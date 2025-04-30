Gianluigi Donnarumma stands tallest in star-studded PSG side as they edge Arsenal

It is advantage Paris Saint-Germain following their 1-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of their European Champions League final clash.

The two teams, each hoping to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time in history, put on a tactical masterclass for the capacity crowd gathered at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, 29 April 2025.

Both sides had opportunities to score, but it was Ousmane Dembélé’s fourth-minute strike that handed the Parisians a slender advantage before the reverse fixture in a week’s time. The French forward punished Arsenal’s lethargic start to the match with his eighth goal in 13 Champions League outings this season.

Titanic Donnarumma

Arsenal could have drawn level, or even won the match as they grew in confidence and began finding ways past the PSG defence. Their attackers, led by Bukayo Saka, forged numerous chances. One man stood between them and scoring on home soil — PSG goalkeeper Gianliugi Donnarumma.

Saka and company kept on coming with their battering rams. Donnarumma stood tall and unperturbed each time, repelling the Gunners’ increasing attacks. Just as when the French side eliminated Liverpool in the round of 16, Donnarumma was key to earning a marginal advantage before the second leg.

Coaches are not fond of singling out players for praise in team sports. Nevertheless, PSG mentor Luis Enrique could not help but point out the importance of his Italian goalkeeper’s contribution in what was a generally well-rounded display by the Parisians.

Mikel Merino of Arsenal scores a goal past Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain that was subsequently disallowed by VAR during their Uefa Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match at Emirates Stadium on 29 April 2025 in London. (Photo: James Gill-Danehouse / Getty Images)

“I want to underline the work of 14 or 15 players tonight. Some shone more than others and we needed a titan in goal. But they all showed they had the mindset that was required,” Enrique stated.

“We saw wonderful work, both individually and as a team. Defensively, we had the attackers working hard, midfielders getting forward and everyone getting back to defend when needed. You can’t play a team like Arsenal without that,” the Spanish tactician noted on his team’s overall display in London.

PSG’s Portuguese midfielder Vitinha was named the player of the match after a display that saw him overshadow his Arsenal counterpart Declan Rice. However, after the match Vitinha took to social media to share a dressing-room picture of him and Donnarumma. The midfielder maestro gifted Donnarumma his best player trophy and captioned their photo: “The real MVP.”

The don

It’s been 10 years since Donnarumma debuted for his former team AC Milan, becoming one of the youngest goalkeepers to feature in the Italian top flight at just 16 years old.

Given his age and his sharing of a name with one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time in Gianluigi Buffon, Donnarumma was always going to draw attention. He was quickly christened Buffon’s heir and tipped to become one of the greats in his position.

It did not take long for the towering goalminder to establish himself as the first choice for Milan, unseating veteran Spanish goalkeeper Diego López. Siniša Mihajlović (who was Milan coach at the time) had to field some tough questions about choosing youth over experience.

“I decided to give Gigi his chance because I don’t look at a player’s age, only how well he’s playing. It was my choice and I take responsibility,” said Mihajlović at the time.

The Serbian coach did not stick around for long, lasting just the 2015/2016 season. Donnarumma would continue to grow in stature and confidence, eventually making more than 200 appearances for Milan.

Goncalo Ramos of PSG. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

Joao Neves of Paris Saint-Germain in action with Mikel Merino of Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on 29 April 2025. (Photo: Xavier Laine / Getty Images)

Desire Doué of Paris Saint-Germain in action with Mikel Merino of Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. (Photo: Xavier Laine / Getty Images)

Then six years after first bursting on to the scene with the Rossoneri, he flew the coop and moved to PSG. He has already breached the 100-match mark since arriving in the French capital.

“I’ve grown and developed a lot. Because when you leave your comfort zone, a lot of things inevitably change,” Donnarumma told Uefa.com about his time in France.

“PSG have always had their eye on me, and wanted to sign me for a long time. When I arrived here, I immediately felt at home and everyone did everything they could to make sure I fitted in perfectly,” the Italian said.

Despite his indisputable growth in the four years he has been in France, the 26-year-old is still somewhat rough around the edges. He can be an exceptional goalkeeper, as evidenced by his display against Arsenal.

He just needs to be much more consistent in terms of turning up like he did at the Emirates, then he will truly ascend to the level of goalkeepers such as Buffon, Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer. Helping PSG to a first European conquest would raise his stocks significantly in this regard.

“It would mean so much... But we often tell ourselves in the dressing room that it can’t become an obsession,” said Donnarumma on the prospect of the Parisians winning the Champions League.

“We wouldn’t be doing ourselves any favours if that was all we thought about. You have to take a calm approach to matches, without feeling too much pressure,” he said.

The victory over Arsenal is a major stride towards this dream. They still have to finish the job at home, then one more time in the Munich-hosted final on 31 May. DM