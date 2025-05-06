Daily Maverick
Employment Equity Act targets not rigid, says state in rebuttal of DA’s challenge

The DA has taken the government to task over the Employment Equity Act's new rigid targets, arguing that while transformation is essential, turning flexibility into a straightjacket is a constitutional faux pas that could leave many deserving candidates out in the cold.
By Lerato Mutsila
6 May 2025
Two years after the Democratic Alliance first instituted a legal challenge against the government over amendments to the Employment Equity Act, the party finally had its day in court on Tuesday.

This comes after the Department of Employment and Labour gazetted the amendment Act in April, introducing five-year numerical targets for the top four occupational levels (junior, middle, senior and top management) across 18 sectors, ranging from finance to manufacturing.

The party argued that while its case was not about challenging transformation in the workplace, but rather about how the new amendments replace a system that was once flexible with one that is rigid, blunt and unconstitutional.

Advocate Ismail Jamie SC, representing the DA, told the court that the amendment to the Act, specifically Section 15a, gave the Minister of Employment free rein to set sector-specific numerical targets that didn’t take into account the unique circumstances and challenges the employer might face.

Jamie said the previous iteration of the Act (before the amendments were introduced) allowed employers to develop their affirmative action measures for people in designated groups (non-white people, women and people living with disabilities). This was done by:

  • Consulting with employees in alignment with Section 16;
  • Conduct an analysis as required by Section 19;
  • Preparing an employment equity plan as required by Section 19; and
  • Reporting to the director-general on progress in the implementation of the Employment Equity Plan

In essence, the DA argued that while the previous Act was employer-driven, the new one forced rigid targets on to companies to the detriment of would-be employees and the sectors the new regulations would affect.

“The (amended) targets are so rigid or so rigidly applied that they constitute a quota. That is not constitutional,” Jamie said.

However, the current demographic make-up of top management positions in South Africa highlights how the unamended Act has failed to significantly transform the workplace.

The DEL’s 2024 employment equity report found that despite comprising just 7.3% of the population, white workers held 62.1% of all top management positions.

Jamie said that by taking a national framework and ignoring the demographic differences among the provinces, the new targets would expressly exclude coloured and Indian people from having equitable access to jobs.

To drive his point home, Jamie used the example of an Indian woman looking to work in the financial sector in Gauteng to illustrate how the new affirmative action targets would be discriminatory to the hypothetical person.

He said the woman would struggle to find employment under the new targets because the legislation would prevent employers from hiring her. Jamie said that the woman would have to move to KwaZulu-Natal, where Indian people made up a larger part of the demographic, to find gainful employment.

This, Jamie said, would create absolute barriers and quotas, which were prohibited by the Constitution and the original Act.

The DA also argued that:

  • The Section 15a contravened the Dawood principle in that the powers it gave the minister of labour and employment to set targets were too vague and broad;
  • The consequence of non-compliance with the new affirmative action targets could result in “severe” penalties, which include being barred from conducting business with the government and incurring fines; and
  • The amendment Bill was passed under Section 75 of the Constitution (which considers the effect legislation would have on a national level) instead of Section 76 (which takes provinces into account), meaning it was tagged incorrectly and was therefore invalid.

The party sought to have the amendment Act declared invalid in its entirety, due to the incorrect tagging and Section 15a declared unconstitutional as it violated Section 9 of the Constitution and the Dawood principle.

State’s argument

The state argued that the amendment to the Act did not create quotas, but rather was a flexible affirmative action measure because it set targets that aimed to track transformation.

Advocate Fana Nalane, representing the minister of employment, argued that while the DA was challenging the targets and how they would be implemented, the court had to determine if Section 15a of the amended Act passed constitutional muster and not how employers would implement the new regulations.

Nalane said just because the targets favoured a particular grouping over another, it did not mean that Section 15a was unconstitutional.

The advocate referred to Jamie’s example of the Indian woman who would have to hypothetically move to KZN because the targets were exhausted in Gauteng, adding, “That argument is not available on the pure issue of whether the legislation itself, not its application, is unconstitutional.”

With both sides having made their arguments, the matter has been reserved for judgment. DM

Comments (6)

Dennis Bailey May 7, 2025, 07:21 AM

Reserved for judgement - so another two years wait! SA dependence on law-fare stymies political progress and politicians know this and use it. U were elected to negotiate/ arbitrate/ be sensible/ decide not take every decision to court. Kids in playgrounds negotiate rules of play better than politicians.

Paddy Ross May 7, 2025, 11:06 AM

The Government needs to concentrate on improving the public education system in SA and thereby increase the likelihood of more black students being able to cope with higher education. They could then obtain relevant employment where the most appropriately 'qualified' applicant is appointed. Quotas are not the answer. The Springboks became the team they are currently when the discarded quotas.

superjase May 7, 2025, 12:26 PM

quote thought: the springbok team in the 2023 final was 65% white, 17% coloured and 17% black african. 74% of the 19 current coaching and support team is white. they are indeed the best, but these stats highlight how little transformation has taken place in 33 (!) years. how is it that 2/3 of the team, and 3/4 of the coaching staff is still white? grassroots development is slowly starting to show results, but a lack of transformation pressure created slow change for too many years.

Jubilee 1516 May 7, 2025, 02:07 PM

Do you feel quotas should be introduced to say US basketball teams and sprinting teams, so that only 17% or whatever is black?

superjase May 7, 2025, 02:54 PM

(my heading should have read "quota"). i'm not saying quotas are right. my intent was to point out how slow transformation has been. i don't believe people should play at the highest level if they're not the best. but it remains a truth that the evil/injustice of pre-1990 has yet to be amended. whatever has happened since then has not levelled the playing field. i don't know what the answer is, or whether one even exists. or whether one should exist. but it's worth talking about.

Arnold O Managra May 7, 2025, 09:06 PM

Super-jas has a point. The majority of Saffers are still unable to self-mobilise into comfortable middle class existence. As has been pointed out too many times before tho, this is not a race distribution problem. Whities make up a tiny % of the population. About 5% at economically useful age. We can take everything from them, and everyone will still be poor. We need to grow, build. It's all about the economy, doh.

Wilhelm van Rooyen May 7, 2025, 02:20 PM

Cannot view it this way - nobody can be forced to play a particular sport. Also compare to soccer?

Martin Neethling May 7, 2025, 03:59 PM

The problem with this ‘see how little transformation’ argument is - what should it be? The Minister who penned this thinks it’s only right when every strata of society, every business, every sports team, perfectly reflects the demographics of the country. The obvious rebuttal to this is - why should it? We cheer on our ‘diversity’ as a country and then think that integration is linear. It’s a socially engineered idea with no precedent anywhere, and is utterly unworkable.

Fourieorama@gmail.com May 7, 2025, 08:58 AM

"However, the current demographic make-up of top management positions in South Africa highlights how the unamended Act has failed to significantly transform the workplace." This is such a simplistic statement for a complex situation, that it borders on the dishonest.

Gerrie Pretorius May 7, 2025, 01:33 PM

It is not the act that failed, it is education that failed. The anc knows that it is always easier to rule the uneducated than it is to govern the educated. The uneducated accept fear and threats easier and more willing than the educated. (If the DA becomes the government they wil re-introduce aparthate and take away your grants)

William Harmsen May 7, 2025, 11:47 AM

AA is not rigid it is absolute , it is used to absolutely exclude minorities from working in any goverment or municipal office.

Jubilee 1516 May 7, 2025, 02:05 PM

How many new companies/businesses have been formed by black citizens/entrepreneurs the past 31 years? That part of the equation first has to be "equal". Why discourage minorities to form new companies by instructing them who to employ? Counterproductive as far as employment and real growth of the economy are concerned.

Michael Roberts May 7, 2025, 05:58 PM

Has anyone stopped to consider why Botswana and Namibia abandoned BEE legislation - they found it counter productive. Growth in Namibia is projected to be 3.8% down from last years 4.4 % and Botswana is regarded as having had the fasted growing economy in the world over the last decade. Transformation is fundamental for this country, but it has to be at a pace which is sustainable, not at the will of political parties hoping to garner votes

Arnold O Managra May 7, 2025, 09:01 PM

Either we judge people by superficial aspects, or we don't. 'tsha We all do make snap judgements of other people, of course. Codifying superficial judgement of people into law cannot possibly benefit anyone. Neither the benefactors nor the victims. Welcome to Apartheid 2.0, but this time with spreadsheets! ??