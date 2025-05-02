Standard Bank’s Kasi SME pitch challenge goes national as government doubles down on job creation

Standard Bank is throwing a lifeline to township entrepreneurs, launching the third Kasi SME Pitch Challenge. With R60,000 up for grabs in provincial prize money and a shot at R500,000 at the national finals, this isn’t just another competition – it’s a major private-sector push to support job creation and economic growth.

For the first time, township businesses from all nine provinces can compete for funding, exposure and the chance to scale their impact. The Kasi SME Pitch Challenge, a centrepiece of the Standard Bank Kasi SME Summit, previously focused on Gauteng. Now, its expansion is set to unlock new growth and job opportunities in township economies across the country.

This initiative is part of Standard Bank’s broader commitment to empowering township economies, building on its Enterprise and Supplier Development programme that provides tailored support to black-owned businesses.

Applications for the Standard Bank’s Kasi SME pitch challenge close on Tuesday, 6 May 2025. In each province, 15 entrepreneurs will be shortlisted to pitch to a panel of judges. The top three in each province will win R30,000, R20,000 and R10,000. The top two per province will receive a pitching masterclass and will advance to the national finals, where the stakes rise with a R500,000 prize pool and national exposure for their businesses.

“The Standard Bank Kasi SME Summit is more than an event – it is an essential platform for economic development within South Africa’s townships, and its benefits extend far beyond the event itself. By expanding the pitch challenge nationally, Standard Bank deepens its impact on South Africa’s township economies, helping even more local businesses navigate typical business challenges, constraints to market access, and build sustainable enterprises,” said Naledzani Mosomane, head of enterprise development for business and commercial banking, Standard Bank South Africa.

Real impact

Calab Baloyi, founder of Nosso-Sunflower Oil, went from running a garage operation to a thriving business owner after taking fifth spot in the Standard Bank Kasi SME Pitch Challenge, winning a R50,000 cash prize. With the prize money, he paid off the deposit for his oil extraction machine and upgraded his facilities, boosting production capacity from 1.2 tonnes to 7.5 tonnes a month.

The competition taught Baloyi valuable skills, including effective storytelling and confident public speaking. His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs? “Practise your pitch, understand your financials and showcase your unique value proposition.”

Government’s effort

The government is also playing its part - on Wednesday, 30 April, the Jobs Fund announced a new funding round for innovative solutions that address critical employment barriers in South Africa’s green and informal economies, with grants starting at R5-million.

The Jobs Fund had invited proposals from public, private and non-profit intermediaries addressing barriers such as technology, infrastructure, regulation, market access and working conditions.

The timing couldn’t be more urgent. Despite a modest dip in South Africa’s overall unemployment rate to 31.9%, youth unemployment remains alarmingly high at 44.6%, with women and young people bearing the brunt of the jobs crisis.

“This initiative comes at a time when unemployment, especially among youth and women, remains a pressing challenge. The fund seeks to support creative, scalable interventions that will contribute to sustainable job creation and stimulate inclusive economic growth in high labour absorptive sectors,” the Jobs Fund said in a statement issued by the National Treasury.

First established in 2011, the Jobs Fund emerged from President Zuma's State of the Nation Address in February of that year, before being officially launched by the Finance Minister in June. With an initial allocation of R9-billion, the fund was designed to drive innovative approaches to job creation through co-financing projects with public, private and non-governmental organisations.

The previous funding rounds have disbursed R7.4-billion, creating 210,719 permanent jobs and 114,534 short-term jobs and internships, and supporting more than 63,000 SMEs and 16,000 emerging farmers.

The new round targets projects in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, green mobility, waste and water management, and informal sectors such as street vending and small-scale manufacturing. Applications close on 5 June 2025 at 3pm.

What this means for you The simultaneous push from Standard Bank and the Jobs Fund means more than just funding – it’s a coordinated effort to unlock jobs, skills and economic growth in the sectors and communities where they are needed most. Township entrepreneurs now have a national platform to access capital, mentorship and exposure, while innovators in the green and informal economies can tap into substantial government support. These initiatives are designed to help businesses grow, employ more people and contribute to inclusive economic development. Eligibility and requirements Township entrepreneurs eager to take part in the 2025 Standard Bank Kasi SME Pitch Challenge must meet these criteria: Eligibility: Black South African citizens only;

Black South African citizens only; Registration: Must be registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) or operate as sole proprietors;

Must be registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) or operate as sole proprietors; Ownership: Businesses must be at least 51% Black-owned and hold valid B-BBEE accreditation;

Businesses must be at least 51% Black-owned and hold valid B-BBEE accreditation; Revenue: Annual turnover should range between R0 and R5-million;

Annual turnover should range between R0 and R5-million; Operational History: At least 12 months in business, with a business profile and proof of ID; and

At least 12 months in business, with a business profile and proof of ID; and Exclusions: Non-profits, NGOs, co-operatives, joint ventures, and Standard Bank employees are not eligible. Interested business owners can apply at bit.ly/4m6fhxE

The requirements for the government Jobs Fund are:

Focus sectors : Projects must be in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, green mobility, waste and water management, street vending, small retail/manufacturing, or care and repair work;

: Projects must be in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, green mobility, waste and water management, street vending, small retail/manufacturing, or care and repair work; Not-for-profit: Applicants must not be profit-driven entities; and

Applicants must not be profit-driven entities; and Sustainability: Proposals must demonstrate long-term financial and operational viability.

Those wishing to apply can visit the Jobs Fund website at jobsfund@treasury.gov.za.

Both opportunities offer practical support and real pathways to growth for South Africa’s entrepreneurs and job creators. DM