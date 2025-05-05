Andile Ncobo, who is also a former Fifa and South African referee, and his wife Salome Ncobo, appeared in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 6 May 2025 in connection with fraud and money laundering charges involving more than R15-million.

Prosecutor Denzel Combrink said the Ncobos were arrested on the morning of Monday, 5 May after the Hawks issued a warrant for their arrest.

The arrest follows a lengthy investigation by the Hawks, beginning in 2012. Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the couple handed themselves over to the Hawks on Monday.

“This stems from when they acquired funds from PetroSA to the total amount of R13-million after they claimed that a school, Gangatha Junior Secondary School [Eastern Cape], needed funds for infrastructure. PetroSA then deposited money into their bank accounts.”

Vukubi said the money was allegedly not used for its intended purpose. “It was diverted to other bank accounts associated with accused No 1 (Andile Ncobo), hence they appeared here at the Bellville Magistrates’ Court.”

On Tuesday, Combrink and the Ncobos’ lawyers, Khanyisa Lingani and Ntokozo Mtshemla, clashed in court over the couple’s release. Combrink told the court that the matter against the couple should be postponed and that no bail should be granted. This was to give the State time to acquire information about the couple’s address and to verify if other cases were pending against them.

“The State submission is that when the accused were tracked, there were two different addresses, one in Eastern Cape and one in Johannesburg. This morning, after they were arrested, they gave two different addresses… due to the fact that we only received that information this morning, there was no time for us to confirm the address of the accused,” said Combrink.

Lingani argued that there was no need for a postponement as the State should have had all the required information after an investigation lasting more than 10 years. He said Andile Ncobo should be released on bail so he could facilitate a soccer final match set to take place at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. The court agreed and the postponement was denied.

The defence further asked that a bail of R5,000 be set for Andile Ncobo and R1,000 for Salome Ncobo. However, the court set bail at R50,000 for Andile Ncobo and R30,000 for Salome Ncobo. The matter was adjourned to 29 May 2025 for further investigation.

Background

The State alleges that the couple embarked on a fraudulent scheme to obtain money from the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Limited (PetroSA) for disadvantaged schools.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) alleges that in 2008, PetroSA launched a Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme aimed at supporting disadvantaged schools, institutions and disaster relief efforts. As part of this initiative, Gangatha Junior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape was granted R13-million to rebuild and upgrade its facilities.

The donation covered the construction of new classrooms, an administration block, ablution facilities, a science and computer laboratory, the development of a sports field and the installation of a security fence. A trust, the King’s Gangatha Building Trust, was established to oversee the project.

NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that “Ncobo oversaw and managed the construction, which started in November 2008 and was completed in September 2009. The school never authorised him to act as its representative or appointed him as a project manager to oversee and manage the construction.”

“PetroSA appointed quantity surveyors to assess the value of the services rendered when allegations of irregularities and fraud within the CSI department surfaced. The inspection revealed that products used, and the services rendered, were of inferior quality and did not correspond with the amount of the donations made.”

According to the NPA, costs amounted to R5.9m. It was established that it would cost PetroSA a further R398,363 to remedy the defects.

Further project

In another project, Nqadu Pre-Grade R School approached PetroSA for a donation to build a new preschool in 2008.

Ntabalazila said that “the application was finalised, and Ncobo’s wife was the contact person. PetroSA approved the request and paid R 485,450 into the Great Kei bank account. One accused informed the school principal that he was building the preschool with his own money. He oversaw the construction, but no furniture or educational equipment was delivered to the school. The board members appearing on the documentation submitted to PetroSA during the application for funding denied being board members and disputed signatures purported to be theirs.”

PetroSA launched an internal investigation through its Risk and Compliance Department after discovering that its investments in various schools and entities, including the Nqadu Pre-Grade R School, had not produced the intended results.

A quantity surveyor’s report revealed that an additional R20,093 would be needed to fix defects at the school. The investigation raised concerns about the proper use of funds allocated for these projects.

“The money-laundering charge relates to R15.19-million being distributed to bank accounts of Gangatha Projects, Eseswe Projects, Aldrin Andile Baldwin Ncobo Charity Institute, Aldrin Andile Baldwin Development ILE PR. Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) records reveal that Gangatha Projects was not a registered entity. Ace Ncobo Development ILE Projects Close Corporation was registered, and the accused had a 100% interest in it. Eseswe Projects and Aldrin Andile Baldwin Ncobo Charity Institute were not registered entities,” said Ntabazalila. DM