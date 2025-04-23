Podcasts LISTEN: The pope's legacy and the future of the budget

Pope Francis, not for nothing the namesake of St Francis of Assisi, died on Easter weekend, a wonderful coda to a remarkable career. Francis was a compassionate reformer who tried to modernise the church, and it was a mark of his humility that he appeared in public to deliver Easter blessings less than 24 hours before his death. In this podcast, entrepreneur Mark Barnes and Daily Maverick Editor-at-Large Tim Cohen discuss his legacy, lessons for those outside the church, and, would you believe, the significance of his passing at the age of 88. Barnes also has an idea that could obviate the VAT increase: a new office in government - the office of fair market value. Enjoy!