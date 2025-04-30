Daily Maverick
UAE says it thwarts illegal attempt to transfer ammunition to Sudan's army

UAE state media reported on Wednesday that security services had thwarted an attempt by Sudanese military leaders and others to illegally transfer ammunition to Sudan's army.
Reuters
By Reuters
30 Apr
UAE dispatches Aid for victims of the people affected by the Conflict in Sudan Humanitarian aid supplies are packed for transfer to the victims affected by the conflict in Sudan, at Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport, in Jebel Ali in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 08 May 2023. The IHC based in Dubai is coordinating with UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency's Global Stockpile to send about 80 metric tons of aid supplies to the people who fled to Chad and will add a second flight with around 50 metric tons. Heavy armed clashes between Sudan's military and rival paramilitary groups have occurred in the capital Khartoum and other parts of the country since 15 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

The report by the WAM news agency said authorities had found about five million rounds of ammunition on a private plane at an airport and had made a number of arrests.

There was no immediate response from Sudan's armed forces which have repeatedly accused the UAE of arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), their foes in a two-year-old civil war. The UAE has denied those accusations.

The WAM report said the plan to supply weapons had involved a group which included Sudan's former intelligence chief, Salah Gosh.

"The defendants were arrested during an inspection of ammunition in a private aircraft at one of the country’s airports," a statement by WAM said without specifying which airport or naming the people who were arrested.

"The plane was carrying approximately five million rounds of 7.54 x 62 mm Goryunov-type ammunition," it added.

Sudan has filed a case at the International court of Justice accusing UAE of arming the RSF, a charge the UAE denies.

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

