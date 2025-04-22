The Arctic, a vast expanse of ice and snow at the top of our planet, has long been a sentinel of climate change. Its frozen seas, once considered impervious to human influence, now reveal a chilling truth: we stand on the precipice of an irreversible tipping point. Sooner than we think, we may have a seasonally ice-free Arctic.

This melt of Arctic sea ice threatens the delicate balance of our entire planet and scientists say it is increasingly likely in the not-too-distant future.

For South Africans, the icy expanse of the Arctic might seem a world away, yet a dramatic shift unfolding there – the potential collapse of sea ice – holds the power to disrupt weather patterns, ocean currents, and marine ecosystems, with consequences that could reach our shores.

This is the chilling reality of climate tipping points, where a change pushes the Earth’s system past a critical threshold, triggering drastic and irreversible consequences.

The Global Tipping Points Report defines “sea ice” as being “frozen sea water that floats on the sea surface. It forms in the polar oceans whenever the temperature of the seawater drops below its freezing point of around -1.8°C.”

This frozen layer acts as Earth’s giant reflective blanket, bouncing sunlight back into space and keeping the planet cool. As our planet warms, in large part due to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, this vital shield is shrinking.

Surpassing this critical threshold – at a yet uncertain point – could trigger a self-reinforcing, positive feedback loop. Less ice means less reflection, leading to more warming of the ocean surface, which melts even more ice. This vicious cycle could lead to a seasonally ice-free Arctic, with far-reaching and not fully understood consequences.

Dr Marcello Vichi, a lecturer in the Department of Oceanography at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Director of the Marine and Antarctic Research for Innovation and Sustainability (Maris) shared more details with Daily Maverick.

Speaking over the phone, Vichi explained that a tipping point is “considered to be an unrecoverable threshold. After that, things are not going to get back to normal.”

“So what the Arctic ice, and actually all polar regions do on the functioning of the Earth, is that they are the cooling system of the planet. So they very much cool the atmosphere, they contribute to the maintenance of the overall temperature of the Earth and of course, they contribute to the seasonal variation. So you have colder conditions during winter time and warmer conditions during summer time.

“If we’re talking about an Arctic sea ice collapse, it means that we will very likely, according to the conditions and the situation we’re going through at the moment, and also considering future projections…the Arctic will be sea ice free in summer very soon,” Vichi explained.

The exact time frame is not assured “Given the many variables and many uncertainties that are there, but very soon means in the next 20 years,” the professor explained.

Vichi explained what some of the potential impacts of this collapse of seasonal sea ice may be.

“Sea ice is a seasonal element of the Earth, just like the greening of the big forests in the North. It’s likely to continue to happen, but what will be a major tipping point is that there won’t be any presence of sea ice during summertime.

This is best described by the concept of albedo. “The albedo is the reflectivity of a surface. Sea ice is much more reflective, just like a white car and a black car. When you have a white car, you’re usually going to feel the heat a lot less than on a black car out in the sun. That is due to the albedo of the surface.”

“White surfaces have a much larger albedo, so they reflect more sunlight than the black one. So when you remove sea ice from the surface of the ocean, you expose more open ocean that is darker, it absorbs more radiation from the sun, more sunlight, and it warms up. By warming up, it melts more ice. So that is what we call a positive feedback loop. And because our Earth is now becoming so warm, this albedo feedback has gone beyond the tipping point and the sea ice is going to be melted entirely,” Vichi explained.

But what happens if there is no Arctic sea ice during the summer months?

“The impacts are actually quite dramatic,” Vichi explained, saying we would likely have “shorter winter conditions” and that “the food web which has adjusted to this cycle, won’t be able to cope with that.”

“So we will have a mismatch between the moment in which a predator will find their prey and before they adjust, it’s going to take longer with major consequences on the food web and the animals that are living in the Arctic.”