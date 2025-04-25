Community unites as Blue Bridge remains closed: local businesses and safety at stake

In March 2025, heavy rain caused the Braamfontein Spruit in Johannesburg to swell, and water to crash against the Blue Bridge that connects Craighall Park to Delta Park in Randburg. The pedestrian bridge, a vital route for commuters getting to work and linking recreational users to Delta Park, closed in early March after being deemed structurally unsafe.

Yet more than a month later, commuters and parkgoers continue to cross it, risking their safety, while businesses reliant on foot traffic report major losses. The Johannesburg Roads Agency, a municipal entity of the City tasked with road and stormwater infrastructure management, says a full structural assessment is pending, and no repair timeline can be confirmed until that happens.

This is a highly localised story, but it reflects the overarching warning that Dr Pedro Monteiro, chief scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, made over two years ago, which still rings true: “The rich combination of weak governance and climate change will extract a high price.”

Since January, storms across Gauteng have damaged roads, bridges, and even caused houses to collapse entirely.

While it is difficult to attribute individual weather events to climate change, the scientific consensus is clear: anthropogenic climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events. And we need better governance and systems in place to be able to deal with it.

As Professor Guy Midgley, the director of the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University, told Daily Maverick earlier this week: “There are no climate events that are unaffected by climate change — the question is, how much is each affected?

“Because the atmosphere and oceans are now much warmer than even 10 years ago, every aspect of weather is altered in some way.”

Repair timeline doesn’t match urgency

As Daily Maverick has reported, the bridge, originally built in 2006 to provide safe passage for domestic workers following a drowning incident when a domestic worker was trying to cross the spruit to get to work, now serves thousands of residents weekly for recreation and commuting. However, heavy flooding has caused the bridge’s central joint to dip by about 15cm, raising safety concerns.

Damage was reported to the Johannesburg Roads Agency on 6 March 2025, along with video footage. Yet, the agency has yet to carry out a structural assessment.

“We are in the process of appointing a consultant to undertake a detailed assessment of the bridge,” Khaya Gqibitole, Johannesburg Roads Agency acting head of department for planning, told Daily Maverick. He said the timeline for repairs would only be confirmed after the assessment.

“It is concerning that Johannesburg Roads Agency has not yet conducted a structural assessment, considering the damage was reported to it, with footage, on 6 March,” acknowledged ward councillor (DA) for the area Martin Williams.

“The timeline does not seem to match the urgency.”

The agency said that “the low-lying bridges are of concern but we are trying to build up to date data for all bridges in the city. Regional operations are on high alert and ensure continued maintenance/clearing of silt on the roads after rainfall.

“Concerns are warranted and the detailed assessment report will inform Johannesburg Roads Agency on what to do next.”

Bridge still in use

A metal sign was erected as a barricade on either side of the bridge in early March, after the initial damage, to prevent pedestrians from using it. But it has been pulled back and some commuters and parkgoers continue to cross the bridge.

“We remain concerned that the bridge is structurally unsound, and continues to be used by a huge number of people for access to their work place and for leisure use,” said Markus Borner, chairperson of the Craigpark Residents’ Association.

Councillor Williams said he was concerned about public safety and that there’s “no doubt the Johannesburg Roads Agency shares those concerns. They have been made aware each time a barrier has been broken.”

Local businesses affected

The closure of the Blue Bridge has had a significant knock-on effect on nearby businesses that rely on foot traffic through Delta Park.

“Businesses in the area that rely on Delta Park users are seeing a reduction in business too,” said Borner. “We stand by ready to work with the City to restore safe and reliable access to our beautiful park.”

“Nearby businesses are very badly affected,” added Councillor Williams. “So too are the great many workers who use the pedestrian bridge to commute to and from their places of employment. Cyclists, park runners and dog walkers are also feeling the effects of not having a safe crossing.”

Mark Staniforth, who runs the Caffeine Coffee Cart just a few metres from the bridge, said business had dropped by about 60% since the closure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa stops by the coffee cart at the Blue Bridge, which has lost 60% of its customers since the bridge was closed in March 2025. (Photo: Mark Staniforth)

With the Blue Bridge still unrepaired by the Johannesburg Roads Agency, their barricades have been bent back, allowing commuters and parkgoers to continue using this vital but unsafe route in Randburg, Johannesburg, 23 April 2025. (Photo: Julia Evans)

“It was never a retirement plan, but it paid some of the bills and gave opportunities to a few local kids (my son included) to master the art of coffee making, customer engagement and how to survive without an iPad stuck to your hand,” said Staniforth.

“At the moment I’ve said that if it can cover costs, it’s fine — but it’s not really. So I’m having to cut back on shifts and staff for now, and hope we get some resolution.”

He said other nearby businesses, like the stables and Delta Café, were also feeling the impact.

Daniel Basch, the owner of Delta Café, which overlooks the Braamfontein Spruit, said the closure of the bridge — combined with persistent heavy rain this year — had reduced weekend foot traffic significantly.

“We’re probably about 20% down on walkers,” Basch said.

We were sitting inside his café on Wednesday over warm drinks, just as a cut-off low weather system had moved into the country, bringing heavy rain and chilly temperatures, which Basch noted would also affect his restaurant.

He explained that while the café had always been situated near the river, erosion had worsened over time due to urban development.

“The river has widened and part of that is the fact that urban development has led to less natural seepage. More hard areas and townhouses in wetland areas mean more water runoff into the rivers,” said Basch. “There’s been absolutely no movement on fixing that erosion.”

Despite the challenges, he remains resilient, even joking about setting up a skiff to ferry patrons across the river.

“I was actually looking to buy a skiff or something like that. That would be quite cool, just to get people to cross it.”

But it’s not just business owners being affected.

“There’s also the local traders like Irene, who sells dogs beds and blankets, William the wire artisan, Oliver the local artist and Makhatla the car guard, all these guys are suffering as a result,” said Staniforth.

“The reality is that closing the bridge means people need to then either cross the river or walk across the pipe. It’s not just dog walkers, runners and walkers, it’s people who work on the area. The alternative is an additional taxi and heaps of time in traffic,” said Staniforth.

“It’s also had a big impact on the community, it’s really become a place where people meet and chat, plus access to the park is a big selling point for the area.

“Sadly, it doesn’t feel it will rank that high considering all the challenges we are currently facing.”

“As much as the bridge is the issue, there are actually almost bigger issues coming down the pipeline that no one is paying any attention to,” said Basch, pointing out that erosion on the riverbank was endangering a nearby sewage pipe and electrical pylon.

“If that bridge goes, it might take the sewage pipe out as well,” he added, recalling that in the past 10 years that he’d had this property, the erosion had increased significantly, and gabions and barricades had not been adequately replaced or fixed after storms.

Securing the funds

Ward councillor Martin Williams initiated efforts to secure emergency funding for the bridge repairs on 6 March 2025, the same day the flooding initially rendered it unsafe. He submitted a written request through the Region B Regional Director.

“That request was picked up by his boss, the Group Head of Crum (Citizen Relationship and Urban Management). She brought senior Johannesburg Road Agency executives into the conversation,” said Williams.

He also enlisted the support of Councillor Sean Kreusch, Shadow MMC for Transport, to raise the issue at a Section 79 committee meeting.

However, these efforts have been met with mixed responses from Johannesburg Road Agency executives. While one expressed interest, another stated in writing: “Johannesburg Road Agency is well capacitated to attend to the defects, and we request the community to allow us time.”

Commuters walking and biking through Delta Park on their way to work. (Photo: Julia Evans)

The Blue Bridge. (Photo: Julia Evans)

Williams views this response with scepticism, stating that “this apparent brush-off may have to be revisited. In fact, the agency does not have money for this. In addition, other bridge contracts are in limbo. One example is the contract for the long-overdue widening of the Conrad Drive Bridge.”

Despite the agency’s apparent lack of funds, Williams emphasised their authority in the matter: “While Johannesburg Road Agency don’t have the funds, they do have authority. No work on fixing or replacing the Blue Bridge can take place without their permission.”

Community rallying together

Despite delays in repair, community members and local organisations remain committed to finding a solution.

Borner said the Craigpark Residents Association was prepared to assist both the agency and the City.

“We have had offers of assistance from well-qualified people and institutions in the private sector,” he said. “We await their response while their internal processes are under way, and are ready to work with Johannesburg Road Agency and the City of Johannesburg. At this stage we are also awaiting a timeline.”

He added that the Craigpark Residents Association had formed a committee to explore possible solutions and was eager to work in partnership with the City.

“The community has rallied strongly in this regard,” said Borner.

“The association is ready to work with the City of Joburg to restore safe and reliable access to our beautiful park.”

Councillor Williams encouraged residents to make their voices heard through the City’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) process — especially with regard to infrastructure needs in Ward 90. While the latest draft budget, published as part of the Integrated Development Plan — the five-year strategic plan that guides the City’s development and resource allocation — does not include specific allocations for the ward, submissions from the public are open until 12 May.

Residents can comment online here.

However, Williams expressed doubt that community input would yield tangible outcomes.

“Given the City’s track record, it would be unrealistic to expect anything substantial,” he said.

“You may as well whistle in the wind. Our Region B consistently does not receive a fair allocation. This no doubt adds to ratepayers choosing to leave.”

Still, local residents – from café owners to homeowners in surrounding suburbs – remain deeply invested in resolving the bridge closure and restoring access to the park. DM