Turning the page — how early book access can transform South Africa’s future

In a quiet home in Khayelitsha a toddler turns the pages of a brightly illustrated book, a gift from a stranger. Such a scene is still far too rare in South Africa, where thousands of children enter school having never held a book. As we mark World Book Day, experts say early access to books could change the trajectory of millions of lives.

South Africa is facing a literacy crisis, with alarming statistics showing that a vast majority of children struggle to read for meaning. A report from the 2030 Reading Panel revealed that roughly 80% of Grade 3 pupils are unable to read for meaning in any language, underscoring a critical literacy crisis in the country.

“The ability to read and write is one of the hallmarks of personal development required for economic progress, political participation and self-expression,” the report states.

The literacy crisis is rooted in systemic failures in the education system, including a lack of access to reading materials and inadequate early childhood development.

Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project – an initiative best known for delivering festive gift boxes to children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds in South Africa and Namibia – explained that when a child hasn’t had the opportunity to hold a book, to hear a story being told, or even to explore a wordless picture book, they’re deprived of something far deeper.

“It’s not just about literacy – it’s about psychosocial development, numeracy and imagination,” she said.

For Zelezniak, one of the most powerful outcomes of engaging with stories in early childhood is the development of a personal style of critical thinking and problem-solving.

“We think to ourselves, it’s just a book, but it’s not just a book. It is a brick in the foundation of education, and if kids are deprived of that from an early age, the rest of the educational trajectory is on a back foot,” she said.

Currently, 61% of ECD centres have fewer than 10 books for children and only 56% offer age-appropriate reading materials. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)

Building a culture of reading

The Santa Shoebox Project is working to bridge the literacy gap in underresourced areas through what they call reading corners – mini libraries stocked with 60 brand-new, age-appropriate books. The initiative also includes training for caregivers and ECD practitioners on how to meaningfully integrate reading into every aspect of a child's early learning journey.

At the heart of the Santa Shoebox Project is a drive to close the early childhood development gap – not just with festive gift boxes, but by fostering a love of reading.

“You can’t read if you don’t have books at home,” said Zelezniak.

For the second year running they have partnered with fellow nonprofit Book Dash to print and distribute 70,000 age-appropriate books, ensuring every child receives a brand-new book of their own.

“There’s something profound about book ownership. It’s not just about literacy – it’s about a child feeling seen, having something to call their own, and sharing that story at home,” she said.

Reimagining access to children’s books

Founded in 2014, Book Dash set out to radically rethink how children’s books are created and shared. Its unique model gathers professional writers, illustrators and designers for a single, high-energy 12-hour dash to produce a complete picture book. Ten books are usually created in a day, and more than 200 original titles have been made this way.

Book Dash director Dorette Louw explained that they have one volunteer-driven dash per year, rotating between Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. She encouraged people to follow Book Dash on Instagram or X, where announcements are made about two months in advance.

Even more revolutionary is Book Dash’s open-access model.

“The books are licensed under Creative Commons which means you can freely read, download, print, give characters new names, add new illustrations, translate and share the books,” said Louw.

To date, Book Dash has distributed 4.8 million books, and with translations, their online catalogue now includes more than 800 titles, all free on their website.

“In May and June we’re printing another 650,000,” said Louw.

Mother tongue matters

Louw shared insights from a five-year collaboration between three literacy NGOs in the Eastern Cape, formally evaluated in 2023. The project, called Yizani Sifunde, focused on improving literacy among four- to five-year-olds by giving each child a set of books in their home language, isiXhosa.

Teachers brought stories to life through animated reading, gestures and songs, making storytime engaging and participatory. Children then took the books home, often asking parents to read with them – surprising many caregivers who believed reading came after learning to read.

A positive feedback loop emerged: as children asked for more stories, parents responded with increased involvement. The evaluation found that children with more books at home made the biggest gains – highlighting how critical parental engagement is to early literacy development.

Zelezniak also advocates for reading in home languages, highlighting the shortage of learning materials across South Africa’s 12 national languages. Teaching in a child’s mother tongue not only improves comprehension and builds confidence but also strengthens the link between home and school.

“When children learn in their home language they can share that excitement with their parents and it creates a sense of inclusivity,” she said.

Minister’s mission to rewrite South Africa’s literacy story

For Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube early literacy is both a professional focus and a personal mission. “My obsession is literacy, particularly in the foundation phase,” she said.

Recently named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, Gwarube said she sees the platform as an opportunity to advocate for improved literacy and the representation of women in leadership.

She’s clear-eyed about the scale of the challenge. While the Department of Basic Education is working to integrate reading from early childhood, access remains limited. Currently, 61% of ECD centres have fewer than 10 books for children and only 56% offer age-appropriate reading materials. The crisis extends beyond early learning facilities, with more than 40% of South African households having no books at all.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Asked how to improve access to quality reading and writing materials for South African children, Gwarube emphasised that it’s not just about providing books but ensuring that children can read for meaning, and that begins with when and how they are introduced to reading and writing.

She pointed out that, for many years, South African children, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, only encountered books or entered a classroom at the age of seven, when they started Grade 1.

“The reality is that’s far too late. The real solution is to start earlier. In developed countries with large economies, children begin reading as young as two years old,” she explained.

“If we don’t get it right early on, we won’t be able to foster a culture of reading, writing and improved educational outcomes. We need to expand access to early childhood development in South Africa and ensure that children are reading and writing much earlier in life.”

Louw is hopeful about the future of literacy in South Africa, pointing to a growing national focus on early childhood education and shifting public attitudes. She added that parents are their children’s first teachers and can nurture learning through everyday moments – naming objects, singing songs or chatting during chores all build key language and maths skills.

Zelezniak highlighted the importance of community-driven action.

“Not every solution needs funding. If a Grade 11 learner starts a story circle in their neighbourhood, it costs nothing but means everything. My call to people is: do something. You are absolutely capable of making change,” she said. DM