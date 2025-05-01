Daily Maverick
Watch – Cape Town’s accusation collision: JP Smith, gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield and the cops

A raid on Cape Town’s city offices, a high-stakes investigation, and political accusations. Is it a criminal probe or a political attack? At the heart: murders with suspected ties to the notorious 28s gang. Daily Maverick's Caryn Dolley explains.
Caryn Dolley
By Caryn Dolley
1 May
Youtube Thumbnail MASTER Cape Town councillors JP Smith (left) and Xanthea Limberg (right) are under the spotlight this week after a police raid on offices. Opposition parties are claiming they are being protected in comparison to axed councillor Malusi Booi (centre), who was arrested last year. Booi will appear in court on Friday. (Photos: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Adrian de Kock | Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan | Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)

Reporting by: Caryn Dolley
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Edited by: Rufaro Chiswo
Filmed by: Bernard Kotze
Sub-edited by: Caspar Greeff

Caryn Dolley is an award-winning journalist and author. She has covered organised crime in South Africa for nearly two decades, exposing how the country fits into the global criminal landscape, how gangsters appear to have infiltrated aspects of private security, and how politics, rogue intelligence, and state corruption are infused in these noxious arenas. Despite threats to her safety, she remains committed to uncovering the truth and bringing it to the public.

