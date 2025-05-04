Tragedy strikes at Simola Hillclimb as esteemed racer Pieter Joubert dies in crash

The South African motorsport community is in mourning after seasoned Simola Hillclimb competitor Pieter Joubert died in a crash on Sunday morning.

A respected figure in the racing world, Joubert was known not only for his skill and passion, but also for his humility and generosity off the track.

Knysna Speed Festival, the organisers of the Simola Hillclimb, said Joubert was on his first run on day two of the King of the Hill event when he lost control of his Lotus on the fast uphill straight and veered off the course. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His family, who attended the event, were being supported by the organisers.

Pieter Joubert. (Photo: Facebook)

“We are exceptionally saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and condolences are with Pieter’s family, team and friends,” said Ian Shrosbree, the MD of Knysna Speed Festival.

“Pieter’s brothers, Dawie and Charl, who have also been competing, have expressed their wishes that we continue with the event.”

In a video posted to the Volkswagen Motorsport ZA Facebook page, Martina Biene, the chairperson and managing director of Volkswagen Group Africa, said, “This is a very sad day for the Motorsport community and the Simola Hillclimb. My heartfelt condolences go to the Joubert family and the entire motorsport community.

“As per the wish of the family, we as Volkswagen have decided to continue racing in honour of the Joubert family. But it is still upon the individual decisions of our Volkswagen drivers whether they want to continue to participate in the race or not. We race in honour of the Joubert family.”

The organisers of Simola Hillclimb, together with spectators and fellow racers, observed a minute of silence in honour of Joubert earlier on Sunday.

Other supporters of the sport also took to social media to share their condolences.

Chris de Weerdt said, “In the world of motorsport, where egos can often run as fast as the machines, Pieter Joubert stood out. Not just for his skill behind the wheel, but for his humility, passion, and unwavering sportsmanship.

“A true racing enthusiast, Pieter was more than just a competitor. He was a cornerstone of the South African racing scene and an inspiration to those who knew him.

“From the moment he first stepped onto the track, Pieter displayed a natural talent and an unrelenting drive to push limits. Whether he was tearing down the straight or fine tuning his car late into the night, racing wasn’t just a sport to him.”

De Weerdt said racing was a way of life for Joubert. “Those who raced with him knew they were up against someone who combined fierce competitiveness with deep respect for the game.

“But what truly set Pieter apart wasn’t just his podium finishes or track times. It was his character.

“Despite his many achievements, Pieter remained grounded and approachable. He was always the first to lend a hand in the pits or share advice with younger drivers.

“He earned respect not through bravado, but through kindness, consistency, and dedication.

“In a sport driven by adrenaline and rivalry, Pieter brought heart. He reminded everyone that greatness isn’t just measured in speed, but in how you carry yourself on and off the track.

“Today, the racing community mourns the loss of one of its finest. But more than that, it celebrates a man who gave his all to the sport he loved and left an indelible mark on South African motorsport history.”

In a simple but heartfelt message, Michael Ludick said, “My hart is stukkend. [My heart is broken.]” DM