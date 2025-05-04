The days of a single Bok flyhalf are over — here’s why Rassie won’t limit his focus

In under two months, the Springboks will play their first game of the year against the Barbarians.

After shaking off the rust, they will turn their attention to Tests against Italy and Georgia while preparing for the all-important Rugby Cham­­pionship, which will include two matches in New Zealand. Who will Rassie Erasmus pick to play this July, and in the marquee Tests against the All Blacks?

The Bok boss has confirmed that more than 80 players are on the national radar and will work closely with the team and management over the course of the 2025 season. As was the case in 2024, the matchday squad will rotate regularly, and it’s possible that more than 50 players will be used during the Test season.

Questions about the flyhalf position continue to be asked, particularly in the latter stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Stormers star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu put on a show in the recent matches against Connacht and Benetton. He has proved he is ready to rejoin the national side after missing the last five Tests of 2024 because of a serious knee injury.

Meanwhile, double World Cup winner Handré Pollard continues to make a statement in the more challenging climes of the northern hemisphere. With Pollard in tow, the Leicester Tigers should advance to the English Premiership playoffs and give title favourites Bath a run for their money.

The Boks’ Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu restarts the game during a Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 31 August 2024. (Photo: Gordon Arons / Gallo Images)

Back home, there are several more established options. Manie Libbok is expected to return for the Stormers in the URC playoffs – and there’s been some talk about moving Feinberg-Mngomezulu to No 12 to accommodate the World Cup winner in his preferred position.

Jordan Hendrikse has started ahead of Siya Masuku in the Sharks’ bigger matches and has guided the team to important wins in recent weeks.

Veteran Johan Goosen has hit some form with the Bulls, who remain South Africa’s best bet for the URC title.

Building a flyhalf squad

It’s not dodging the issue to suggest that four or more of the players listed above are the answer to South Africa’s flyhalf question.

Perhaps the real question is who Erasmus will back for the biggest Tests. As we saw in 2024, the coach has a record of using more than one player in the position of ultimate responsibility.

Erasmus was bold in his selections in 2024, backing as many as four flyhalves to start in 13 Tests. The experience of these players varied, as did their strengths and weaknesses.

Erasmus used Pollard in 11 of the 13 matches, yet only five times in a starting capacity. Libbok, the other experienced flyhalf in the group, started three times.

Jordan Hendrikse started the first and last Tests of the season – both were staged outside the international window. This was one of Erasmus’s riskier selections, given that Hendrikse was completely unfamiliar with the national systems, but the gamble paid off.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been working with the Springboks since 2022, when he was selected to start for the South Africa A side during their tour of Europe.

When Feinberg-Mngomezulu made his debut in June 2024, he was well versed in the Boks’ calls and patterns. By the time Erasmus threw him into the deep end against Australia and New Zealand in the Rugby Championship, he was ready to steer the ship.

There’s no doubt that he would have played more than eight Tests if not for the serious knee injury he sustained in the two-match series against New Zealand. If the 23-year-old remains injury-free in the coming months, he will add to his Test tally and continue to be one of South Africa’s frontline options at No 10.

Handré Pollard during an Autumn Nations Series match between England and South Africa at Allianz Stadium in London on 16 November 2024. (Photo: Paul Harding / Getty Images)

Sacha is the answer, but so is Pollard

Erasmus has challenged perceptions about South African rugby and the game itself during his seven-year tenure.

Though many have praised his innovative use of the bench, he’s often described the tactic as a pragmatic use of South Africa’s outstanding natural resources.

When complimented on his player management strategies and ultimately the development of a wider national squad, Erasmus has pointed out that logistics, the availability of players based in Europe and Japan, and the congested rugby schedule have influenced his selections.

With all this in mind, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to hear that there’s more than one answer to the Bok flyhalf question right now and in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

Logistics, availability and the schedule will all factor into the equation.

Erasmus should continue to favour Pollard as well as Feinberg-Mngomezulu as his starting options for the big Tests in 2025. For those who have forgotten, the rookie started both Tests in Australia as well as the crucial clash against the All Blacks in Johannesburg.

Pollard started both matches against Ireland, the second and decisive Test against New Zealand and the all-important tour match against England in November.

Erasmus’s plan includes the development of further flyhalf alternatives, whether they are specialists (Libbok and Masuku) or utility players (Hendrikse and Damian Willemse).

Pollard has battled through numerous injury setbacks in his 11-year career, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu has also been sidelined for a couple of lengthy spells in recent seasons.

One or even both these players could be injured on the eve of the 2027 tournament – just as Pollard was in 2023.

No limit

This is why Erasmus won’t limit his focus and why Libbok, Hendrikse and others could receive more opportunities in 2025.

The match against the Barbarians on 28 June should give Erasmus an opportunity to experiment – and it’s worth noting that the coach won’t have access to the players based in Europe for this match, and may only consider that group for the second clash against Italy on 12 July.

New caps and combinations may be unleashed in the third Test of the season against Georgia, one of the two matches against Argentina in the Rugby Championship, and possibly the end-of-year tour fixtures against Italy and Wales. The events of the 2024 season may well be instructive, as Erasmus juggled a larger group of players while guiding the Boks to an 11-from-13 win record.

We should expect a similar approach in 2025, and a fair amount of rotation in the No 10 position.

Although fans always debate which player is better, the days of arguing that one No 10 – rather than two or three – holds the key to sustained success are long gone. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.