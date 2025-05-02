Daily Maverick
Guilty: Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn convicted in Joshlin Smith case

Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn have been found guilty on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking regarding the disappearance of Joshlin Smith.
Vincent Cruywagen
By Vincent Cruywagen
2 May
Vince-Joshlin-conviction Kelly Smith during the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial at White City Multipurpose Centre on 2 May 2025 in Saldanha Bay, South Africa. The three accused of kidnapping and trafficking the Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner were found guilty by Judge Nathan Erasmus. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Judgment in the Joshlin Smith case was handed down by Judge Nathan Erasmus on Friday, 2 May, in the Western Cape Division of the High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay, bringing an end to the eight-week trial that commenced on Monday, 3 March 2025.

The three accused were convicted on counts of trafficking in persons and kidnapping stemming from the disappearance of Joshlin on Monday, 19 February 2024.

The judgment elicited jubilation from the crowd who attended the proceedings.

Jacquen Appollis during the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial at White City Multipurpose Centre on May 02, 2025 in Saldanha Bay, South Africa. The three accused of kidnapping and trafficking a Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner learn of their fate as Judge Erasmus hands down judgement. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Jacquen Appollis at the White City Multipurpose Centre. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Stevano van Rhyn during the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial at White City Multipurpose Centre on May 02, 2025 in Saldanha Bay, South Africa. The three accused of kidnapping and trafficking a Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner learn of their fate as Judge Erasmus hands down judgement. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Stevano van Rhyn during proceedings on 2 May. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Judge Nathan Erasmus during the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial at White City Multipurpose Centre on May 02, 2025 in Saldanha Bay, South Africa. The three accused of kidnapping and trafficking a Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner learn of their fate as Judge Erasmus hands down judgement. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Judge Nathan Erasmus delivered a guilty verdict for all three accused. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Police commissoner during the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial at White City Multipurpose Centre on May 02, 2025 in Saldanha Bay, South Africa. The three accused of kidnapping and trafficking a Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner learn of their fate as Judge Erasmus hands down judgement. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile (left) and other members of the police. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
An emotional Amanda Daniels-Smith at court in Saldaha on Friday, 2 May 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Kelly Smith's mother Amanda Daniel-Smith at the trial. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Outside Court during the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial at White City Multipurpose Centre on May 02, 2025 in Saldanha Bay, South Africa. The three accused of kidnapping and trafficking a Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner learn of their fate as Judge Erasmus hands down judgement. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
People wearing T-shirts of Joshlin Smith outside the court. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Joshlin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn now face life imprisonment, the prescribed minimum sentence for human trafficking.

Smith’s mother, Amanda Daniel-Smith, who sat in the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre’s first row listening to Erasmus, said she was happy with the judgment but disappointed not to know what happened to Joshlin, who was six years old when she disappeared and remains missing.

Smith started to cry immediately after the judgment was handed down. “I don't want anything to do with her,” she said about her daughter.

Joshlin’s paternal grandmother, Rita Yon, also attended court. Western Cape police boss Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile was also in attendance. 

The matter was postponed to 9 May when the court will sit in Cape Town to map out sentencing proceedings. At that juncture, the prosecutors and defence will lead evidence on aggravation and mitigation of circumstances.

Read more: Closing arguments in Joshlin Smith trial highlight flaws and contradictions in witness testimony

Smith, Appollis, and Van Rhyn pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations against them. The State alleged that they “sold, delivered or exchanged” Joshlin, a Grade 1 pupil at Diazville Primary, for money.

They were accused of selling Joshlin to a sangoma, who hasn’t been identified, for R20,000.

The trio chose to remain silent, deciding to neither take the stand nor call any witnesses in their defence.

Read more: Joshlin Smith judgment due Friday after defence says State failed to prove case beyond reasonable doubt

Reasons for judgment

Judge Erasmus found that the State had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused were guilty of the charges against them.

State witness Laurentia Lombaard testified that Smith had told her and the other accused that she had sold Joshlin. 

The evidence of evangelist Nico Coetzee added weight to her testimony. He testified about an encounter in August 2023 that he had with Smith, at which she allegedly told him that she planned to sell her children. 

This is a developing story. DM

Comments

Sydney Kaye May 2, 2025, 03:38 PM

Was there any actual evidence or was it all hearsay, or based on "there couldn't be any other explanation"

megapode May 2, 2025, 03:56 PM

This is not a civil case where it would be balance of probabilities. It's a criminal case, so the judge has to be convinced beyond reasonable doubt of the prosecution's case. So although the defendants chose to be silent and not to call any witnesses, the prosecution still has to prove its case to a high standard.

Rod MacLeod May 3, 2025, 07:50 PM

Sigh - some people cannot escape the burden of cynicism.

Terril Scott May 2, 2025, 04:23 PM

Now that they have been convicted, why are those held responsible not telling everything about what was done to Joshlin? Are they afraid or do they actually not know to whom they sold the child and where that person can be found?

Tracey Levell May 2, 2025, 04:37 PM

So terribly sad that Joshlin has not been found. The family must be devastated. Who bought her? Where is she? Just a desperate story of pure evil and no morality They should all be given huge sentences with zero privileges until they can tell us where Joshlin is and who they sold her to. This trafficking evil needs to stop.

Rod MacLeod May 3, 2025, 03:53 PM

She is dead. Within hours of her abduction, she would have been anaesthetised, killed, and her eyes cut out and skin cut off and sold for muti. She will never be found. This is why the sangoma, who amazingly still runs free, bought her in the first place.

John P May 2, 2025, 05:13 PM

We still do not really know what happened to poor little Joshlin or if she is even still alive.