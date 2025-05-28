Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

South Africa

ANALYSIS

BEE — the beginning of a new phase in an old fight thanks to Trump and Ramaphosa

For reasons involving both the Trump administration and the inclusion of the DA and the FF+ in our national coalition, the issue of BEE is again becoming increasingly prominent. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s robust defence of BEE suggests there could be an important political fight in the offing, while proposals from the Department of Mineral Resources suggest some in government will not retreat.
BEE — the beginning of a new phase in an old fight thanks to Trump and Ramaphosa Illustrative image: (Background) Parliament Building. (Photo: Daily Maverick) | (From left) US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty Images) | Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams) | DA leader and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
28 May 2025
Facebook
10

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament he would not back down from the implementation of BEE, attacking those who oppose it. He said BEE was not holding back the economy, but rather that the concentrated nature of our economy was.

He also defended using racial designations (that have their roots in apartheid and the National Party’s Race Classification Act of 1950) as a means to do this (although he also said he does believe the day will come when this is no longer necessary).

On the same day, Communications Minister Solly Malatsi (of the DA) was explaining to MPs why he would no longer require satellite services such as Starlink to give up some of their ownership for a license to operate here.

Read more: New B-BBEE policy direction ‘not giving Musk’s Starlink special dispensation’ amid MPs’ calls for its removal

At the same time, as previously mentioned, the political forces that oppose BEE have become much stronger in the past few months. That the DA is now in government (and has a deputy minister in the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition) and US President Donald Trump’s assault on race-based redress means this issue is becoming much more contested.

In some ways, an attempt to redress the problems of our past, which have created our racialised inequality, is always going to be controversial. Considering that BEE includes measures that give preference to people of a particular race, it is almost surprising that we do not argue about it more.

It goes to the heart of the South African project and is enshrined in our Constitution.

For the moment, it seems that Ramaphosa, and others, may well be energised by this opposition. If you have benefited from a practice (as Ramaphosa and others have), you will defend it.

There is plenty of evidence that people in the ANC, leaders both current and former, have benefited from BEE.

Read more: It’s not BEE holding SA economy back, it’s exclusive ownership, says Ramaphosa

This has become one of the strongest criticisms against it, that it is only because of their political links that some people have been made very wealthy.

The DA has always been aware that much of its constituency opposes BEE. Even white people who agree with racial redress are allowed to feel frustrated when they are passed over for promotions, or their firms are ignored in certain deals, just because of their race.

It may also create a situation where people, both white and black, feel they are not getting the deals or making the money they should, just because of their racial identity.

While white people might blame BEE when their firms do not get deals, black people might well feel they are ignored because they are not part of the right network, or because decision-makers reward those who look the most like them.

This can then allow everyone to blame factors other than their own competence or ability when they do not get what they aspire to.

Those from the ANC who are in government also appear prepared to further extend the practice.

Doubling down

Recent proposed changes to the Mineral Resources Development Act, coming from the ministry headed by ANC chair Gwede Mantashe, go further than ever in demanding BEE – and some of its suggestions do not appear to make sense.

For example, the draft suggests the mineral resources minister would have to be consulted before there is a change of ownership in a mining company. As mining lawyer Peter Leon told The Money Show on Tuesday evening, it would mean that companies listed on foreign exchanges, or owned by foreign nationals, would need permission to sell their companies, or stakes in them.

Critics of the proposals (and there are many) suggest this has never happened anywhere.

Also, it would insist that there be an empowerment partner just for a prospecting right. In other words, just for the right to see if a possible mineral deposit is economically viable to mine, a black person would have to be given a stake.

This would increase the cost of prospecting and make it less likely that people will invest here.

The Minerals Council also says that all its suggestions on the issue were ignored. If this is the case, why did the ministry bother speaking to the council at all?

This might well indicate that the ministry, and perhaps the minister, do not care for the views of the industry, and that they intend to impose these changes.

As our mining industry has shrunk, many people have made the point that among the reasons for this is simply government policy (and yet mining still matters. During the pandemic, it was royalties from the high price of our platinum that for a time helped to pay for the SRD grant).

It may well be possible that some in the ANC would relish a fight with the DA on this issue.

Like the National Health Insurance, it can be useful for both parties. It allows them to remind their constituencies why they should vote for them.

Considering that the axis of our politics may be moving away from race in some ways, this could be very important for the ANC, which is looking for a reason to remind people to stay with the party.

New opposition

Meanwhile, it is clear that Ramaphosa is correct to remind us of the high levels of concentration in our economy.

In 2021, the Competition Commission found that “of the 144 sectors of the economy examined by the study, 69.5% were found to be highly concentrated, with 40.3% of sectors being highly concentrated with a presumptively dominant firm. Only 9.7% of sectors were found to have unconcentrated markets.”

This is staggering, and a reminder of how little our economy has changed in some respects since 1994.

It also confirms the thesis of those who believe our country is divided into “insiders” and “outsiders” and how difficult moving “inside” the economy has become.

While many things need to be done to grow our economy, finding ways to change this concentration might be one.

In the meantime, the real political risk to BEE does not come from the DA or people who lose out from the practice.

The opposition will come from people who stand to benefit from it. There may be a slow change under way that suggests more people are now beginning to oppose it.

Professor William Gumede has recently outlined why he believes BEE is harming our economy, while others, such as ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (and former chair of the Free Market Foundation), have always criticised it.

Often, the main critique from these voices, and others, is that the same politically connected individuals have benefited again and again. The perception, created entirely by the ANC, that there can be some kind of link between BEE and cadre deployment, might well cause more damage to the perception of BEE than anything else.

But to many millions of people in our country, the argument around BEE is almost meaningless. They do not ever hope to have ownership in any company, or even control over who does.

They simply want a job, to create a sustainable income for themselves and their families.

As the coalition keeps promising to create jobs, questions about whether BEE really does harm our economy will become more prominent for some time to come. DM

Comments

akwjacks May 29, 2025, 06:57 AM

The final paragraphs are spot on - there is something grotesque about politicians who are meant to represent their constituents squabbling over ownership rights when millions (of their constituents) are without work or prospects thereof. Simply put BEE may achieve the objective but it is surely missing the point?

Keith Wilson May 29, 2025, 07:41 AM

Giving 30% of your business to an already rich Black businessman does nothing for the millions of people without a job - Duh! If foreign businesses were rather expected to contribute to the development of Black entrepreneurs (a % of turnover), they may be more inclined to invest in SA.

werner.strauss.sts May 29, 2025, 08:19 AM

Let's agree, we need the economy to grow, INCLUSIVELY. The current BEE policy is not doing that. The buy-in to BEE will be much more since it will actually be effective, if: a) There must be a limit on how much one individual/or his companies can benefit from it. If the same people receive ownership, again and again, it is useless. The base must expand! b) there must be a clear sunset date. We must have a vision of an economy/ society WITHOUT racial laws and actively work towards it.

Slightly Irritated May 29, 2025, 09:34 AM

Cyril and their NDR, which is basically a recipe for communism loves to use the “useful idi0ts” in our liberal press. Look at the state of Europe it’s the liberal laws that have allowed millions of economic migrants in, they are finished, it’s too late to reverse the flow, unemployable males of military age from cultures that care nothing for the democracy that allowed them in. Sweden was the first many will follow.

Michele Rivarola May 29, 2025, 10:42 AM

Will Motsepe's or Ramaphosa grandchildren educated at private schools and wallowing in millions still be beneficiaries because of BEE policies. It was patently obvious in SASOL's share allocation when one of the directors stood to acquire rights to R 100 mil of shares whilst the lower tier workers had just about none (Vodacom, MTM, Multichoice etc all in the same boat). That is what is so wrong with BEE the sole scope for enriching politically connected elites and no one else.

May 29, 2025, 10:50 AM

Excellent article by SG. The use of laws to oppose merit based competition goes back to when Cape Government brought in 1894 Glen Grey Act to prevent Africans successfully competing in stock fairs. What was not understood that this didn’t just favour whites. It also limited the overall size to which the overall pie could grow. And so SA fell behind Canada, Australia, NZ. BEE is doing this again. Plus the appalling education system and undermining SASSA grants.

Hidden Name May 29, 2025, 12:04 PM

Something that no-one seems to be considering is this: when you allow the majority black population to be accepted to University with much lower standards you are ante selecting your professions for majority mediocre black members, which is long term very harmful and will simply cause a natural steady state of senior and expert professionals who are majority NOT black. Its a problem that a black high school graduate has lower entry requirements to his own classmates...even for a private school!

Pieter van de Venter May 29, 2025, 12:15 PM

Of course Cup Cake is in favour of BEE. If it was not for this ANC policy, Cup Cake might have had to work. Now he and a lot of his cronies that joined the ANC long ago, are stinking rich. With organisations like Black Business Forum, Black Lawyers, Black Editors, Black Advocates Chamber, etc, the whole race thing just grows. I saw on Facebook there is a Trump-like character (think from Soweto) that is propagating for "black money" to circulate only in black hands. Imagine I say it!

Jubilee 1516 May 29, 2025, 02:04 PM

"that have their roots in apartheid/National Party’s Race Classification Act". DM is about as credible as Vrye Weekblad was. The first official classification in SA as one country was in the 1911 cencus. The term "coloured" was used in both the Eastern Cape and in Natal by Harry Smith, D'Urban, both Somersets and the man writing the first Apartheid Laws, Shepstone. They, plus Gandhi, make Verwoerd look woke. Study publications by the late Prof. David Welsh, Des Latham etc.

The Proven May 29, 2025, 03:52 PM

We have become too sensitised to the ANC and their policies: The PPRA issued BEE rules that effectively means only Black people can be estate agents (A white single-person business will never have enough BEE points). Its pure racism. The constitutional court refused to even hear the case against Malema actively calling for the murder of white farmers - which Ramaphosa then defends. The media is complicit in missing such obvious travesties, focusing elsewhere.