Cricket star Kagiso Rabada suspended for recreational drug use: ‘I am deeply sorry’

South Africa’s premier fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada left the IPL last month due to a “personal matter”. He has since clarified it was due to a positive recreational drug test.
Keanan Hemmonsbey
3 May
Cricket-Rabada feature Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has tested positive for a recreational drug. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Proteas fast-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been suspended after a “recreational drug” was found in his system by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids).

Rabada issued a statement on Saturday via the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) expressing that he is “deeply sorry”. But he did not deny using a recreational drug in his statement.

Rabada returned to South Africa from the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month, having played only two matches for the Gujarat Titans. The Titans said in a statement at the time that Rabada was returning home for a “significant personal matter”.

It has now been established that Rabada’s positive drug test was the reason for his return to the country with a representative at Saids confirming to Daily Maverick that the test was done in South Africa, presumably before he had left to India for the IPL.

Saids will issue a statement on Monday, with more details about the adverse finding.

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons,” Rabada said in the statement. “This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.”

Rabada said that he is currently serving  provisional suspension. When exactly that suspension started, and when it will end, has not been confirmed. Saids said to Daily Maverick that they will put out a statement on Monday to clarify the details of the suspension.

Kagiso Rabada in action for MI Cape Town in the SA20. (Photo: sportzpics.co.za)
The date of Rabada’s return to play is significant as South Africa take on Australia in the World Test Championship final beginning on 11 June at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England.

On the field, Rabada is the leader of the Proteas bowling attack, and without him the bowling group is significantly less threatening.

‘Regrettable’

Rabada said he was looking forward to returning “to the game I love playing” and that he received crucial support from those closest around him.

“I couldn’t have gone through this alone. I’d like to thank my agent, CSA (Cricket South Africa), and Gujarat Titans for their support.

“I’d also like to thank Saca and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.”

Daily Maverick approached Saca for comment on Saturday but received no response at the time of publication.

“Moving forward, this moment will not define me,” Rabada said. “I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft.”

CSA released a statement late on Saturday confirming that Rabada committed an anti-doping rule violation, calling it “regrettable”.

“The incident is regrettable, however, Rabada has reassured CSA and his fans of his commitment to upholding professional standards and has restated his passion to the sport of cricket and the country he represents with purpose,” CSA said.

“CSA is fully committed to drug-free sport and reminds cricket players, both professional and amateur, of the importance of adhering to all regulations. We are steadfast in our support to all players in this regard.” DM

 

Comments

Patrick M May 4, 2025, 12:37 PM

What did he do, smoke some cannabis? I guess we'll never know, but who really gives a damn?

superjase May 4, 2025, 02:06 PM

my guess is that it is something more serious than weed. it's possibly something like cocaine - a serious drug but not a performance-enhancing (thus "recreational") drug.

megapode May 4, 2025, 02:37 PM

WDA and the sporting codes that adhere to this have no business, no legitimate interest in recreational drugs. Especially when the most dangerous recreational drug of all is not monitored. If a player wants to toke on a blunt to chill out in his hotel room so big deal. As far as we know Rabada was not DUI, didn't snort a line off the body of a stripper, didn't assault anybody, didn't take anything to enhance performance. They should be punishing those who cheat or who do the sport real harm.

Arnold O Managra May 4, 2025, 09:23 PM

I respect Kagiso Rabada for taking recreational drugs, just like many people choose to do. I'm not convinced that sporting bodies should take any interest in players' private lives, as long as a player is not taking artificial performance enhancers. Kagiso's long-term sports performance - a true SA legend - suggests that he knows exactly how to have fun responsibly.

John Pearse May 5, 2025, 08:19 AM

We all love and admire KG and hope that it was a moment of stupidity. Rules are rules and it is correct that our sporting heroes must behave accordingly. May the sentence not be too harsh and we all look forward to seeing him back on the field of play again.

John Cartwright May 5, 2025, 08:54 AM

lt's illogical and increasingly unacceptable that drinking alcohol or smoking nicotine-laden cigarettes - both of them among the most harmful of 'recreational 'drugs - are quite OK but anything else is taboo. So the nation makes billions out of taxing alcohol and tobacco while criminal gangs rake in even more from the rest. Time to wake up about drug policy.

David Crossley May 6, 2025, 05:37 PM

CSA is right to sanction Rabada. It does not matter what sort of substance he took - what he did was wrong and will have adverse affects on those who see him as a role model. For people to try and “Justify” what he did on the basis of the type of substance clearly don’t appreciate that doing drugs, whatever their affect is morally reprehensible and should never ever be condoned. Let’s hope he has learned his lesson.