Netball SA president’s suspension by global governing body casts doubt on her re-election bid

Have the chickens finally come home to roost for Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane? Her suspension by the sport’s global governing body, World Netball, certainly suggests as much.

NSA confirmed on Monday, 21 April, that its leader, Limpopo’s Molokwane, has been suspended by World Netball. She has been at the helm of NSA since 2017 and is in her second tenure.

“We are currently in discussions with World Netball regarding this matter. As an organisation, NSA is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency. We are committed to ensuring a fair and thorough process throughout this situation,” NSA said.

“In line with World Netball’s guidelines, we will refrain from engaging in discussions about ongoing internal matters. Therefore, we kindly ask for your patience as we allow the ongoing processes before providing any further updates,” the federation said.

Daily Maverick’s attempt to ask Molokwane for comment was unsuccessful, despite countless calls.

Increasing pressure

Molokwane is a former netball player and coach. She also served on the national executive as director of selection before ascending to the highest seat at NSA eight years ago.

Molokwane was re-elected as the head of NSA in 2021. She is also the president of Africa Netball. The highlight of her tenure is undoubtedly bringing the Netball World Cup to Africa for the first time, hosted in Cape Town in 2023.

South African captain Bongiwe Msomi and Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane (right) embrace during the Netball World Cup 2023 Pool G match against New Zealand at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 2 August 2023. (Photo: Shaun Roy / Gallo Images / Netball World Cup 2023)

Under her leadership, the Proteas also managed fourth place at the 2019 World Cup, the team’s highest placing since a silver medal in 1995.

However, the president’s second term has been fraught with controversy. Over the past couple of years, she has had to fend off various allegations, by former members of NSA and people actively involved in the running of the sport at provincial and district levels.

In 2023, former NSA employees made several allegations against Molokwane. During a 20-minute documentary, put together by AfriForum, former vice-president of NSA Christine du Preez and former Netball SA director of umpires Annie Kloppers were among people who pointed a finger at Molokwane.

Their accusations against the NSA president included racism, mismanagement and interference when it came to selections.

“Cecilia is a very vibrant person. She likes to be the centre of attraction. If you are in her camp, all is well. But if you’re not, you get to see the other side of Cecilia Molokwane,” said former vice-president of NSA Du Preez in the 20-minute film.

“She calls herself ‘The Chosen One’. I want to rename her ‘The Untouchable One’. Because things are happening and everything gets swept under the carpet. And she’s still cruising,” Du Preez said.

With her suspension by World Netball, Molokwane is no longer cruising and finds herself in particularly turbulent skies.

Molokwane has constantly denied all allegations levelled against her, saying her critics were merely trying to drag her down.

“My late grandmother taught me something very key in life. A dog will never bark at a stationary car. A dog will always bark at a moving car. It means there is something good that I’m doing,” Molokwane once told Daily Maverick.

“I don’t know what it is. But there is something. If I was not doing anything, nobody would be talking about me,” she said.

‘Not guilty’

In addition to the aforementioned allegations, in 2024, sources told Daily Maverick that Molokwane was disbanding NSA member associations that she viewed as a threat to her 2025 re-election. She vehemently denied this.

“I cannot take such a bold decision; to disband a province without proof. There is no way. It’s not about me. It’s about Netball South Africa. We can’t take such a decision without proof. Because now it’s like I’m the monster here. It cannot be,” Molokwane told Daily Maverick.

At that time, Molokwane had not publicly announced that she would run for a third term, although indications from sources were that she would. She recently confirmed her intention to SABC Sport.

“I’m going for a third term. I thought about it because I was asked this before. But after four years, I will have to step down as the constitution states,” Molokwane said.

“I can’t go for more than three terms. The constitution states that I can’t stay for too long, and before I leave, I must think of my successor. I have to groom someone to take over. I want SA Netball to continue to maintain a high standard even when I leave,” she said.

The World Netball suspension will significantly damage Molokwane’s bid to remain at the summit of South African netball. Regardless of whether she survives this latest development, her reputation has taken a fresh knock.

NSA is expected to appear before the parliamentary committee for sport, arts and culture on Tuesday, 22 April. DM