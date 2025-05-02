Rugby Championship U20 provides a platform for sides to iron out set piece problems

None of the 9,000 people that were at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha for the opening round of the 2025 Rugby Championship U20 could complain about the entertainment value of what they saw

Two tight games on day one, dotted with great tries as the best junior internationals from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa took each other on, was a good afternoon out.

New Zealand and Australia played to a thrilling 29-29 draw, and South Africa rallied in the second half to overcome a game Argentina 36-25. There was lots to admire.

New Zealand only landed one of four kicks at goal, something they were left to rue as the young Wallabies finished strongly with a late try to share the spoils.

Australia skipper Eamon Doyle is a bruising lock who carried with never-ending intensity and purpose and did crucial work in the final moments that led to the game-tying score by No 8 Beau Morrison.

New Zealand wing Maloni Kunawave looks like another gem off their never-ending production line as he helped himself to two tries.

In the day’s other game Argentina had some fine players to keep an eye on. Flyhalf Rafael Benedit is a wonderful goal-kicker with a natural, easy kicking style that will see him score thousands of points if he has a long career.

Dylan Pledger of New Zealand feeds the ball into the scrum during their match against Australia. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Eamon Doyle guides the ball to Jacob Veiru of Australia. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Albie Bester of South Africa gains ground against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Demitre Erasmus of South Africa in their match against Argentina. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

For South Africa, hard-working lock JJ Theron looks to be another bruiser with skill, while electric wing Cheswill Jooste is a real talent.

The hosts were 20-15 down at the break, and following a try by Argentina shortly after the restart the visitors took a 10-point lead, but the Junior Boks fought back with three converted tries without conceding another.

Afterwards, coach Kevin Foote praised his team’s resilience and leadership, acknowledging the initial nerves and the challenge of adapting to the slippery conditions.

“One of our biggest strengths is our leadership, and after half time, when they scored quickly, the guys didn’t drop their heads,” said Foote.

“The guys adapted really well after half time and a lot of credit has to go to the leadership group and their ability to maintain confidence and belief, and go back to what we knew was going to work, playing a territory-based game and putting pressure on their opponents in their own half.”

While this tournament is a much-needed competition before the World Rugby U20 Championships later this year, the standard needs to go up a few notches if any of these sides hopes to win the global title.

Northern dominance

The northern hemisphere, particularly France, has dominated the Junior “World Cup” since 2018 and their stranglehold won’t easily be relaxed. For one simple reason — set piece.

Based on the evidence of day one at the U20 Rugby Championships, the set pieces from all sides were mediocre at best.

France have won three of the last four World Championships, while England won the other (two years were lost to Covid-19).

Ireland have been in the final once, with England losing two finals and France one. It’s been virtually complete northern hemisphere dominance for six years. And it’s down to better set piece work, which in turn creates a better platform for excellent backs.

Argentina actually dominated the lineouts and scrums against South Africa but lost due to the Junior Boks being more clinical with the ball they had.

Neither Australia nor New Zealand appeared to have a strong set piece with both sides battling at differing moments. To beat France, England and even Ireland at age group level, the southern hemisphere teams will need to shore up their tight work.

Foote admitted his team’s set piece needs work.

“Argentina are renowned for their defensive set piece, and for us things perhaps did not go our way in the lineouts and scrums,” Foote said after the match. “However, when we got the ball over the 15-metre line we mauled quite well to put them under pressure.

“I also thought our team’s defensive efforts and their ability to scramble effectively during line breaks were impressive.”

That may be so, but it won’t be enough at the World Championships.

This tournament at least gives the three southern hemisphere sides a fighting chance because they have live game scenarios to work on their shortcomings. DM