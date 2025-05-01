Crammed Cape Town prison ‘needs urgent assessment’ after inmate’s murder, four suspensions

Management practices at the Goodwood Correctional Centre in Cape Town, where a detainee who was murdered about two months ago led to the suspension of four officers, need to be urgently assessed, says National Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale.

Remand offenders awaiting judgments in cases against them, as well as sentenced inmates, are held at the jail, which has an overcrowding problem of about 150%.

There are 1,762 remand detainees and 718 sentenced inmates.

This means there are 2,480 detainees and an approved bed capacity of only 1,651 – along with a staff capacity of only 302.

Overcrowding and risks

This emerged on Thursday, 1 May 2025, when National Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale spoke at a press conference that focused on the February murder of detainee Quinton Fortuin.

He told the media: “This level of overcrowding presents real and ongoing risks for both inmates and staff members.”

Thobakgale, later speaking about the investigation into what had happened to Fortuin, said: “The findings of this investigation point to an urgent need to evaluate the effectiveness of management practices at Goodwood Correctional Centre.”

Daily Maverick recently reported that in February 2025, Fortuin, who was in his late 30s, attacked a warder.

There had been retaliation, and Fortuin’s body had wounds that included what appeared to be gashes and cuts from his head to his ankles.

He was subsequently transported from the Goodwood jail to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police initially opened an inquest into the matter, but this was later changed to a murder investigation.

Fortuin’s legal representative Labiek Samuels told Daily Maverick he struggled to get thorough feedback from authorities on Fortuin’s murder, which had sparked questions about what had happened to him.

He had also been concerned that Fortuin’s injuries went beyond the expected result of retaliatory self-defence.

Serious criminal record

On Thursday, during the press conference called after the matter began receiving heightened media attention, Thobakgale provided some background details on Fortuin.

Reading from a statement, he explained that Fortuin had been in the Goodwood jail since August 2024.

“He faced serious charges, including triple murder, two counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Thobakgale’s statement said.

“His criminal record dates back to 2007 and includes multiple prior arrests and periods of incarceration, including instances of parole revocation due to non-compliance with placement conditions and repeated violent offences.”

The incident that led to Fortuin’s death happened on the morning of 16 February 2025. (According to a previous South African Police Service response to Daily Maverick, though, the incident occurred on 15 February.)

“During the unlock procedure, which involves the counting and movement of offenders, inmates exited their cells and assembled in line,” Thobakgale said.

“However, offender Quinton Fortuin remained in his cell and only joined the queue after being called, positioning himself at the back.”

‘Force used’ after ‘unprovoked attack’

Fortuin had launched an “unprovoked attack,” using a sharpened object, on a correctional services officer who sustained injuries, including a broken arm.

A second officer was also hurt.

At 8.10 that morning, 15 February, a radio distress call was made about the incident.

“In response to the emergency, additional officials arrived and force was used to restrain the offender,” Thobakgale said.

“Quinton Fortuin sustained injuries during this intervention and was transported to Karl Bremer Hospital, where he was declared deceased shortly after 12h00.

“The post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Fortuin died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries,” said Thobakgale.

He said that after being alerted to the death, he requested a detailed report on what had happened.

Suspensions

He visited the Goodwood prison on 18 February 2025, two days after Fortuin had been declared dead.

“While an investigative team had already been appointed at the management area and regional level, it became evident that an independent investigation, led by the national office, was necessary…

“This investigation team formally commenced on 11 March 2025 and concluded with a comprehensive report submitted to my office on 29 April 2025 for processing,” Thobakgale’s statement said.

After reviewing the investigation report, he said he decided to re-suspend two officials – Lamla Shumane and Xolani Matshoba – who had initially been suspended and that had subsequently been withdrawn.

Two other officials – Qhama Kweleta and Thembisa Mninzi – had already been suspended, bringing the number of suspended officials involved in the Fortuin incident to four.

Police in the Western Cape, meanwhile, are investigating a case of murder. It is yet to be seen if any arrests will be made. DM