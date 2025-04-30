Daily Maverick
Switzerland to enact Hamas ban from May 15

A new Swiss law banning Hamas and related organisations will come into force on May 15, the government said on Wednesday, aiming to prevent the Palestinian militant group from using Switzerland as a safe haven by making entry bans or expulsions easier to arrange.
Reuters
By Reuters
30 Apr
Rally in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, in Geneva Protesters take part in a rally in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, in Geneva, Switzerland, 23 November 2024. More than 44,100 Palestinians, over 3,600 people in Lebanon, and around 1,400 Israelis have been killed since escalation in hostilities in the region following the October 2023 Hamas attack against Israel. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The law, which was approved by parliament last December and came in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, gives Swiss authorities "the necessary tools to take action against Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland," the government said.

The Gaza war started after Hamas' attack which killed 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages being taken to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's offensive on the enclave has killed more than 52,000, according to local Palestinian health officials.

The Swiss law enables preventive police measures such as entry bans or expulsions, and also makes it more difficult for Hamas to use Switzerland as a financial hub for its activities.

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

