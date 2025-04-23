Daily Maverick
Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s political shots in the dark

The reaction of several senior ANC leaders to claims that shots were fired at a car carrying Deputy President Paul Mashatile may reveal that he is battling to gain traction in the leadership race.
Mashatile-Shots-ANC-Grootes Illustrative image (from left) | Bullet holes in Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s official state vehicle. (Photo: X) | Northern Cape ANC chair Zamani Saul. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Masi Losi) | Deputy President Paul Mashatile. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo) | ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Stephen Grootes
23 Apr 2025
Facebook
12

Over the weekend, Deputy President Paul Mashatile attended a service at the KwaSizabantu mission in KwaZulu-Natal. The mission is famous because of the testimony of people who have given evidence that they were abused at the mission, making this a curious place for Mashatile to visit.

In some ways, this may have similarities with the visit by MK secretary-general Floyd Shivambu to the fugitive Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi. While this visit was condemned by MK, it could appear as if both leaders were looking for political support and perhaps even help in the form of resources from these groups that claim to be religious.

Then, on Sunday, came the first reports about gunshots fired at Mashatile’s car in Boksburg in March when he was travelling from an ANC NEC meeting. 

Curiously, the incident happened several weeks previously, and yet no information had entered the public domain until the Sunday of an Easter weekend, well known as a time when there is very little other news.

It would seem difficult to believe that in a political system where so many people leak so much information so often, shots being fired at a Deputy President was kept secret.

This may well lead to claims that the incident was not as serious as first claimed. Or that while something had happened, there was no suspicion that it was a political act or was aimed at hurting or killing Mashatile… or that someone believed it would be better to keep it quiet until now.

Reaction

The political reaction to this claim has been very revealing.

On Tuesday, speaking at the Northern Cape ANC’s provincial conference, the party’s provincial leader Zamani Saul appeared to indicate he didn’t believe a word of it.

As he put it, “Now there is an issue that the car of the deputy president was shot at, and there is that belief because it’s of the 2027 elective conference. Who in their right mind can believe that there is someone who wants to kill a deputy president of a 40% party. No one tried to kill our deputy presidents when we were a 70% party.”

In terms of ANC language, this is a condemnation. Saul is suggesting that not only is the claim nonsense, but that it is a deliberate attempt to garner sympathy or support.

ANC Treasurer, Gwen Ramakgopa told journalists at the same conference that, “Usually when there are these reports, and all that, many of them are fake, actually”.

Of course, Ramakgopa is correct, there is a long history of this kind of thing in the ANC and within the congress movement.

As long ago as 2011, then President Jacob Zuma claimed, without evidence, at the funeral of a former protector, that he had been targeted.

A year later, in 2012, Numsa general secretary Irwin Jim claimed to have been the victim of a similar kind of attempt, after a car carrying armed men followed him while on his way from an SACP conference in Richards Bay.

At the time, he had been deeply involved in the internal politics of Cosatu, which eventually saw Numsa kicked out of the federation.

Back then, SACP leaders reacted to his claims in the same way Saul and Ramakgopa have reacted to these; they inferred that he was seeking attention.

Telling response

Strangely, the SACP is reacting differently now.

On Monday, it issued a statement saying of the alleged shooting that “this criminal act represents not only an assault on an individual, but a direct attack on the democratic institutions of our Republic”.

This is in stark contrast to the reactions of Saul and Ramakgopa.

Certainly, Saul and Ramakgopa are strong supporters of Ramaphosa and his reformist agenda, while the SACP is now preparing to campaign directly against the ANC.

But this may also indicate what is now the real dividing line of our politics, whether or not people support the current coalition involving the ANC and the DA.

The SACP has strongly opposed the ANC’s decision to work with the DA. So has Mashatile.

Political headwinds

But it also appears that Mashatile may well have suffered a recent political loss.

Just two weeks ago, he said publicly that he “would be ashamed” to be a DA minister who voted against the adoption of the fiscal framework, while remaining in Cabinet.

This appeared to indicate that he wanted to remove the DA from the coalition.

It has long been presumed by many observers that Mashatile would be more comfortable in a coalition involving the EFF or MK, rather than the DA.

But despite his public comments, the ANC’s top leadership appears to have decided to continue working with the DA. At least for now.

This question is also completely intertwined with the leadership of the ANC.

The DA would probably refuse to work with Mashatile as ANC leader, while the EFF and MK cannot work with Ramaphosa as President.

This may well suggest that Mashatile is feeling increasingly isolated among the top seven national officials of the ANC.

Succession

At the same time, it is worth repeating that despite Ramaphosa first being elected ANC leader seven-and-a-half years ago, there is still no clarity on who will succeed him. Or even who he wants to succeed him.

In some ways, there is a lack of public passion or even interest in the question, even though the ANC is still twice the size of our next-biggest party.

This probably bears out Saul’s point, that the ANC is now a “40% party” and thus does not attract the attention it once did.

But it may also suggest that the factions in the ANC are simply not as organised as they once were… that while in 2017 it was relatively easy to understand the two main groups (those who supported Zuma and those who wanted Ramaphosa), now the ANC is best understood as a collection of diffuse groups, that only coalesce around certain issues.

This would make campaigning and organising ahead of a party conference much more difficult. The fact that Mashatile may, in public at least, be battling to gain traction could be an indication of that dynamic.

If this is the case, it also means that any contender against Mashatile will have the same problem.

While Mashatile claims in public not to be ambitious, it is clear that he is already in campaign mode. For the moment, no one seems to be challenging him.

And, it is likely that there will be no real conclusion to the question of what really happened to his car. DM

Dennis Bailey Apr 24, 2025, 07:50 AM

That it’s even possible to consider this kind of political engineering of a potential future prez is diabolical. The man is clearly a scoundrel. Paints JZ into shade.

Hilary Morris Apr 24, 2025, 09:00 AM

Even more bizarre than the delayed announcement of this alleged attempted shooting, is the fact that it is thought likely to garner support! What does that say about our politicians? There is a sad lack of suitable successors to someone who has largely disappointed the country, but heaven help us if Mashatile is a front-runner.

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Apr 24, 2025, 09:26 AM

From a practical point of view, hitting a moving target travelling at high speed (usually around 140km/h), 7 times in what would be a relatively close grouping, seems highly unlikely. To then think that it was "stones", is pretty much impossible. Unless of course you're a Moron.

D'Esprit Dan Apr 25, 2025, 07:05 PM

Other options include Mbalula, Zweli Mkhize, not sure who else. All ANC options are beneath contempt.

User Apr 24, 2025, 09:31 AM

Mashatile has shown his true colours over a number of years. He has fraternised with big money (legal and suspect) over a number of years and had much largesse channelled his way, This is not a politician for the people. His sole aim is power and self enrichment at the ongoing expense of the poor and jobless citizens of SA. The DA saw through him a long time ago and aim to hold him to account.

The Proven Apr 24, 2025, 01:08 PM

The grooming of a successor to RamaSleepa must start soon - those around him are as poor as he is, so hopefully someone with integrity (and therefore not Paul MashaSteala) can be found.

User Apr 25, 2025, 01:36 PM

Maybe someone in the Alex Mafia with an axe to grind - our deputy pres residing in a R37 million mansion ignoring his Alex mafia mates who still reside in their modest Alex homes, waiting for their "promised" mansions to become available?

D'Esprit Dan Apr 25, 2025, 07:07 PM

Are you sure any of the Alex Mafia could point in the vague direction of Alex from their luxury estates?

Mike Meyer Apr 25, 2025, 02:33 PM

Maybe if he'd bandaged his ear .....

D'Esprit Dan Apr 25, 2025, 07:07 PM

?

Johan Herholdt Apr 25, 2025, 03:16 PM

Paul must have noticed how well the staged "shooting" incident worked for Trump. Maybe some faked blood on his ear would have helped his case even more.

D'Esprit Dan Apr 25, 2025, 07:02 PM

Never forget that Mashatile first rose to prominence for splurging R500,000 on lunch at a fancy FRENCH restaurant in Sandton as the MEC for housing back in the day. That's probably a R1m+ lunch in today's terms. A hollow, soulless and entirely compromised character.