Police recover car of three dead SAPS officers from Hennops River as investigation continues

On Thursday, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed that a VW Polo recovered from the Hennops River in Centurion on Thursday was the car in which three SA Police Service (SAPS) constables had been travelling before their bodies were found in the river this week.

The bodies of Linda Cebekhulu (24), Boipelo Senoge (20) and Keamogetswe Buys (30) were among five bodies found in the Hennops River on Tuesday and Wednesday after the police launched a search for the constables, who went missing on 24 April while travelling from Free State to Limpopo.

Police retrieve car wreckage from the Hennops River. (Photo: SAPS)

Police investigations led to the discovery of the bodies alongside a damaged guardrail and vehicle parts suggesting a possible accident. On Thursday, the VW Polo was recovered after water levels dropped and debris in the river was cleared.

“We are going to undertake an investigation of the car so that we can come to a conclusion as to what exactly happened,” said Masemola.

He noted that initial observations suggested the car overturned before hitting a wall and breaking through the barrier into the river.

Separate incidents, different locations

Masemola clarified that the five bodies recovered were not found at the same time or in the same location, and that two separate vehicles had been found.

He said the three constables left Bloemfontein on the evening of Wednesday, 23 April. Their cellphone signals were last picked up around 2am on Thursday near the Hennops River in Centurion — where their vehicle was recovered.

While the search was under way on Monday afternoon, a second vehicle — a Renault — was found further downstream, submerged under the Ben Schoeman (N14) highway. This car belonged to a gardener who worked at Lyttelton Police Station and lived nearby.

Masemola said the victim’s wife became concerned after tracking his vehicle, which was stationary about a kilometre from their home. The car was later spotted from a helicopter and recovered from the river, together with the driver’s body.

The fifth body, that of an unidentified male, was found in a decomposed state at a different location in the river and was believed to be unrelated to the other incidents.

Forensic examination

Police investigators near where the bodies and car of the constables were found. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Masemola said the police were conducting a thorough investigation, including a forensic examination of the officers’ vehicle.

“We can’t rule out anything, but we can’t conclusively say: ‘This is what has happened.’ Let's give it space,” he said.

The autopsy results are still pending.

Mamesola said, “For now, there’s nothing sinister that we physically have seen in terms of, let's say, bullet shots.

“Of course, there are injuries, but the doctors will tell us exactly when they finalise their autopsy.”

A forensic investigation at the scene. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

He said a camera near the Brakfontein interchange had captured the VW Polo driving in the direction of the river. Investigators are also reviewing a statement from a man who had been driving near the officers’ vehicle.

According to Masemola, the man told investigators that he and the officers overtook each other several times on the road from Bloemfontein. At one point, he slowed down to see who was in the other car, and after noticing two women and a man inside, he continued on his way.

Police have verified his account with his employer and have no reason to doubt his story, but Masemola said, “We're still going to go deeper because we want to know from there who he talked to, and what he said.

“But at this stage, it looks like an accident until we finalise the forensics and have done a thorough investigation on the car.”

Authorities say they are continuing recovery efforts and will work with families to account for all missing items.

Deputy Police Minister Shela Boshielo said the government would assist the families of the deceased, including with funeral arrangements.

Masemola said the search and recovery operation featured various teams, including units from the SAPS (divers, drones, cybercrime experts and the Hawks), the City of Tshwane, Gauteng Traffic Airwing and private security firms.

He added, “We thank the teams for their hard work, and at least we say now we can be relieved, knowing we have recovered almost everything that is outstanding.” DM