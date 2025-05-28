Victim impact statements describing the pain of those affected by Joshlin Smith’s disappearance triggered a torrent of emotions in the courtroom on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

Court interpreter Pulane Mokoena struggled through tears to translate the Afrikaans report into English. Joshlin’s father, Jose Emke, slumped and had to be carried out of the court.

The impact statements were read in the Western Cape Division of the High Court, sitting in Saldanha Bay, during the sentencing proceedings of Racquel Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn. The trio have been convicted on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking regarding Joshlin’s February 2024 disappearance.

Deonett Boltney, a court preparation officer from the National Prosecuting Authority, read the victim impact statements of Racquel Smith’s mother and Joshlin’s grandmother, Amanda Smit-Daniels; Edna Maart, Joshlin’s school teacher; Cecilia Olivier, one of the mothers who was part of the search team; and Natasha Andrews, a family friend who wanted to adopt Joshlin before she went missing.

Many of those attending cried as the statements were read. Smith cried the loudest, her body shaking as she lay with her head on the table.

The impact statements, which appeared to open the wound of Joshlin’s disappearance, were the final part of the State’s evidence in aggravation of sentencing. The State aimed to convince the court that there was no substantial and compelling evidence to deviate from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

The pain and lasting impact on the community is one of the key elements that Judge Nathan Erasmus will take into consideration when meting out sentencing on Thursday, 29 May.

‘Tore us apart’

Amanda Smith Daniels started her statement by addressing her daughter: “Kelly, you’ve come to make our lives on earth hell. You came to break us and tore us apart. Do you know what it is to lie awake every night and what it feels like? My heart is ripped out of my body because I pray for Joshlin.”

Smith Daniels went on to say that her pillow was soaked with tears because of Kelly’s actions.

“On Mother’s Day, I cried my eyes out when my grandchildren came to surprise me with breakfast in bed. Didn’t you wish you could have your three children with you?” she asked Kelly.

“You don’t want to take responsibility for your actions. Now you want to play the victim, you looked me in the face and said, ‘Mommy, I will talk to you the next time. I believed you because you said your lawyer said he would speak, but now you will speak after I pleaded with you, but again lies.”

On Andrews, who wanted to adopt Joshlin, she said: “I want you to know, Joshlin would have got all the love and attention from the Andrews family. They would have been the best parents to her. Now they are also left with a great hurt, all this by you.”

‘Broken family, broken hearts’

Andrews’ report began: “How does one explain and write about a broken family with broken hearts. Where does it start? We miss you so much.”

She is troubled by wondering if Joshlin is being taken care of, or if she is calling out their names.

Her disappearance, according to Andrews, left an indescribable void. Their chats, how Joshlin would run around the house, the soft hugs, combing her hair and teaching her to write and count were gone, but the memories lingered on.

“We miss you asking all day for a little water, your little fine voice. How does one end this impact statement with your heart outside your chest, hurt, tears that lie shallow and uncertain each day?

“We just want to hug you again, hear your voice and have you in our midst. Joshlin, you are our flower, our baby and our green-eyed child,” she stated.

‘Miss, when is Joshlin coming?’

Maart was Joshlin’s teacher at Diazville Primary in Saldanha Bay. She hoped that maybe someone was just playing a prank on Joshlin’s mother when she went missing on 19 February 2024. The next day, she realised it was not a prank.

Realising the gravity of the situation, she calmed Joshlin’s classmates every day because the same question kept being asked: “Miss, when is Joshlin coming?”

“Every day I also observed confusion, fear and also hope on their children’s faces. As an educator, mother and grandmother, I sometimes had to dig deep within my humanity to scratch around about how to accommodate everyone entrusted to me, because learning had to take place in these unknown and unforeseen traumatic circumstances.

“What I also realised at that time was that this event could have a lifelong traumatic impact, not only on me, but on every learner, and yet they need to be protected at all times,” her statement read.

According to Maart, most learners were in tears every day and their parents became very protective.

“Never would I want any of my colleagues to be affected by such trauma. Daily, I thank our Heavenly Father that I still stand strong for every learner and for Joshlin.

“The images of my learners’ faces, the confusion, anxiety and also hope, I will never be able to erase from my memory. I would like to know, how do you answer a child who is looking for answers, answers that you are also looking for yourself?” Maart asked.

‘Giving up wasn’t an option’

Cecilia Olivier was part of the search team that looked for Joshlin after she went missing.

Olivier states that every morning she got up early, left her home and searched with the team through wind, rain and dust until sunset.

“There was a time when I lost hope, but then always someone came who encouraged and motivated me and the team. I was physically and emotionally tired, but giving up wasn’t an option.

“During that time, I went through a mourning process myself when my daughter passed away. I sat in my house between my four walls but the search for Joshlin gave me hope, and that is why the search for Joshlin was so important,” her statement read.

She went on to explain that she endured sleepless nights.

“Joshlin was like my own child. She came to the house and sat down and ate. Every day, all that I see is her face with the most beautiful eyes.

“Every day I leave my Bible open on Psalm 91… ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’”

The translation of the Afrikaans victims’ impact statement into English also took a toll on court interpreter Mokoena, who was sobbing while translating.

Judge Erasmus asked her if he should adjourn, but Mokoena, despite her sobbing, finished the translations. Sentencing will be handed down on Thursday, 29 May. DM