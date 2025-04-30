UAE says it thwarts illegal attempt to transfer ammunition to Sudan's army

The report by the WAM news agency said authorities had found about five million rounds of ammunition on a private plane at an airport and had made a number of arrests.

There was no immediate response from Sudan's armed forces which have repeatedly accused the UAE of arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), their foes in a two-year-old civil war. The UAE has denied those accusations.

The WAM report said the plan to supply weapons had involved a group which included Sudan's former intelligence chief, Salah Gosh.

"The defendants were arrested during an inspection of ammunition in a private aircraft at one of the country’s airports," a statement by WAM said without specifying which airport or naming the people who were arrested.

"The plane was carrying approximately five million rounds of 7.54 x 62 mm Goryunov-type ammunition," it added.

Sudan has filed a case at the International court of Justice accusing UAE of arming the RSF, a charge the UAE denies.

