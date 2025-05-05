Kagiso Rabada free to play after serving recreational drug use ban

Kagiso Rabada is free to take to the cricket field again, having served a short ban after testing positive for the use of a recreational drug. This means that the South African bowling kingpin will be available to play in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s in England next month.

The substance was found in Rabada’s system during the SA20, on 21 January this year, after the rained-out match between Rabada’s MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead, according to a statement put out by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) on Monday. Saids conducted the test.

Kagiso Rabada is free to play. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Rabada was randomly selected to undergo the test, as is routine. After being made aware of the finding, Rabada accepted the outcome and did not request a B-sample.

“Mr Rabada tested positive for a Substance of Abuse and was subsequently notified of the allegation of his doping offence on 1 April 2025,” Saids’ statement read. “A provisional suspension was imposed and Mr Rabada returned immediately to South Africa from India.”

Saids classifies the following as “substances of abuse”: cocaine, heroin, MDMA/ecstasy and THC. Rabada’s suspension began when he was notified on 1 April of his positive test result.

Following the SA20, which Rabada’s MI Cape Town won, the fast bowler represented South Africa in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and then ran out for the Gujarat Titans in two matches – on 25 and 29 March – in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before returning to South Africa.

Gujarat Titans put out a statement on 3 April outlining that Rabada had returned to South Africa from India because of an “important personal matter”.

‘Accepted responsibility’

Rabada, through the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca), released a statement on 3 May confirming that he was serving a provisional suspension for the consumption of a “recreational drug”.

“The player accepted responsibility for the doping offence and honoured his provisional suspension,” the Saids’ statement read. “As per the South African anti-doping rules specifically pertaining to a substance of abuse, the player was offered an opportunity to complete a substance abuse treatment programme.”

Saids’ guidelines state that a three-month suspension period is standard in cases of the consumption of a banned substance occurring “out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance…”

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada of South Africa bowls on day two of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on 4 January 2025. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Rabada’s suspension was further reduced from three months to one because he completed Saids’ substance abuse treatment programme.

“After Mr Rabada satisfactorily completed two sessions of his treatment programme, his provisional suspension ended,” the statement read. “The player has effectively served one (1) month period of ineligibility and may now resume participation in sport.”

Rabada is back in India. The Gujarat Titans face the Mumbai Indians tomorrow, and Rabada is eligible for selection. The Titans are fourth on the IPL standings with seven wins and three losses after 10 matches.

At this stage, it does not look likely that Cricket South Africa will take disciplinary action against the big fast bowler – in the form of either a fine or a further suspension – calling the ordeal “regrettable”, but backing Rabada’s statement in “reassuring CSA and his fans of his commitment to upholding professional standards”.

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down,” Rabada said in his statement. “I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.” DM