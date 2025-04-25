Seized PPA Security guns cleared months after police raid linked to Mark Lifman murder investigation

The Cape Town security company that became ensnared in the investigation into the November 2024 killing of murder accused Mark Lifman says firearms that the police seized from it have been cleared.

In December last year the police raided Professional Protection Alternatives, better known as PPA Security or PPA, at its Cape Town head office in the suburb of Brooklyn.

Officers seized firearms for ballistic testing in connection with their investigation into Lifman’s killing.

Now, four months later, the company says those firearms are set to be returned as they have not been linked to any crime.

This was expected to happen around midday on Friday, 25 April 2025.

‘Return to rightful owners’

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed to Daily Maverick on Friday that the firearms would be returned.

“The firearms cited in your enquiry will be returned to the rightful owners following ballistic analyses performed on the firearms,” he said.

“The tests were negative in terms of linkages to any crime, and therefore there was no need to dispose of the firearms, but to return them.”

Private security firearms have recently been a focal point in South Africa because of proposed changes to private security industry regulations.

The draft amendments have triggered pushback from the security industry and praise from gun-control advocates.

If approved, the changes could see the disarming of guards at malls, taxi ranks and protests.

Mark Lifman’s murder

In the Lifman saga, he was fatally shot on 3 November 2024 in the Western Cape town of George.

It was previously reported that he said he knew PPA’s head Alwyn Landman (who had denied associating with Lifman) because he once tried to create a security company with Landman, but that Landman went on to form PPA.

Two suspects — Johannes Jacobs and Gert Bezuidenhout — were arrested in connection with Lifman’s murder hours after it happened.

They were not employed by PPA but had provided services to the company.

The case against Jacobs and Bezuidenhout, which is being heard in George, is expected to resume next month.

Daily Maverick previously reported it was understood that investigations into Lifman’s killing included looking into his possible involvement in security contracts linked to another province.

‘Guns not linked to crime’

PPA issued a statement, dated Thursday, 24 April 2025, saying that from the get-go it had offered its full cooperation to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“Despite this, the SAPS executed a search warrant at PPA’s offices.

“The obtaining of these warrants (was) entirely unnecessary because PPA would willingly have surrendered these firearms to the SAPS for ballistic testing,” the statement said.

“We are pleased to confirm, as we expected, that the ballistic testing undertaken on those seized firearms has conclusively shown that none of those firearms were involved in the commission of any crime.

“SAPS accordingly informed PPA’s legal representative that SAPS would be returning those firearms to PPA.”

‘No ties to killing’

The statement said misinformation had been published in the media about the company.

“Neither PPA nor Mr Landman had any involvement whatsoever in the death of Mr Lifman.”

The statement also distanced the company from Lifman.

“At no stage was Mr Lifman ever involved in PPA in any capacity at all, and it is damaging to PPA’s professional reputation and business that this false narrative has repeatedly been pushed in the media.”

The statement added: “PPA is vigilant in its compliance with firearm control laws and PPA has passed every firearm compliance inspection carried out by SAPS and none of PPA’s firearms have ever been stolen, negligently lost or used in the commission of a crime.”

Organised crime cases

At the time of his killing, Lifman was on trial for the August 2017 murder of international steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein, also known as the Steroid King.

Wainstein was shot dead in his bed in his home in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Constantia.

He had been wanted in the United States.

The police previously alleged that Lifman had headed a faction that once controlled nightclub security operations in the city.

They also alleged that Cape Town organised crime suspect Nafiz Modack, who went on to face charges relating to murder, had been a rival of Lifman’s and was also intent on dominating nightclub security. DM