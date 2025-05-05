Daily Maverick
ANALYSIS

Lesufi’s ‘back to basics’ for Joburg is lost in empty promises, potholes and cynicism

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has promised a ‘back to basics’ campaign to fix services in Gauteng municipalities ahead of the local elections. Some in Joburg say they have reason for optimism. But many residents regard Lesufi’s promises with a well-founded cynicism.
Lesufi’s ‘back to basics’ for Joburg is lost in empty promises, potholes and cynicism Illustrative image | Sources: Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. (Photo: Fani Mahuntsi / Gallo Images) | Johannesburg City Centre. (Photo: Leon Sadiki / Gallo Images / City Press ) | Johannesburg sign. (Photo: Flickr)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
5 May 2025
On Sunday, Premier Panyaza Lesufi spoke at a Gauteng ANC gathering, promising that the ANC in the province would focus on improving services.

Although he is the premier, Lesufi is no longer the party’s elected leader of the province, but a “co-convenor” along with Amos Masondo, after the national ANC took over much of its provincial machinery.

Lesufi’s promises will no doubt stoke optimism in certain quarters.

News24 reported that he promised that a “working group will meet weekly to fix all the traffic lights … [and] all municipalities led by the ANC and our coalition partners have now finally established units to attend to potholes and to repair all the potholes in our province as soon as possible”.

But, as weary residents know all too well, there have been many promises for many years about the problems that Joburg faces.

In parts of the city, traffic lights have not worked for years.

This is because of a dispute between the Joburg Roads Agency and the province about who is responsible for them.

Neither side has budged for years, meaning the traffic lights remain unoperational.

Potholes, of course, are everywhere. In some places, they are incredibly deep, showing how long they have been there.

Some potholes are eventually attended to, in part thanks to the private sector, where at least one company is filling in potholes.

Worse, some of the infrastructure is dangerous.

Touching dangling electrical wires can be fatal; drains are left as massive holes in the ground. This reporter once caught his young child at the last second as she started falling into a 5m-deep hole at a park.

A man uses a bridge that has been left damaged for two months. (Photo: Stephen Grootes)
A man uses a bridge in Joburg that has been left damaged for two months. (Photo: Stephen Grootes)

What makes it worse is that the politicians can no longer be believed. For years, the ANC has promised there would be clean governance in Joburg.

But as Currency News explained recently, the way your money is wasted is simply obscene. Nearly 10% of the money the City of Joburg spends from its R83-billion budget is classed as unauthorised.

Officials who misspend this money get off with virtually no punishment.

This explains why the city may be on the cusp of a rates revolt, where residents refuse to pay for services they don’t receive.

The President’s plan

Considering the symbolic importance of Joburg in the local elections that must be held before February 2027, it would be rational to assume that the ANC would focus on Gauteng in general, and this city in particular.

This would inform President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement nearly two months ago that he would create a Presidential Working Group for Joburg.

Strangely, there appears to be no online record of who is on the working group. While there are several references to the fact that it includes civil society groups, the names on the list have not been widely publicised.

It is known that the group includes officials from the City of Joburg and its entities, the private sector, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Jozi My Jozi, the SA Property Owners Association and the Joburg Crisis Alliance.

Considering that groups like Outa have been very outspoken in their criticism of the government and the Joburg Council in recent years, the fact that this group is working together with those two entities is quite extraordinary.

At least one of the working group’s members is very positive.

Angela Rivers is the General Manager of the Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association, working with the Joburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the workgroup.

She says the meetings are “well-attended, by everyone from the council, from the President’s office, and the private sector is committed. And the meetings start on time. The one meeting we finished at 19.30 at night; 55 people logged in at the start, and 55 people logged out when it finished.”

She also says the nine workstreams have been given strict deadlines to come up with short-, medium- and long-term plans. Ramaphosa is then expected to put his stamp of approval on the plans, “and then we have to make it happen”.

Considering the lived experience of most people in Joburg, it is surprising to hear such confidence from someone who has been so intimately involved with the city for so long.

New promises from old faces

Of course, for many people in Joburg, services and infrastructure have declined so consistently for so long that it is difficult to believe any promises of improvement.

Lesufi’s latest claims have been made before. Crucially, the people who run the city have not changed.

There is a big risk that some members of the working group pull out, or that Joburg Council members refuse to implement the group’s decisions.

Some might feel that if they make real progress, and services and infrastructure do improve, the ANC and Lesufi will claim responsibility.

This would be seen as unfair and could lead to a dispute just before the local elections.

The depths of the crisis, both in terms of infrastructure and corruption, should not be underestimated.

Helen Botes is still the acting city manager, despite a series of apparent scandals over her management of properties and money.

The scale of the changes and the amount of money needed at entities like Joburg Water and City Power is huge, and the cash will have to come from somewhere.

Most Joburgers must surely believe that it’s highly unlikely anything will change for the better in the city in the next two years.

It’s also unlikely that the results of the local elections will change things significantly, making it hard to see a coalition of like-minded parties forming an administration that can improve things (although support for the ANC is likely to fall dramatically).

The outlook for the city, barring radical change, is still bleak — no matter what Lesufi promises. DM

Comments (10)

Louise Wilkins May 6, 2025, 06:39 AM

I am so grateful for the DA for running the Western Cape so well. Joburgers, you would not believe the difference.

Ian Gwilt May 6, 2025, 09:10 AM

Come to Ekurhuleni , At the Gilhooly's interchange , Darkness. The cables to the overhead lights have been dug up and stolen Continue to Rand Refinery, the street lights are lying in the grass, as the poles and cables are cut down, no visible road markings to help you avoid the craters. Through the robots that some times work , the bowls club where the buildings have been dismantled. 1st the roof and now brick by brick. Germiston Lake needs a summary of its own not optimistic

Ian Gwilt May 6, 2025, 09:16 AM

A follow up post Carry on to Germiston Golf course that has just closed down. Do not go to the city centre to view the Theatre that cost Millions as it is surrounded by hawkers and rubbish Could wite a similar story for, Boksburg, Benoni and Brakpan Maybe Cyril could come and have a look. I would be happy to give the tour

G O May 6, 2025, 09:23 AM

Can someone whisper to the ANC that the road markings in and around the highways and byways of Johannesburg have all but disappeared and that it is now very dangerous to travel from A to B, and its worse at night. How has this been allowed to happen?

andrew@endoxa.co.za May 6, 2025, 11:04 AM

Definitely Johannesburg is going back to basics, no roads, no water, no lighting.

John Buchan May 6, 2025, 12:24 PM

It’s called de-colonisation. What the ruling party have been striving for for years.

Rae Earl May 6, 2025, 11:43 AM

Lesufi is an incurable windbag of empty promises, unattainable goals, and dead in the water promises. To make matters worse, he has no clue when it comes to basics like budgeting, forecasting, and monitoring work in progress. Get the DA to run Gauteng and maybe we'll see light at the end of a very long, very dark tunnel. Imagine if Cape Town lost control to the ANC. Unfathomable horrors!

D'Esprit Dan May 6, 2025, 01:14 PM

He's not 'an incurable windbag of empty promises' - he is Mashatile's number 2 and an intricate part of the Gauteng ANC's plunder of Joburg over the last 20-odd years. Yes, he's out of his depth in terms of anything workable or sustainable, but he's expressly not the Premier to actually make Gauteng work: that R8.3bn in unauthorised expenditure every year is just the tip of the Ponzi iceberg in Gauteng. Lesufi is in POWER to serve the gravy train. No more, no less.

D'Esprit Dan May 6, 2025, 12:30 PM

JRA has been 'fixing' the potholes in my neighbourhood for a couple of weeks now - but keeps runing out of asphalt, or the asphalt plant isn't working, or they didn't realise how many, how big etc the potholes are, so they patch a couple each time and leave again. It's so bad on one road, they've simply cordoned it off. Lesufi is the least trustworthy politician in Gauteng (and possibly SA), propped up by a kleptocracy in Jozi and otehr Gauteng cities.

megapode May 6, 2025, 02:29 PM

The IDP is full of good intentions &amp; good ideas. The trouble is that the City aren't going to get even 1/10 of it done. 8 mayors since 2016 and some of them have been in twice. Since Mashaba quit the mayoral office has had a revolving door - which doesn't help the residents. The first thing we need is a stable local government. At least everybody will then know who to blame instead of pointing the finger at whoever was before them (if they managed to keep track).

A P May 6, 2025, 02:37 PM

We need an organisation to establish a robust framework to coordinate targeted rate boycotts in Jhb. A rates boycott does risk harming both the municipality and its most vulnerable; the truth, though, is that the municipality is already abdicating its responsibility to maintain basic services. Its systems are engineered to deflect accountability at every turn. If service delivery in Jhb indeed collapses, the consequences will impact all residents and severely damage the broader economy.

Steven Burnett May 6, 2025, 05:03 PM

From my misty viewpoint down here in WCapistan, it appeared that Dr Mpho was on the right track when in charge. She seemingly got chased out by petty politics, and then left petty politics for good. A loss for all it would seem. If this is an accurate account, why can't such a simple cause and effect story get this great city back on track?