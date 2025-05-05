Yoliswa Dwane Memorial Lecture, protest against offshore drilling and unpacking land expropriation

On Monday, 5 May at 9.30am, The Green Connection and Natural Justice will hold a protest outside the Western Cape Division of the High Court, where the organisations will challenge the environmental authorisation given to TotalEnergies for exploration off the coast from Cape Town to Cape Agulhas.

Several similar protests will take place against TEEPSA567 in cities across South Africa, including:

Johannesburg: TotalEnergies Headquarters (10am to noon)

Gqeberha: TotalEnergies Ziyabuya, Kwa Dwesi (10.30am to noon)

KwaZulu-Natal, Mabibi Beach (10am - 12 pm)

Centane- Wavecrest Area (1o am to noon)

Port St Johns, Umngazi Beach (10am to noon)

On Tuesday, 6 May at 3 pm, Defend Our Democracy will host a webinar on land expropriation.

During Expropriation — The answer to South Africa’s land reform problems? Philile Ntuli from SAHRC, Gabriel Crouse from the IRR and Professor Fred Henndricks will discuss the following:

Understanding the Expropriation Act of 2024.

Tackling misinformation about the act.

The differing viewpoint.

The effectiveness of the act in addressing land reform and restitution.

Register to join the conversation here.

Also happening on Tuesday, at 5pm, Equal Education and the Centre for Law and Society will host the third annual Yoliswa Dwane Memorial Lecture.

Under this year’s theme, Gaza, Children’s Rights and International Law, international children’s law expert Dr Noam Peleg will deliver the keynote address.

“As Equal Education, we stand with the children of Gaza, we stand with the children of Congo, we stand with the children of Sudan. We can’t stand by while children are suffering worldwide. In the spirit of Sis Yoli, we commit ourselves to solidarity towards an equal education,” the organisation said.

Venue: Lecture Theatre 2, Second Floor,

Kramer Law School, University of Cape Town, Middle Campus

RSVP at this link.

On Wednesday, 7 May from 12.30 to 4.30pm, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and North West University’s Centre for Geopolitical Security and Strategy, and Afrocentric Governance of Public Affairs will host a hybrid seminar on geopolitics and the conflict in the DRC.

“Since January, renewed clashes in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have triggered another humanitarian catastrophe in the Great Lakes region. By February, the M23 rebel group had taken control of Goma and Bukavu, two key cities in a region heavily endowed with mineral resources.

“Under pressure, the DRC government finally agreed to direct peace talks with M23 in late March. Brokered by Qatar, the negotiations led to a ceasefire announced on 23 April, giving hope that calm could return to eastern DRC,” the organisation said.

Moderator: Ottilia Maunganidze, Head of Special Projects, ISS.

Panelists:

Dr Claude Kabemba, Executive Director, Southern Africa Resource Watch

Dr Michael S Mugah, Researcher, ISS Nairobi

Brig-General (rtd) Peter Sereko, Operational expert in SANDF missions

Venue: ISS Pretoria

Register to attend the seminar here.

On Thursday, 8 May at 11am, the Institute for Economic Justice will host a webinar on International Finance Institutions, Debt & the Impact on Climate Justice.

“South Africa’s debt, worsened by the financial struggles after the 2008 recession and the pandemic, makes it harder for us to tackle climate change. The increasing debt costs reduce the money available for important social services and make it difficult for us to manage policies well. With limited public information about borrowing from International Financial Institutions (IFIs), this webinar will look into how IFI borrowing affects our efforts for climate justice,” IEJ said.

Speakers include Liso Mdutyana, junior researcher at Debt and Budget Policy and Brighton Phiri, climate finance activist.

Register here.

On Saturday, 10 May from 9am to 1 pm, the Joburg Crisis Alliance will host its 6th Summit. DM