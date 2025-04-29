Daily Maverick
We’re not the ATM: Google says no to Competition Commission’s R500m proposal to fund SA news

Marianne Erasmus, Google news partner lead for sub-Saharan Africa, spoke to Ferial Haffajee in the sixth part of our series on media sustainability and the Competition Commission report on Big Tech and its impact on the media in South Africa.
Ferial Haffajee
29 Apr
Ferial-Google Illustrative image | Reporters interview DA leader John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Jaco Marais / Netwerk24) | Google logo. (Photo: Fazry Ismail / EPA-EFE)

Question:  How do you get your news?

Answer: I am reflective of the increasingly quick change in consumer behaviour. I am on simultaneous screens: WhatsApp, social networks and LinkedIn. I pop into a news article or a push notification, or I swipe left on my phone to go into a Discover feed [an interest-based feed on Android phones]. I’ve got a few news subscriptions that I read daily; they are local and global. It’s the nature of my work.

Q: Google says the Competition Commission’s report does not account for how people get news. In your opinion and research, how do people get their news today?

A: So, interestingly, the Competition Commission themselves did a consumer research study, and in their own study, it shows that only 17% of South Africans get their news via Google Search, and by far the majority, 77%, get the news via social media. The Competition Commission wants to ensure that public interest journalism is sustainable in the future. What they’re trying to achieve, though, is getting consumers to go back to a newspaper’s homepage, and they’re not considering how news consumption behaviour has changed.

It’s a misnomer to think that the next generation of news consumers will always seek out a website’s homepage first. My sense is reflected in my own behaviour and in the Competition Commission’s study, which shows successful content creators and publishers find a way to package their content so that they go and see the reader, where that reader is.

Q: An important question about the inquiry relates to democracy. The Competition Commission finds that media freedom is intrinsic to free expression, which is key to the Constitution. The Constitution is the key to democracy. It finds that digital platforms may harm democracy by harming sustainable media. It proposes a fund to begin to set this right.

A: We also advocate for media freedom. Businesses do better in open societies, which is only possible in democracies. News media, as a public good, is essential for democracy and society and, therefore, needs to be supported. The contestation comes in the form of how and who is responsible for supporting the media.

Marianne Erasmus. (Photo: Supplied)
Marianne Erasmus, Google news partner lead for sub-Saharan Africa. (Photo: Supplied)

Q: Google has said that the Competition Commission report tries to resurrect outdated business models. We’ve spoken a bit about that already, but expand your thinking for me because it’s quite a thing to say [about a regulator].

A: Google acknowledges the societal value of news, but we must be honest: news makes up a small part of our commercial business. Our 2023 and 2024 data points show that fewer than 1% of South African consumers come to Google Search with a news-seeking query. These news queries on Search also don’t monetise well. Google Search revenue typically comes from queries with a prominent market intent, like someone searching for the best trail-running shoes.

We’re willing to play our part, and since we agree that news holds a societal value, there should be a whole-of-society solution. The onus cannot be on one platform to make an outsized and unwarranted financial contribution. We believe the Competition Commission missed the mark by not requiring publishers to recognise changing consumer behaviour and adapt their business models accordingly.

Industry media fund

Q: The Competition Commission recommended that Google pay R300-million to R500-million annually into an industry media fund for three to five years. What exactly did your written response to the interim report say about this?

A: We’re busy finalising our response and will make the non-confidential version available to the media. Again, I want to confirm that we want to continue collaborating with the Competition Commission and South African news publishers towards a balanced and durable outcome based on fact. Their value calculation is rudimentary and not based on accurate figures.

The Competition Commission artificially inflates the percentage of search queries they believe to be news-seeking, and they make a flawed financial calculation based on that. Our data shows that only 1% of search queries are news-seeking, resulting in less than R19-million search ad revenue for Google in 2023. Remember that we don’t show ads — or make money — on the vast majority of searches. And we don’t run ads on Google News or the news results tab on Google Search.

Considering the economic principles, there’s already a robust value exchange. Google makes the search engine available for free. Surfaces like Google News and Discover send referral traffic to a publisher’s webpage. Publishers can monetise users on their websites by serving them with display advertising. Using an independent third-party methodology from Deloitte, it is estimated that Google sent R350-million in referral traffic value to publishers in 2023.

Q: So, Google feels targeted?

A: We believe in equal treatment. The onus for the sustainability of public interest news is on all of us — platforms, governments, businesses and publishers. Google was the only platform asked to make a financial contribution. Globally, our learning has been that shared outcomes are far more durable. For example, in California, Google recently co-established a $30-million media fund with contributions from the government and other platforms.  

Q: If people are not searching for news, what are they searching for?

A: A whole variety of things! Plumbers near me. How to get a red wine stain out of a carpet. Explain algebraic expressions to a 14-year-old. Interestingly, 15% of Google search queries are new every day.

Q: I was interested in the Competition Commission’s finding that search and social media companies had harmed community, vernacular and public broadcasters more than they had the English and Afrikaans mainstream media. What was your response to that?

A: We disagree with the theory of harm. Simplistically, it is also a product of scale. The internet has democratised content discovery, helping people access more types of content than ever — whether a vernacular language news piece or a global news story.

Q: What about the impact on the public broadcaster?

A: The public broadcaster works with the YouTube teams and is part of our YouTube partner programme. They opt to prioritise putting their content on their own app, which will impact their revenue from YouTube.

First gambit

Q: The Competition Commission wants a win-win solution, and this interim report felt like a first gambit to me. Is a win-win solution still possible?

A: Absolutely. Google has clarified that this is the ideal outcome we want to pursue. However, we want to examine more balanced ways to achieve the Competition Commission’s goals. Instead of artificially changing our algorithm to favour local news sites, we would instead work with publishers from the ground up to support them with building better websites, increase their understanding of the data analytics available to them, and help them with tech and tools they have access to to support their digital journalism.

This will all lead to more traffic to the local community and vernacular news sites, which, in turn, they can monetise. These publishers also have access to the recently announced  R114-million digital news transformation fund, which they can apply to targeted projects to get the basics right. It will be a more resilient solution to address the problem with the technology and training we can make available to publishers for a better long-term outcome instead of a short-term cash injection.

Q: They might say: “We just want the cash, baby?” And that’s not unjustified.

A: A cash-hungry industry is saying, “Yes, actually, we just want the money”, which is the sticking point. Google would be interested in nurturing long-term, durable outcomes, but we would be hesitant to enter into short-term transactional relationships.

Q: Aren’t you trying to be too prescriptive?

A: Our intention is certainly not to be prescriptive but to collaborate with the industry to understand their most significant pain points and how we, as a technology provider, can help.

Q: So, Google estimates a R118-billion contribution to the economy in 2023. How? It’s not showing up in tax receipts or GDP.

A: That refers to the recently announced economic impact report. This number is the estimated economic activity from the range of Google products, including Search, Play, Android, YouTube, and Cloud, creating value for South African businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators, and developers.

Q: Google says it has supported news media through R350-million in referral clicks in 2023. In the bigger scheme of things, that’s tiny. What’s your view?

A:  The referral traffic figures reflect user engagement with news content through Google platforms. These figures align with broader trends in reports like the Reuters Institute Digital News Report, which show that news consumption represents a small portion of overall online activity.

Q: I want to get to the Association of Independent Publishers agreement with Google [worth R114-million]. This looks like a workable model. So, how did you and [AIP director] Kate Skinner come up with it, or how did you get to that place? Because it seems like a win-win idea.

A: When I started with Google in 2022, I first brought together all stakeholders, representing the big legacy publishers and the local and community publishers. We devised a set of measures captured in a letter of intent at the time that we collectively believed would make a meaningful contribution to the South African news ecosystem. This relied on components of product support, making available tech, tools, continuous training and a digital news fund. We established that a one-size-fits-all solution won’t work, and we wanted to find a way that can support both the big and the small publishers in a manner that fits each purpose. The idea of the fund came out of that initial industry collaboration.

Q: It’s been six months. How are things going?

A: The fund is now very much on track. We will soon launch the application phase and hold a series of inspiration sessions where we will showcase projects that publishers are winning with globally. This is only the second such fund that we have established globally. South Africa is the next shining star in terms of how a funding model linked to clear technological or commercial merit-based applications can be a win-win solution.

Q: Google does not make public the revenues earned in a country. Why?

A: We transparently shared the relevant data points with the competition commission. We publicly shared that we made R19-million from search advertising placed next to news queries on Search in 2023.

Q: But you don’t declare the entire revenue take?

A: No, it’s up to governments to decide the rules here. We are willing to play our part in supporting the South African news ecosystem, but this has to be a shared responsibility. We are looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the Competition Commission and the news industry towards a balanced outcome. DM

Alan Hunter Apr 30, 2025, 06:29 AM

As usual, the grossly overpaid bureaucrats are out of touch with reality. Meddlesome, obstructive &amp; trying to fight battles using ideology proven to be a failure. When will you learn to let the private sector do its work. They have a track record of success, albeit with flaws. Government has proven it cannot manage anything. Look at SOEs, look at National Health, look at municipal service delivery failure, look at all the failed and qualified audits. Get out of the way.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 08:30 AM

Google and other such platforms promote a world of overwhelming information quantity with zero quality control. And they do this for money. Only. Our decisions are only as good as the quality of the information underpinning them and it is less dangerous to have no information than it is to have wrong information when making them.

Alan Hunter Apr 30, 2025, 11:13 AM

I do not want bureaucrats deciding what I may watch/read. They have provided SABC-TV as "truth"! This proves that they are out of touch. You want quality control? Get a mind of your own and judge everything critically for yourself. Get input from other sources to help YOU decide. Not bureaucrats. You have forgotten that EVERY government ever has tried to control and manipulate the media. Many have succeeded. What a disaster.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 01:11 PM

Hearsay is dangerous for our world, and largely impractical for consumers to identify. Knowing this, there should be legal responsibility on these platforms for the information they publish. Examples could include: 1. Information publisher accreditation programs 2. Displaying clear warnings on unaccredited content (like cigarettes) More extremely It could even be to open platforms to litigation in the same way traditional news providers are. This is NOT manipulation.

Jeremy Gabriel Apr 30, 2025, 06:26 PM

Then the very ANC should be held accountable for the rubbish they’ve been peddling for years.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 08:37 AM

...so while you may disagree with approach, I submit that it is ONLY governments and regulation which have the ability to save us from this rawest, most unregulated form of pure capitalism and the potentially terminal information poison google and co feeds us endlessly. This is nothing new. It is just like we need regulation to protect us from bad food and ensure pure water.

Rod MacLeod Apr 30, 2025, 09:49 AM

Gosh Fanie - if you want redemption from "this rawest, most unregulated form of pure capitalism and the potentially terminal information poison google and co feeds us endlessly", why don't you tune in to SABC TV for this most cleansing approach to true informative reporting provided by ONLY government and regulation?

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 11:02 AM

@Rod, at the risk of stating the bleeding obvious : - jumping from the frying pan into the fire is not even vaguely the point I'm making. - this is a global issue, not just South African - Regulations exist for a reason. Without them you get anarchy. And right now we have misinformation anarchy whether you believe it or not.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 01:12 PM

@Rod, at the risk of stating the bleeding obvious : – jumping from the frying pan into the fire is not even vaguely the point I’m making. – this is a global issue, not just South African – Regulations exist for a reason. Without them you get anarchy. And right now we have misinformation anarchy whether you believe it or not.

Rod MacLeod Apr 30, 2025, 05:16 PM

On a global scale - news media is government controlled. If you cannot see that, if you are not attuned to the subtle and not so subtle propaganda filtering pushed through various media houses as "public interest news" then you are naive. This notion that news media presents only the truth is loveably child-like - but not true. As is the notion that government regulation of information publication is a good thing.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 08:48 AM

Ebola is a "victim of its own success" in the sense that it kills the hosts fast so spreads less easily, whereas AIDS incubates for a long time and pervades. Similarly, food poisoning can kill fast with limited ability to spread, whereas the unvetted information Google and co peddle can literally kill billions, even our entire planet. It has already begun in earnest. For me unvetted information is the most dangerous threat to our species, ever.

Alan Hunter Apr 30, 2025, 11:19 AM

Anyone who trusts any government for "protection" from "information" is not realistic. This is a recipe for abuse. I hated the attempted mind control under the Nats, and I hate it under the ANC. I also hated it in Northern Rhodesia/Zambia. And in Southern Rhodesia/Rhodesia/Zimbabwe. I cannot imagine any other countries being any better. Like asking foxes to protect the hen-house.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 12:52 PM

lol - well I should alert you to the fact that you exist in a regulated society and have done your whole life. And properly implemented regulation is in fact what everyone with a brain is screaming for after watching 30 years of the ANC breaking every regulation in the book. Life is balance Alan - it's that simple.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 12:56 PM

(and as you apparently are not aware yet I should also raise that Google, X, tiktok, snapchat, etc etc are all "foxes" on steroids and you, I and everyone else are indeed their hens)

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 08:54 AM

And the killer punch is the second twist, which is that their algorithms actively nourish personal bias, nudging us all to towards becoming extremist monsters. ...just so they can possibly sell you some toothpaste or other random item. For me the status quo is a disgusting misuse and abuse of human ingenuity, and will literally be the death of us all unless properly and responsibly regulated.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 06:36 AM

Does google offer news provider accreditation programs? And then highlighting those provider articles as accredited? (and the rest as unaccredited) I ask as platform content providers need to own the fact that their "keep the user watching" algorithms are drowning us and destroying our world peace in "freedumb of speech"

Tim Spring Apr 30, 2025, 08:04 AM

Alongside eg UK and Australia we are finally beginning to stand up to the strip mining of our intellectual property by American mega corporations. No doubt the sophists will be spouting reasons why it's actually good to be subjected to wholesale piracy by American interests, but that's the great thing about freedom of speech, they're allowed to spout twaddle if they want to.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 09:26 AM

Agree, however I could also do without the endless futility of trying to determine real from misinformation poisoning. SABS get on it!

Rod MacLeod Apr 30, 2025, 09:58 AM

The Competition Commission is a politically inspired body that busies itself with capitalist hide-'n-seek games, trying to find big bad money bullies behind every bush and trying to extort money from them. They're the new highwaymen on the world economic highway. If you disagree, just ask yourself this - why has the Commission not investigated the anti-competitive nature of two of our biggest activities - taxis, and the arbitrary allocation of mining rights?

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 11:03 AM

these are big bad money bullies @rod - do you truly not realise this?

Rohan Holmes Apr 30, 2025, 12:35 PM

So? Is the competition commission scared of these two mentioned entities or is it because they are anc government officials? We all know this, not so?

Fanie Rajesh Apr 30, 2025, 04:44 PM

So - I am focusing on the big picture, which is that these these big brother platforms literally manipulate our minds with BS - and it is all due to complete lack of regulation requiring them to take some level of responsibility for what they publish. And AI will make it swiftly worse - it no doubt is already. But judging by the responses I see here I don't hold out much hope for our dumb - dopamine hit seeking - swiftly polarising world. Well, I tried.

Gavrel May 1, 2025, 01:10 PM

Thank you for all your effort, Fanie, I completely agree with you.

Alan Hunter Apr 30, 2025, 11:07 AM

Well said.

Johan Buys May 1, 2025, 02:13 PM

What should really scare us all is that over 80% of South Africans get their news from social media. Remember that FB, twitter, etc are exempt from all the laws and regulations that hold DailyMaverick legally and criminally liable for the content that it publishes.