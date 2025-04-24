Sundowns and Pirates must overcome mythical Cairo to fulfil dream South Africa final

As a point of reference for African soccer, the Egyptian city of Cairo boasts a rich history. It is the headquarters of the Confederation for African Football (Caf). It is also home to two of the most successful clubs in the history of the African Champions League — bitter foes Al Ahly and Zamalek — which have 17 titles between them.

Although Zamalek have regressed in recent decades, their city rivals are still the gold standard of African soccer. Currently in the semifinals, where South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns stand in their way, Al Ahly are aiming for a sixth successive Champions League final and a three-peat of continental triumphs.

The Red Devils were crowned African champions for a record-extending 12th time last season. In their semifinal fixture against DR Congo’s TP Mazembe, they found themselves in exactly the same situation they face against Sundowns after the first leg of the 2024/25 semifinals.

A year ago, they drew 0-0 with Mazembe in Lubumbashi, as they did with Sundowns in Pretoria a week ago. However, Sundowns will be out to avoid the fate that befell Mazembe as they were bludgeoned 3-0 by the Red Devils in the Cairo-hosted second leg.

Raucous crowd

Key to that success was the raucous sea of red-clad supporters that had flocked to the Cairo International Stadium. Their cheers for the record African champions, and jeers for the opposition, were crucial in what ended up being an emphatic semifinal victory.

North African countries have some of the most passionate and extreme soccer fans in the world. Al Ahly’s army of red is right up there in this regard. They will be in full voice (with disruptive lasers out to play as well) for the second leg of their clash with Sundowns on Friday, 25 April. The tickets that were made available for the 75,000-seater Cairo Stadium-hosted contest sold out.

Al-Ahly fans at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images)

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates and Mohanad Mostafa Ahmed Abdelmonem of Pyramids clash at FNB Stadium on 19 April 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

Although they have only been crowned African champions once before, Sundowns are perennial participants in the Champions League. So whatever cauldron-like Cairo throws them, they should be able to handle as they bid for a first final appearance since 2016 in Africa.

“I still believe we can beat Al Ahly because we didn’t lose to them (in the first leg). There is a lot to be played for still and we can do that out of belief and capacity for what we can put on the pitch,” said Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.

“We are going there expecting a different match. Whoever goes through, the other team will not be happy. But whoever goes through will be strong because these are the two best teams in Africa. One will suffer in the end, but I hope we can be strong enough to cope,” the Portuguese tactician stated.

Respite for Pirates

Pirates are also in Cairo, where they are set to take on Pyramids. The Buccaneers have some respite compared to Masandawana. Unlike their historically dominant compatriots, Pyramids are the newbies of African soccer.

This season marks just their second Champions League outing, and they are in the semis for the first time in their history. In fact, Pyramids were only formed in 2008, operating as Al Assiouty. A decade later they became Pyramids under new ownership. They have steadily established themselves as a force in the Egyptian Premier League, and now Africa.

Cairo International Stadium in Egypt. (Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images)

Due to their infancy in comparison to the other teams in the last four of the Champions League, the atmosphere at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo when Pyramids take on Pirates will not be as raucous as that between the Red Devils and Sundowns.

Nevertheless, the Sea Robbers will have to be at their ruthless best in order to vanquish the Egyptians on their home soil and reach their first Champions League final since 2013. That year Pirates were beaten by Al Ahly.

“This 0-0 scoreline (from the first leg) is a tricky result for both teams. So, we can anticipate a really interesting second leg, and trust me, we will do everything to make it possible to go to the final,” said Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.

Both Pirates and Sundowns will draw inspiration from the fact they head into Friday's second legs without any deficit. Yet, they will know that not many come out unscathed when they travel to mythical Cairo.

Champions League semifinal fixtures

Friday, 25 April:

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns (6pm)

Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates (8pm)