Czech Republic says China was behind cyberattack on ministry, summons ambassador

The attacks have been ongoing since 2022 and were perpetrated by the cyber espionage actor APT31, which the Czech Republic, an EU state and NATO member, said was publicly associated with the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

The Chinese embassy in Prague did not immediately respond to a request for comment. NATO and the European Union said they stood in solidarity with the Czech Republic.

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on X that after the attack was detected, the ministry implemented a new communications system with enhanced security.

"I summoned the Chinese ambassador to make clear that such hostile actions have serious consequences for our bilateral relations," he said.

"The Government of the Czech Republic strongly condemns this malicious cyber campaign against its critical infrastructure," the government said in a statement.

EU member states have increasingly been the target of cyber attacks from China in recent years and China should do more to prevent them, the European Union said on Wednesday.

"We call upon all states, including China, to refrain from such behaviour," she said. "States should not allow their territory to be used for malicious cyber activities," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in a statement.

