and near-daily killing of women and girls — is met with a shrug from the state and a sigh from the public.

While US President Donald Trump and his allies invent racial conspiracies for political mileage, one wonders what would have happened if Trump had instead looked Cyril Ramaphosa in the eye in the Oval Office and said:

“Mr. President, what are you doing about the thousands of women being raped and killed in your country?”

What if instead of presenting Ramaphosa with printouts of violence happening on the other side of the African continent, Trump had ambushed him instead with the stories of Uyinene Mrwetyana, and Tshegofatso Pule, and Meghan Cremer, and Franziska Blochliger, and Jesse Hess, and, and, and…

It would have been a much more uncomfortable conversation.

Of course, for Trump to try to school Ramaphosa about gender-based violence (GBV) would be sickeningly hypocritical, given that Trump himself was found liable for rape in a May 2023 verdict, and given the “horrible things” happening to women in Trump’s America currently, including the dystopian case of a braindead Georgia woman being kept on life support against her own family’s wishes because she happened to be nine weeks pregnant when she entered a vegetative state.

But it would be interesting to know how Ramaphosa would have defended South Africa’s world-beating femicide rates in the full glare of international media cameras.

Imagine global media outlets framing South Africa not as a dystopia for white farmers, but as a danger zone for every woman and girl. The only reason farm murders trend is because there’s a political constituency —  both here and abroad — invested in using them as proof of racial persecution. But the mass killing of women? That’s seen as too complicated. Too domestic. Too endemic, too deeply entrenched to be solved.

The stats have been aired so often that we have become as desensitised to them as we are to most quotidian cases of rape and murder. Women here are five times more likely to be murdered by a partner than anywhere else globally. From October to December 2024 alone, 957 women were killed: an 8.6% increase from the same period the year before. That’s more than 10 women a day.

The home, the relationship, the bedroom: these are the killing fields of modern South Africa.

The reality is that we tolerate GBV

When news of Olorato Mongale’s murder began to circulate on social media, the responses were heartbreakingly predictable. Anger. Grief. Attempts at victim-blaming, rapidly shut down by increasingly enraged, increasingly traumatised women.

And then that all-too-familiar refrain: “This is not who we are.”

Except it is.

A country is defined not just by its Constitution or its flag, but by what it tolerates. And South Africa has tolerated gender-based violence for far too long. We tolerate it when we tell women to stay home or take Ubers instead of telling men to stop killing. We tolerate it when police lose dockets, when survivors are laughed out of police stations, when rapists are released on bail. We tolerate it when politicians make promises with no follow-through, and when budget allocations for GBV services are slashed.

Olorato Mongale was 30. In every photograph she exudes sweetness and beauty. She had a promising future. And now she will have a grave.

If we really want to honour her — and the thousands of women like her — we need to stop accepting apologies and start demanding consequences. We need police reform, prosecutorial will, shelter funding, education programmes and cultural change.

When news broke of Olorato’s murder, Twitter user @Maletsemana posted: “My location [on her cellphone] has been shared with family and friends since Uyinene [Mrwetyana, the UCT student murdered at a Claremont post office in 2019 after entering to collect a Shein order]. I was 18 when she passed, I’m about to be 24. Things have only gotten worse.”

The women of South Africa are owed so much more than this twisted, brutal reality. DM

Comments

Lawrence Sisitka May 29, 2025, 06:25 AM

Yes, indeed you are right, we must all do more than sigh, and many of us are really doing our best in our own spaces to address this horror. The government with this, and with the many other social issues affecting out beautiful country, is always rolling out the mantra that it is everyone's responsibility, and so it is. But they must lead and be seen to be leading, including sorting out SAPS and the NPA, not only in terms of their capacity, but how they handle such cases.

Willem Boshoff May 29, 2025, 06:50 AM

I support this heart-wrenching piece but need to point out the false dichotomy presented iro farm murders. Interpret the stats: "women here are five times more likely to be murdered by a partner than anywhere else globally". Shocking. What does this statistic look like for farmers in SA? People invoke extreme terms when their plight is ignored. It's time to have honest and informed conversations about our crime epidemic on all fronts, not play it off against each other.

Yousuf Vadachia May 29, 2025, 09:25 AM

Don't make this about you.

Henri Laurie May 29, 2025, 04:47 PM

What-aboutery of the worst kind. We need to think about GBV, talk about in private and in public, and take action. There are many important issues, and no matter how seriously you take other murders, it is unforgivable that you cloud the issue here. Women are being targeted, face it, do something

Jubilee 1516 May 29, 2025, 06:49 PM

I agree, the point is GBV is out of hand and women deserve our protection. Then why mention "fake" genocide in the article? Perhaps you missed that, and the fact that Willem was responding to that????

agextspecialist May 29, 2025, 05:36 PM

Am I right to ascertain that this journalist tries to compare the merits of GBV reporting and seriousness to farm murders? Why would that be? Like trying to convince the reader what is now the worst one?

Ron McGregor May 29, 2025, 07:15 AM

When blacks are murdered by whites, the black community goes ballistic. When whites are murdered by blacks, the white community goes ballistic. It's all about emotion, which always trumps objectivity. The tragic killing of Olorato Mongale is shrugged off because the perpetrator is either known to be black, or perceived to be black. As she herself is black, it becomes a case of "Nothing to see here, folks. Let's move on and find something more exciting." Maybe a T-shirt that offends people!

megapode May 29, 2025, 10:29 AM

No it's not being shrugged off. Because although little is known about the perpetrator (including whether or not the man who arrived in a VW to pick her up is the murderer or not), it's already being put around that this is another case of immigrants murdering South African women. I wonder how long it will be before the usual political parties start repeating the slander.

Jubilee 1516 May 29, 2025, 06:58 PM

Off course it is being completely shrugged off. An uncooth student urinating on a laptop in Stellenbosch, and people fighting in a swimming pool in Maselspoort even gets a speech in parliament. Ninow had 9 blocks around the court blocked off to make space for all the protestors. At the same time as the Stellenbosch incident the Mabuti Maya incident received almost no attention. Compare to the attention the poor headmaster in the Cwecwe incident received and look at what the whole truth was!!!

Balekatou May 29, 2025, 07:19 AM

Start campaigning for the re-institution the Death Penalty for the Schedule 1 crimes! It is as easy as that! It will curb both the White genocide on Farmers and the murder and rape of Women! As well as the gangsterism on the Cape Flats! Any fears of incompetent Magistrates can be rectified by insisting that only full benches in the Supreme court, can enforce capital punishment sentences! What is your excuse NOT to push for Capital punishment?

Mike Lawrie May 29, 2025, 08:07 AM

Sign me up. Remove murderers and rapists from the face of the earth, they have given up all rights to exist.

megapode May 29, 2025, 10:31 AM

My first concern, before magistrates, would be the competence of the police force. You can only apply the death penalty to people who have been arrested, bought to court and then proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt. Not that there's any evidence to show that the death penalty is a deterrent.

Peter Dexter May 29, 2025, 03:00 PM

I'm with you on that. I would also like to propose that those serving prison sentences should have no vote. They are busy paying a debt to society: Why should they have a say in how that society is structured?

Marilyn Tromp May 29, 2025, 07:54 AM

Rebecca what do you mean by "fake white genocide" ? Look at the verified information from Ian Cameron and family members of those killed, and perhaps you will be embarrassed by your comment.

megapode May 29, 2025, 10:33 AM

White people living on farms get killed, yes. But that's not genocide. We live in a very violent country, only a fool would say otherwise, but there's no genocide going on.

Willem Boshoff May 29, 2025, 11:54 AM

No evidence of genocide but plenty of hate crimes, targeted attacks, police neglect (or even being complicit in some cases). It truly breaks my brain that people can't see there's a whole spectrum between "crime as usual" and "genocide", as well as differences between areas. Farmers have every right to speak up for themselves. Women have every right to cry out against GBV. It's not difficult to hold both.

Pieter van de Venter May 29, 2025, 12:06 PM

Is the use of the word "genocide" wrong or is the situation in the country wrong?

v l May 29, 2025, 08:09 AM

Every woman knows at least one survivor - many of us several - but no man knows a perpetrator. Start there. We don’t need men to protect us. We need men to stop protecting other men.

Paddy Ross May 29, 2025, 10:32 AM

Life Science should include in every scool curriculum morality and respect for women as both are sadly lacking in the South Africa of today. Also, lobola should be questioned in this day and age as there seems to be the same sense of 'ownership' attached to lobola as purchasing cattle.

Jubilee 1516 May 29, 2025, 08:54 AM

Let us have the uncomfortable conversation then, not a filtered monologue. Human lives are sacred; equally so. But, again you comfortably and wilfully ignore the relevant issue of extremely disproportionate INTERRACIAL murder stats, in the cities, regardless income class, everywhere, indicating that a certain group targets another group. The deceased here had a whole racist legal system in her favour providing opportunities white women of the same privilege as she never will have. THINK.

Fernando Moreira May 29, 2025, 09:29 AM

There is an impunity pandemic in South Africa. Women Children bare the brunt of crime in this country . Perpetrators dont give a hoot about our law enforcment and our authorities dont give a hoot. The comment on farm murders is uncalled for . There is no genocide but the heinous nature of farm murders make it calculated and very deliberate . Maybe interview Ian Cameron one day Rebecca.

Pieter van de Venter May 29, 2025, 12:08 PM

Maybe go and live on farm for a few months and come and report back to us then. Most farmers (large farms and smallholdings) as well as workers, live in fear when the sun goes down.

Allistair Green May 29, 2025, 09:33 AM

Evil prospers when the good do nothing. Men, just because you aren't a perpetrator, it doesn't mean we have no responsibility. We all have a mother, maybe a sister or a daughter. Let's be part of the change we want to see.

Hilary Morris May 29, 2025, 09:34 AM

Well written Rebecca. A terrifying reality that seems to matter not at all in a patriarchal society - except to the women. Somehow violence against women is not even on the agenda. And our president's mealie-mouthed platitudes don't make a dent in any way at all. It is a drum well worth continuing to beat.

Karl Sittlinger May 29, 2025, 10:10 AM

In South Africa, murder rates are disproportionately higher among men than women. A study found that men accounted for 87% of homicides in 2017, with a much higher age-standardized homicide rate compared to women (59.7 vs. 9.0 per 100,000 population). This translates to seven male deaths for every one female death.

megapode May 29, 2025, 10:26 AM

Yes. I read on X (that font of gospel truth) that there was a farm attack last weekend. The same weekend there was a murder in Addo followed by another four in retaliation against immigrants who, as usual, get the blame. The first incident got a lot more of the spotlight than the second.

Jubilee 1516 May 29, 2025, 11:04 AM

Another attempt to join the uncomfortable converstation Rebecca invites me to was declined? Yet my comment is based on independently verifiable stats we simply cannot ignore. All human lives are equally sacred. The extremely disproportionate INTERRACIAL murder stats, in the cities and farms, regardless income class, is relevant. In addition, the deceased had BBBEE, AA, university quotas etc favouring her. RIP beautiful woman.

Eckart Schumann May 29, 2025, 11:55 AM

Surely any man found guilty of rape must be castrated. He has demonstrated that he has no empathy or humanity, and has no right to be a father. Moreover, his actions show a violent and unacceptable character, not something that we want in our society.

Karl Sittlinger May 29, 2025, 01:13 PM

Considering there is a 2% to 10% prevalence of false or malicious accusations of rape (look it up if you don't believe me), that kind of punishment would guarantee that an innocent person will get castrated at some point. Just like the death penalty, if you cannot guarantee false prosecution, you have no right to implement them.

Pieter van de Venter May 29, 2025, 12:05 PM

A question - When does the murder of a group qualify as genocide? The murder rate of farmers/workers is at about 3.7% of the population. ALL murders are of concern. The number of murders is of concern. But lets face two facts : 1. If an issue is not blown out of proportion, it does not attract attention; 2. Most normal citizens cannot do much to something happening far away. So we concentrate on what is near and dear. Is that wrong, or just human.

Sandra Goldberg May 29, 2025, 03:03 PM

The recent Trump -Ramaphosa meeting certainly placed the spotlight negatively on South Africa’s huge problem of crime- and trying to justify the farm murders as simply just part of those horrendous crime statistics certainly had unintended consequences- highlighting for all the world to see our ascendancy in this field at all levels-murder,rape. GBV. kidnapping, hihacking etc etc! It is the state’s first duty to keep its citizens safe and here it seems to have totally failed.

Peter Dexter May 29, 2025, 03:15 PM

I believe there are numerous contributing factors. The first being a defective economic ideology which has created the worst unemployment in the world, an extremely paternalistic culture, poor and declining educational systems, aggravated by an indifferent and incompetent police service, and ineffective NPA. The chance of being charged and prosecuted is extremely low. For many the quality of life is so bad that prison at least provides food and shelter. Symptoms of a failing state?

agextspecialist May 29, 2025, 05:33 PM

Reporters should decide whether they wish to be commentators or reporters. Please don't give me a backdrop to read a story from. Give me the facts (if you have them). There is, in any case, a plethora of possibilities where they can be tested, but opinions remain what they are - opinions. The newspapers complain if people do not want to pay for news. Opinions are not news. You cannot fool all the people all the time.

Willem.ivo May 29, 2025, 07:13 PM

Statistically, over 80% of murder victims in South Africa are male, which pairs up with global trends. However, the number of murders per 100.000 people is around 42: 7 times higher than the global average. Which seems to indicate that South Africa's problem is not primarily Gender Based Violence as the article suggests, but Violence. If we are serious about reducing it (are "we"?), we need to be honest about what drives it. I'd love to see a proper analysis.

Nomqondiso Jakuja May 29, 2025, 08:13 PM

Crime has put this contry on the edge of a very steep cliff. The police are doing a good job under the circumstances although we always blame them. The alleged murders of Olorato were arrested and released on bail. They went out and did the same. Why? One of the purposes of sentencing is deterrence. Courts mete out harsh sentenes every day of the week but crime keeps rising. Why does a sentence of life in prison not serve as a deterent?

Armintmull May 29, 2025, 10:56 PM

There were a total of nearly 7000 murders during the Oct to Dec 2024 of which around 1000 were women. In other words 6000 were males! I have lots of politicians going on about Violence Against Women and Children but very little against murders in total. Lets get off our hobby horses and focus on the big picture! And not 0nly women as per this rant or farm murders! Focus on our lawless society and useless police force!