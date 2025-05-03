Cricket star Kagiso Rabada suspended for recreational drug use: ‘I am deeply sorry’

Proteas fast-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been suspended after a “recreational drug” was found in his system by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids).

Rabada issued a statement on Saturday via the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) expressing that he is “deeply sorry”. But he did not deny using a recreational drug in his statement.

Rabada returned to South Africa from the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month, having played only two matches for the Gujarat Titans. The Titans said in a statement at the time that Rabada was returning home for a “significant personal matter”.

It has now been established that Rabada’s positive drug test was the reason for his return to the country with a representative at Saids confirming to Daily Maverick that the test was done in South Africa, presumably before he had left to India for the IPL.

Saids will issue a statement on Monday, with more details about the adverse finding.

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons,” Rabada said in the statement. “This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.”

Rabada said that he is currently serving provisional suspension. When exactly that suspension started, and when it will end, has not been confirmed. Saids said to Daily Maverick that they will put out a statement on Monday to clarify the details of the suspension.

Kagiso Rabada in action for MI Cape Town in the SA20. (Photo: sportzpics.co.za)

The date of Rabada’s return to play is significant as South Africa take on Australia in the World Test Championship final beginning on 11 June at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England.

On the field, Rabada is the leader of the Proteas bowling attack, and without him the bowling group is significantly less threatening.

‘Regrettable’

Rabada said he was looking forward to returning “to the game I love playing” and that he received crucial support from those closest around him.

“I couldn’t have gone through this alone. I’d like to thank my agent, CSA (Cricket South Africa), and Gujarat Titans for their support.

“I’d also like to thank Saca and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.”

Daily Maverick approached Saca for comment on Saturday but received no response at the time of publication.

“Moving forward, this moment will not define me,” Rabada said. “I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft.”

CSA released a statement late on Saturday confirming that Rabada committed an anti-doping rule violation, calling it “regrettable”.

“The incident is regrettable, however, Rabada has reassured CSA and his fans of his commitment to upholding professional standards and has restated his passion to the sport of cricket and the country he represents with purpose,” CSA said.

“CSA is fully committed to drug-free sport and reminds cricket players, both professional and amateur, of the importance of adhering to all regulations. We are steadfast in our support to all players in this regard.” DM