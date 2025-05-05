Daily Maverick
Trump directs Bureau of Prisons to reopen Alcatraz

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was directing the Federal Bureau of Prisons to rebuild and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in the San Francisco Bay to "house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."
Reuters
By Reuters
5 May
Pro-Trump rally and Anti-Trump protest during Former President Donald Trump's visit for fundraiser An inflatable 'Trump Chicken' balloon, wearing a black-and-white-striped convict top, sails in protest in front of Alcatraz Island (a former maximum security federal penitentiary) during a protest of former President Donald J. Trump’s visit for a fundraiser, in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 June 2024. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

"REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!" he posted on the Truth Social platform. "When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm."

The federal prison at Alcatraz housed notorious U.S. criminals such as Al Capone before it closed in 1963. It is now one of San Francisco's most popular tourist destinations.

"Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ," Trump wrote.

Trump told reporters as he returned to the White House from Florida, that reopening the prison was "Just an idea I've had" and decided to act on.

"It's a symbol of law and order," he said.

Alcatraz was closed because it was too expensive to continue operating, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website, in large part due to its island location. It was nearly three times more costly to operate than any other federal prison, the BOP website said.

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Diane Craft and Jacqueline Wong)

Comments

Heinrich Holt May 5, 2025, 06:46 AM

Perhaps DJT can become the first occupant.

nickhiltermann May 5, 2025, 08:28 AM

Reuters should include that Alcatraz, as a popular tourist attraction, generates $60 million a year for US National Parks.

Lawrence Sisitka May 5, 2025, 09:24 AM

Presumably an ideal place for his own supporters - then best idea he has ever had :)!