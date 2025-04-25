Tannie Maria’s sweetly soothing recipes for Mama Bolo’s rainbow water problem

The recipes shared here were Tannie Maria’s response to a letter from Mama Bolo, Queen of Muti, who was requesting puddings made with milk. Mama Bolo’s cow drank rainbow water and has been producing excess milk. She wrote...

MAMA MARIA!

QUEEN OF THE LOVE ADVICE AND RECIPE COLUMN OF THE KLEIN KAROO GAZETTE

You have much help for the people who write to you and I am glad. I can give help for love and other problems. I have herbs and powers from God that can help with:

*Love remote control *Bring back lost lover in 1 hour *To lock lover not to fool around and to be at your feet and listen to you only *Evil spirits and tokoloshes *Sexual problems in all sizes you want *Big and strong manhood enlargement 20 or 30cm — results in 40 minutes *Powerful lotto and casino lucky ring *Short boys/rats to bring money into your account *Magic stick to finish unfinished job *All diseases and pregnancy *Pig lice *Magic wallet attracts money and jobs *Clear debt in 1 hour *Sendwana oil protection *Rainbow water for luck *Bad dreams and bewitching from the dead *All other problems and wishes

Come to Mama Bolo and you will be helped.

100% GUARANTEED. PAY ONLY WITH SATISFACTION

Mama Maria, I am asking your help to cook pudding with milk. I did get a cow as payment from a very satisfied customer. I gave the cow rainbow water to drink and it makes too much milk. I can make nice sour cream and cream cheese, but I want some sweet things also. You Afrikaans mamas know how to make nice milk and cheese puddings. Give me some.

Thank you and God bless you

MAMA BOLO

EXPERT AND QUEEN OF MUTI

The letter Tannie Maria received from Mama Bolo and, right, the famous melktert. (Photo: Ed O’Riley)

Tannie Kuruman of the Route 62 Café makes excellent melktert, as well as chicken pies. So I thought of her when I received this letter from Mama Bolo. I also gave Mama Bolo Candy’s delicious cheesecake recipe.

Tannie Kuruman’s Melktert

Serves 8–10

Crust

1¼ cups cake flour

⅓ cup icing sugar

¼ tsp salt

½ cup (125g) cubed butter, softened

2 egg yolks

Filling

Ingredients A

2 cups milk

1 Tbsp butter

a pinch of salt

⅔ cup sugar

Ingredients B

1 cup milk

2 Tbsp cake flour

¼ cup cornflour

Ingredients C

2 eggs

1 t vanilla extract

Topping

cinnamon sugar for dusting

Preheat your oven to 200ºC and grease a 24cm pie dish with butter. First make the crust. Sift the flour, icing sugar and salt together. Add the butter and egg yolks and cut into the flour with a knife. Using your fingers, knead very gently until the butter is mixed in. Wrap the dough in clingfilm and leave to rest for 30 minutes in the fridge. Roll out the dough on a floured surface and line the well-greased pie dish with it. Prick the base with a fork and bake for 15–20 minutes. Heat ingredients A in a saucepan, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Mix ingredients B in a bowl, and pour A onto B. Mix well and return to the saucepan. Cook the mixture, stirring all the time, for about 5 minutes until it has thickened and the floury taste has gone. Beat ingredients C in a bowl. Slowly whisk the hot mixture into C and mix well. Return to the saucepan and cook gently until thick (2–3 minutes). Pour the custard into the baked pastry crust and let it cool and set. Sprinkle on lots of cinnamon sugar before serving. Notes

To make cinnamon sugar, mix equal parts of ground cinnamon and brown sugar.

You can dust the top of the milk tart with cinnamon only instead of cinnamon sugar.

Candy’s Cheesecake

Candy’s delicious cheesecake. (Photo: Ed O’Riley)

This is the best cheesecake I have ever eaten. Candy is my fashion-designer friend from New York. We met when her cousin Martine was murdered. Ag, shame.

serves 10–12

Crust

200g Brazil nuts

75g digestive biscuits

100g desiccated coconut

finely grated zest of 2 oranges

1 Tbsp castor sugar

150g butter, melted

Cake

750g plain cream cheese, softened

finely grated zest of 2 oranges

finely grated zest of 1 large lemon

1 cup castor sugar

3 eggs

¼ cup lemon juice

¾ cup (180g) sour cream

Sour-cream topping

1 cup (240g) sour cream

2 Tbsp castor sugar

2 tsp lemon juice

finely grated orange zest or orange wedges for garnishing

Use a pestle and mortar or a food processor to crush the Brazil nuts (I like them a little crunchy). Use a rolling pin to crush the digestive biscuits, and add these to the nuts, along with the coconut, orange zest and castor sugar. Add the melted butter and mix well. Grease a 24cm springform cake tin. Press the crust mixture lightly on to the base and sides of the tin. You want a thin crust on the base (5–7 mm) and it doesn’t matter if the crust doesn’t go all the way up the sides of the tin or is uneven in height. Put in the fridge for half an hour. Preheat your oven to 180ºC. To make the cake, blend the cream cheese, orange zest, lemon zest and castor sugar in a large bowl, then add the eggs, one at a time, blending well after each addition. Add the lemon juice and sour cream. Pour the mixture into the cooled crust. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, then remove from the oven and cool for 15 minutes. Make the sour-cream topping by mixing the sour cream, castor sugar and lemon juice in a bowl. Spread over the cheesecake and bake for a further 20 minutes or until set. Leave the cheesecake to cool in the oven, with the door ajar. Then refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Garnish with finely grated orange zest or orange wedges.

Note

This recipe has flavours of the Karoo and New York. For an extra-fancy cake, garnish with brandied muscadels (muscadel raisins simmered in a little brandy, water, honey and sugar). DM

Sally Andew, author of the Tannie Maria novels, and the book cover. (Photos: Ed O’Riley)

Sally Andrew is the author of the Tannie Maria murder mystery series. The cookbook recipes come from these novels. RECIPES TO LIVE FOR is full of traditional Karoo fare, with a fresh twist, as well as some spectacular new inventions. It also contains gorgeous photos of the Klein Karoo, agony-aunt letters from the (fictional) Klein Karoo Gazette’s ‘Love Advice and Recipe Column’, and some of Maria’s wise and quirky quotes.

Season 2 of the TV series, Recipes for Love and Murder, is showing internationally in more than 100 countries.

Copies of RECIPES TO LIVE FOR as well as the four books in the Tannie Maria mystery series are available from all good bookshops, or go to www.sallyandrew.com/buy/