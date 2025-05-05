The annual Maldon Mud Race, and more from around the world

A competitor stands up as others crawl during the annual Maldon Mud Race on May 4, 2025 in Maldon, England. Originating in 1973, the mud race consists of a 500 meter dash across the River Blackwater at low tide, often in fancy dress. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A participant crawls through mud in the annual Maldon Mud Race on May 4, 2025 in Maldon, England. Originating in 1973, the mud race consists of a 500 meter dash across the River Blackwater at low tide, often in fancy dress. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A participant in the annual Maldon Mud Race on May 4, 2025 in Maldon, England. Originating in 1973, the mud race consists of a 500 meter dash across the River Blackwater at low tide, often in fancy dress. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) The "Oil Slicks" activists of Extinction Rebellion protest outside Cape Town High Court on May 05, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Civil organisations are questioning the environmental authorisation process and challenging the government's alleged failure to properly assess the significant risks posed by oil and gas exploration, including oil spills, climate change impacts and threats to small-scale fishers? livelihoods. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) The "Profits of Doom" activists of Extinction Rebellion protest outside Cape Town High Court on May 05, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Civil organisations are questioning the environmental authorisation process and challenging the government's alleged failure to properly assess the significant risks posed by oil and gas exploration, including oil spills, climate change impacts and threats to small-scale fishers? livelihoods. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Cannabis enthusiasts during the Global Marijuana March through the city center on May 03, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This is an annual rally held at different locations around the world to educate people about marijuana. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A person takes part in a "Marijuana March" in Guadalajara, Mexico, 03 May 2025. Thousands of activists and supporters in favor of marijuana legalization mobilized in Mexico City and other cities across Mexico on World Marijuana Liberation Day. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO Supporters of the Pasban-e-hurriyat Jammu Kashmir shout anti-India slogans during a rally in Muzaffarabad, Pakistani-administered Kashmir, Pakistan, 05 May 2025. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stern warning to India against any attempts to block or divert water under the Indus Waters Treaty, labeling such actions as 'acts of aggression' that would provoke a strong military response from Pakistan, after India decided to suspend the treaty in retaliation for alleged Pakistani support of 'cross-border terrorism'. EPA-EFE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL Locals react at the site of an overnight drone strike that hit a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, 04 May 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least eleven people were injured, including two children, in the strike on the residential area, according to the State Emergency Service report. Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack using 165 drones across all of Ukraine, according to the Air Force Command of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO Participants disguised as Christian and Moor soldiers take part in a re-enactment of Moors and Christians battles during the last day of 'Moors and Christians' festival in the town of Alcoy, Spain, 05 May 2025. The festival marks the battles between Muslim Moors and Christians to take control of the city of Alcoy in 1276. EPA-EFE/PABLO MIRANZO Pakistani Rangers attend the flag lowering ceremony, at Pakistan-India border at Wagah, Pakistan, 04 May 2025. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stern warning to India against any attempts to block or divert water under the Indus Waters Treaty, labeling such actions as 'acts of aggression' that would provoke a strong military response from Pakistan after India decided to suspend the treaty in retaliation for alleged Pakistani support of 'cross-border terrorism.' EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR Cardinal Ignace Bessi Dogbo arrives for the meeting of the General Congregation of Cardinals, in Vatican City, 05 May 2025. The cardinals continue their deliberations during general congregations held following the death of Pope Francis, in preparation for the assembly to elect a new pope, known as the conclave. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI Kyrgyz military personnel march during Victory Day celebrations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 05 May 2025. Kyrgyzstan is marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union and its allies' victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO Prince George, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales join Second World War veterans at a tea party in Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Around 1300 members of the armed forces, including the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force, along with Commonwealth nations, Ukraine, and Nato allies are taking part in the military procession for Victory in Europe Day, which is celebrated each year on May 8, marking the day the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender in 1945. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images) An Iranian couple walks next to a wall painting in a street in Tehran, Iran, 05 May 2025. A fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks, which was scheduled to be held in Rome on 03 May 2025, has been postponed amid continued tensions. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH A boy performs a lion dance at the Piu Sik Parade during celebrations of the Bun Festival at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong, China, 05 May 2025. The Cheung Chau Bun Festival, recognised as part of China's national list of intangible cultural heritage, is an annual festival that celebrates the end of a plague that struck the island of Cheung Chau during the Qing dynasty, with bun-scrambling competition and Piu Sik Parade as the most significant activities in the festival. EPA-EFE/BERTHA WANG Runners cross the Charles Bridge during the Prague International Marathon in Prague, Czech Republic, 04 May 2025. This year more than 10,000 runners took part in the race. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK Chen Yiwen of China competes during the Women 3m Springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2025 Super Final in Beijing, China, 04 May 2025. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES Artists from Ballet Cultural Kari Kari of Rapa Nui perform a dance on the beach Vina del Mar, Chile, 04 May 2025. The Ballet Cultural Kari Kari from Rapa Nui travel to Vina del Mar to carry out a series of performances and, as their first activity, organized a beach cleanup to raise awareness about plastic consumption, since Rapa Nui (Easter Island) receives a large amount of waste from around the world. EPA-EFE/ADRIANA THOMASA (L-R) Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend Paramount+'s "1923" S2 | FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on May 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+). DM