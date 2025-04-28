People warned to steer clear of Cape Town blaze, crews focus on protecting homes

There have been no major flare-ups overnight on Sunday in the ongoing fire in Tokai, Cape Town, said Jermaine Carelse, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson.

The fire started on Friday evening, with fire crews responding to calls at about 9.30pm of mountain slopes alight beneath Elephant’s Eye in the southern part of the city, which then spread. Fire crews have been working around the clock to contain the fires.

On Sunday, fuelled by strong winds, the fire spread further and triggered the evacuation of residents from Noordhoek Manor, including 48 frail-care residents.

On Monday morning, Carelse said that while there were no major flare-ups, choppers will be airborne after an assessment. “One female firefighter was injured and taken to hospital,” he said.

The fire above St James on 27 April 2025. (Photo: Debby Sutherland / Facebook)

“As of last night the fire was creeping down Boyes Drive, Kalk Bay and Fish Hoek side, while on the Ou Kaapse Weg side it moved towards Noordhoek,” he said, adding that “crews remained on the fire line throughout the night”.

Fire and Rescue was “closely monitoring the situation,” said Carelse, who urged the public to stay away from the area.

According to mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, by Sunday afternoon the only damage that had been reported was a vehicle that had caught alight in the Silvermine area.

In February, there was a huge fire in the Table Mountain National Park, in the area surrounding Vredehoek and Tafelberg Road.

South African National Parks (SANParks) said about 250 firefighters from a number of agencies worked tirelessly throughout the night, battling the fire.

As night falls, water-bombing helicopters are grounded and the fire continues to blaze on both sides of the Silvermine Nature Reserve which borders on Tokai on one side and Noordhoek on the other. (Photo: Cape Talk / Facebook)

The fire seen from Fish Hoek, spreading towards Kalk Bay. (Photo: Maryke Viljoen)

Constantiaberg as viewed from Tokai Road. Crews are monitoring Ou Kaapse Weg, the Clovelly side, Tokai and Boyes Drive. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Monday’s cooler temperatures and lower wind speeds are expected to help firefighting efforts.

According to SANParks, the fire is uncontained and is close to Boyes Drive above St James and Kalk Bay, in the city’s south. The right flank of the fire stretches between Ou Kaapse Weg and Steenberg Peak.

Firefighters continued to focus on preventing the fire from reaching nearby communities including Tokai, Zwaanswyk, Noordhoek and Clovelly.

SANParks has said the Tokai and Silvermine hiking trails are closed until further notice.

How can you help?

As per the City’s request, stay away from the area.

Donations such as water, energy drinks and bars as well as non-perishable items can be dropped off at the Lakeside Fire Station.

On Sunday afternoon, Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Sonica Lategan said about evacuations: “Residents are encouraged to check in on their neighbours, especially the elderly, or those who may need assistance.”

Residents with health conditions, the elderly individuals and children “must take extra precautions during smoky conditions”.

“It is advised to put a damp cloth over the mouth and nose to limit smoke inhalation.” DM

Lakeside during the raging fire in Table Mountain National Park on 27 April 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Water bombing near Ou Kaapse Weg on 27 April 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Smoke from the blaze seen from Fish Hoek. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Fighting the fire, Noordhoek. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)