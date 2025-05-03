Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsletters

Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 26 April-02 May 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
3 May
P4U_readersubmission_20250502 Cape Town hero. Photographer: Colleen Ross

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

The sun rises for the Sun City inaugural Parkrun. Photographer: Graeme Adamson</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
The sun rises for the Sun City inaugural Parkrun. Photographer: Graeme Adamson
The highest peak - Maifadi. Photographer: Palesa Mogane</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
The highest peak - Maifadi. Photographer: Palesa Mogane
Sinister beauty of the smoke-hued Helderberg. Photographer: Meg Stevens</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
Sinister beauty of the smoke-hued Helderberg. Photographer: Meg Stevens
Sahara. Photographer: Brenda Shelley</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
Sahara. Photographer: Brenda Shelley
Morning early view of Hermanus golf club. Photographer: Fanie du Plessis</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
Morning early view of Hermanus golf club. Photographer: Fanie du Plessis
Freedom Day Fire. Photographer Nat Gold Za</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
Freedom Day Fire. Photographer Nat Gold Za
A river of cloud. Photographer: Maureen Reynolds</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
A river of cloud. Photographer: Maureen Reynolds
A Tower of Giraffes. Photographer: Ndabenhle Sosibo</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
A Tower of Giraffes. Photographer: Ndabenhle Sosibo
Autumn Dogwood. Photographer: Michael Forsyth</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
Autumn Dogwood. Photographer: Michael Forsyth
Beautiful blue sea. Photographer: Henriette</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
Beautiful blue sea. Photographer: Henriette
Cape Town hero. Photographer: Colleen Ross</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
Cape Town hero. Photographer: Colleen Ross
Croatian Riviera Sunrise. Photographer: Stephen Price</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
Croatian Riviera Sunrise. Photographer: Stephen Price
‘The Bewitched Mountain (Towerkop). Photographer: Stewart Clark</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250502
‘The Bewitched Mountain (Towerkop). Photographer: Stewart Clark

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...