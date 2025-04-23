Markram's spectacular half-century underscores IPL struggles for Lucknow Super Giants

Proteas T20I captain Aiden Markram has been in breathtaking form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season thus far, striking a fourth half-century against the log-leading Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, 22 April 2025.

Markram’s efforts with bat and ball were not enough as the Capitals registered their sixth victory in eight matches, following their eight-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

The timing of Markram’s dismissal — who has been opening the innings for the Super Giants — was unfortunate for his side who were unable to capitalise on their fast start.

It has been the story of the season for the mid-table-languishing Lucknow Super Giants, who have relied heavily on the exploits of their overseas top three in Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran and Markram.

The top three are the fourth, second and sixth leading run-scorers respectively so far in the 18th edition of the IPL.

After starting the season with a couple of low scores, Markram has now passed 50 on four occasions in his last six innings, which also includes a solid hit-out of 47 off 28 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In Markram’s latest hit-out, against the Delhi Capitals, he smashed a team-high score of 52 off 33 deliveries, hitting three sixes and two fours. But a total of 159 was always going to be tough to defend, especially given the high scores the tournament has seen across the past two seasons.

Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant asked Markram to turn his arm over with his off spin. His golden arm worked a charm as Markram picked up the only two wickets to fall in the Capitals’ chase, although he did concede 30 runs in the three overs he bowled.

Finishers

Compatriot and Super Giants teammate David Miller struggled to get the ball off the square in his attempt to add the finishing touches to the innings.

He scored an undefeated 14 off 15 deliveries, coming in at No 5 — the highest he’s batted this season. Miller, though, had been starved of many batting opportunities prior to yesterday, having faced only 96 balls in the tournament and scoring 118 off those deliveries.

The Proteas finisher has six not outs across the nine opportunities he has had to bat with a highest score of only 27 not out.

Opposition compatriot Tristan Stubbs has similarly had few opportunities to bat for an extended period, being used — like Miller — as a finisher, but has grabbed his chances with both hands. With the 114 deliveries he has faced in the tournament, Stubbs has creamed 22 of them either against or over the boundary cushion, scoring 183 runs at a spectacular strike rate of 160.52.

Aiden Markram has chipped in with a few wickets for the Lucknow Super Giants. (Photo: IPL)

He wasn’t required to bat on Tuesday, however.

Another young South African talent has a chance to light up the tournament as Dewald Brevis has been added to the basement dwelling Chennai Super Kings.

Brevis has spent the past two seasons at the Mumbai Indians but went unsold at the mega auction last year, before being picked up by the Super Kings halfway into this season.

The clean-hitting South African comes into a side that has struggled for runs and will need him to hit the ground running.

Switch-hit

While one enters, two exit as Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock have both been relegated to the bench for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Outside of an undefeated 97, De Kock has had a string of low scores for his new side. He has been replaced by Afghanistani wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The Knight Riders have also opted to go for the all-round ability of Moeen Ali for the last few matches in place of Nortje, who looked to be close to his best in the one match he played.

Meanwhile, hard-hitting Donovan Ferreira got his first go for the Delhi Capitals in their seven-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans.

Marco Jansen has become an all-round asset for the Punjab Kings. (Photo: IPL)

He came in as an impact substitute after a slew of wickets fell in succession, but was unable to effect the match positively, scoring one run off three deliveries in the death.

“Being an impact player at the end of an innings is quite tough because there’s quite a few moving factors, but I try to stay as calm as possible and try to make a big impact no matter how many balls there are left,” Ferreira said.

“(I need to) be really clear, really positive. If it comes off then it comes off. I put in a lot of work behind the scenes, and trained really well, so now it’s just for it to come off in the games.”

Fast bowlers Kwena Maphaka (Rajasthan Royals), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Gerald Coetzee (Gujarat Titans) have not taken to the field yet.

Top-order batter Matthew Breetzke, in his maiden IPL campaign, is warming the bench at the Lucknow Super Giants and with the form of Markram, Pooran and Marsh, it’s unlikely he will get on to the park soon barring injury to the aforementioned in-form trio. DM