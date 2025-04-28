Liverpool savour sweet and record-equalling English top-flight victory

Liverpool are champions of English soccer for a record-equalling 20th time. An emphatic 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur confirmed what has long been a formality, as the Reds left the chasing pack in the dust on the way to overall victory.

Arne Slot’s men cruised to the English Premier League title with four games to spare. In 2020, under Jürgen Klopp, they won it with seven matches still remaining, a Premier League record.

Although they were not able to break their own record of winning the league title the earliest, the confidence and cadence they displayed as they stormed to just their second league crown in the Premier League era (since 1992) is impressive.

Fans of Liverpool hold up a banner which reads "Champions", while standing on top of a merchandise stand and wave smoke flares, as they celebrate the team's victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title. (Photo: Lewis Storey / Getty Images)

“It’s special and it’s something that we don’t take for granted. It’s amazing, what today was,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports after the match. “A lot of emotions before the game, during the whole week. We got the job done and we truly deserve to be champions of England.

“(It’s) the most beautiful club in the world. We deserve all of this. Let’s enjoy the next couple of weeks and let it sink in.”

Overdue festivities

This second league victory is a bit more special than when Liverpool conquered England five years ago. At that time, the world was besieged by Covid-19 and the Reds could not celebrate their first league title in 30 decades with their supporters.

It has been a different story in 2025. After Liverpool pummelled Ange Postecoglou’s hapless Spurs at an Anfield Stadium painted in red, the capacity crowd serenaded the newly crowned English champions with You Will Never Walk Alone, the club’s anthem.

The likes of Van Dijk and the talismanic Mohamed Salah were there in 2020. Being able to celebrate this season’s success with the supporters makes up for when they won but could not savour the moment properly, with the world shut down.

“Incredible to win the Premier League here with the fans – [it] is something special. You saw that today and you saw it in the game. It’s an incredible feeling to win the Premier League here with Liverpool and the fans,” Salah said.

“This is way better [than five years ago]... It feels more special with the fans, but I don’t want to take that [previous victory] from anyone. You have a different group now and a different manager. To show you’re able to do it again is something special,” the Egyptian legend added.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool takes a selfie with the fans, as they celebrate winning the Premier League title. (Photo: Carl Recine / Getty Images)

All-round display

Salah’s contribution towards this record-equalling league triumph has been immense, in what appeared to be his final season in Merseyside. Currently Salah sits on 28 league goals from 34 matches. He also had 18 assists to his name.

This is why the Liverpool hierarchy found a way to ensure that the 32-year-old remains in England for another two years, recently agreeing a contract extension with one of the best players in the world.

Dutchman Cody Gakpo may not be as lethal as Salah in the opposition box, but his contributions (nine goals and three assists) have played a part in some important wins for the Reds this season, such as his tide-turning goal in a 2-1 win over a stubborn Brighton in November 2024.

At some point Liverpool appeared destined for the latter stages of the European Champions League, before being knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the round 16. Gakpo acknowledged that this elimination was tough to take, but he added that a Premier League victory is a decent buffer.

The lanky forward also could not help but point out Liverpool’s Dutch connection this season – Van Dijk and midfield anchor Ryan Gravenberch are also from the Netherlands, as is head coach Slot.

“It’s amazing. We worked really hard this season. [We have had] special moments, lesser moments in the Champions League. But to get this is amazing. The Dutch impact, you guys saw it already. Virgil [van Dijk] is here already a long time, but this year Ryan [Gravenberch] is playing like how we knew him in Holland,” Gakpo said.

“It’s amazing to see him play like this. And obviously the coach tactically brought the whole team to another level and that suits the players we have now. Hopefully we can gear up a little more in the next few years, but it’s a good start,” the Dutch forward added.

Slot in

It’s an incredible start for Slot in English soccer. He is the first Dutch coach to win the English Premier League. He also joins former Chelsea managers Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte in winning the league in his debut season. Manuel Pellegrini also managed it with Manchester City in 2013/14.

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the team's 5-1 victory over Spurs, which confirmed winning the Premier League title. (Photo: Carl Recine / Getty Images)

Amid the post-match celebrations on Sunday, Slot led the thousands of fans gathered at Anfield through a chant for Klopp, whom he succeeded just under a year ago. Slot expressed his gratitude for his German counterpart leaving a well-oiled machine for him to take over.

Not only that, but Klopp urged the Liverpool fan base to throw their weight behind his successor, though neither of them would have predicted just how seamlessly Slot would adjust to life in Merseyside.

“Because of what he did before I even arrived here. That is something not one manager ever did before. So that is what definitely helped me. But apart from that, he helped me even more by the team he left behind and the culture he left behind in that team,” Slot said in his gesture to Klopp.

“The quality of the players we have was obvious for everyone. But the culture of hard work – not only from the players but also from the staff members – has been incredible and that is one of the reasons why we could achieve what we have achieved this season,” Slot stated.

If they are to become just the fourth team to defend their Premier League title (after the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea), Slot and his staff will have to elevate the culture of the team even higher for next season.

The executive will also have to bolster the team for it to compete on all fronts. For now, though, the Reds can savour sweet and well-deserved victory. DM