The Weekend Wrap
What happens next in the Budget process, a takedown of Pagad, and why winter makes you more vulnerable to colds — all in this weekend’s wrap.
Budget 3.0 is in the works — more than two months after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s first attempt at a Budget was supposed to have been tabled.
By Victoria O’Regan
As the deadline looms for public comment on the City of Cape Town’s 2025/2026 draft budget, several questions have been raised over the proposed levies and increases. Daily Maverick explains what’s going on.
By Suné Payne
A form of ‘Trump derangement’ seems to have infected the South African Reserve Bank – at least when it comes to dealing with Steinhoff.
By Sam Sole for amaBhungane
Donald Trump is trying to make the richest country that has ever existed even richer. The United States is so rich that one state, California, would be the fourth-richest country in the world, if it were a country.
By Mark Tomlinson
Cape Town’s accusation collision – JP Smith, gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield and the cops
A raid on Cape Town’s city offices, a high-stakes investigation, and political accusations. Is it a criminal probe or a political attack? At the heart: murders with suspected ties to the notorious 28s gang. Daily Maverick’s Caryn Dolley explains.
Reporting by: Caryn Dolley
It wasn’t just about golf — it was about resilience, redemption and the weight of long-held dreams.
By Bryan Hattingh
David Africa describes in a tell-all book how Pagad, the violent vigilante group, was taken down.
By Marianne Thamm
Experts say bacterial infections are responsible for more infant deaths than is generally recognised, and things may get worse as more of the bugs become resistant to commonly used antibiotics. Spotlight asked local experts about this growing threat to newborns.
By Sue Segar
Precinct manager Kelvin Tshabalala is not only a man with a plan, but one who can make it happen.
By Bridget Hilton-Barber
Cold and flu viruses often circulate more in the fall and winter, but there are some time-tested strategies for avoiding them, such as vaccines, handwashing and staying active.
By Libby Richards
For more than two decades, Shark Spotters has watched Cape Town’s ocean from above. Now, Shark Spotters, led by Sarah Waries, is looking to the mountains and suburbs of the southern Peninsula as it leads a new holistic approach to managing some of the city’s most controversial residents — baboons.
By Kristin Engel
The widening of the N1 at Matjiesfontein is evidence of space-age change coming to the old Victorian village. Life on ‘the other side of the tracks’ may never be the same again. Meanwhile, the lamb chops across the road are as good as ever.
By Tony Jackman
